'I'm not too concerned with it' | Blind Tiger allegations didn't stop concert-goers
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Bling Tiger held its first event at the venue since allegations came down against the venue. Concert goers said the charges and the allegations did not bother them. "I mean I love this place. I hope they stay open," Oli Shvrist said. That was the...
Employees want to feel appreciated: My 2 Cents
GREENSBORO, N.C. — You're enjoying your day off and you get an unexpected call… it's your boss asking you to come in because they're short-staffed. You agree to fill in with no push back yet receive no thanks for your willingness to help. Or let's say you go...
The Centers for Exceptional Children in Winston-Salem help kids make strides
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two-year-old James is on the move. A lot of the steps he’s taking these days are because of the special attention he gets at The Centers for Exceptional Children in Winston-Salem. The toddler has a kidney disorder and needs a tube to stay hydrated. His mother, Thomasina Fanning, is excited he […]
Johns Hopkins researchers find link between dementia and atrial cardiopathy
Older adults with atrial cardiopathy (a major, often undetected cardiac cause of stroke) may be at increased risk of developing dementia, according to new research led by Johns Hopkins Medicine. The findings were published August 10 in the Journal of the American Heart Association. Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers studied 5,078...
Helping prevent COVID-19 as kids return to school
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — COVID-19 is still something families have to deal with as students prepare to go back to school. A pediatrician with Novant Health sat down to discuss what parents need to keep in mind as they get ready for the school year. Everyone six months...
My 2 Cents: Losing the celebrities you grew up with
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's time for My 2 Cents and today I'm feeling a little nostalgic. I'm sure you've heard the news that Olivia Newton-John passed away at the age of 73 she had battled breast cancer multiple times and she died yesterday. It made me start thinking. You...
'It's our duty to give back when we can'| Greensboro small businesses partner for back-to-school shoe drive
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Back-to-school shopping can be a pain, especially with rising inflation. Supplies aren’t the only items kids need to head back to school. A group of small business owners in Greensboro are stepping up to help students put their best foot forward this school year. D’Atra...
3 MUST-DO events this Weekend in Winston-Salem, NC
Every Thursday, Macaroni KID Winston-Salem shares three things to do with your kids in Winston-Salem, NC over the weekend. Sometimes we throw in an event that allows Mom and Dad a date night too!. Here are Macaroni KID Winston-Salem's picks for the three MUST DO things to do in Winston-Salem...
Route 64 Diner strives for affordable and delicious in Asheboro
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Taking your family out to dinner these days can quickly add up. Despite the high price of food, one local diner is striving to keep its prices low. A family runs Route 64 Diner in Asheboro. Tara and Jon Snow have four kids and know how expensive it is for families to go […]
Wrong prices detected at NC stores are exploding; Walmart store fails 3 times
One North Carolina Walmart store has been repeatedly flagged by the state agency that checks for scanned prices lining up with those on the shelf.
Asheboro's $15 million Zoo City Sportsplex set to open in March
ASHEBORO, N.C. — Asheboro will soon be home to another major attraction. City officials said the $15 million dollar Zoo City Sportsplex is set to open early next year. The project has been in the works since 2008 when the city purchased the first piece of property. Construction began in 2020.
Health and Human Services to be more transparent about former Greensboro American Hebrew Academy
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said in June that the former American Hebrew Academy will be used as transitional housing and a school for unaccompanied immigrant children, who come into the United States illegally. The contract was finalized, but there wasn't much transparency...
Surry County woman finds silver lining at Tiny Tigers Rescue
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Amber Arnder is naturally drawn to a cat in need. “I can’t turn away. I won’t turn away,” she said. Seven years ago, she fostered and adopted a cat named Josiah through Tiny Tigers Rescue who is believed to have been attacked by a coyote. “Once I came to pick […]
Page High School launches free app for students, parents
GREENSBORO, NC (WGHP) — In just a couple of weeks, the halls of Page High School in Greensboro will be busy with students. Some will know their way around, but others will be new. In either case, there’s a new resource to help: the Page High School App! It’s a one-stop shop for everything about […]
He might wheeze, but he still has a lot of love to give
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Kash is the Kream of the Krop! Okay, maybe not that. What Kash is, though, is an adorable 6-month-old terrier/shepherd mix. He does have a medical issue: he wheezes. Vets have not been able to pinpoint a cause for Kash’s wheeze and will need a rescuer who is willing to help him with this issue.
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools adopts new standard response protocol
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — School is right around the corner for Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools students. On Thursday district administrators and first responders came together for an all-day training. They will use the standard response protocol this year. It's all about communication and messaging. The "I Love u Guys" Foundation...
Bugs and handwashing violations: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Aug. 9)
Several restaurants this week, including a popular ITB brewery, had pink and black residue build-up in their ice and drink machines.
4 NC school districts cope with 600+ teacher, staff vacancies
If the spots aren’t filled, the learning process for students could be significantly impacted.
Chris Kelly of ROCK 92’s ‘2 Guys Named Chris’ loses thousands in landscaping scam
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Somebody was at the front door of Chris Kelly’s house with an offer. “He said they’d just put pine needles down at my neighbor’s house and had some left over and he’d give me a good deal,” Kelly said. Chris Kelly, from ROCK 92’s “2 Guys Named Chris,” has a […]
‘Want it to stop’: Attempted break-ins worry Greensboro homeowners
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — People living in one Greensboro neighborhood keep calling police about a man they say is trying to get inside their houses while they are home. It’s happened along Matt Place just off Mizell Road. “I’m past terrified. I’m angry. I want it to stop,” Rhonda Malotte said. Malotte has lived in […]
