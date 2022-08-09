GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Kash is the Kream of the Krop! Okay, maybe not that. What Kash is, though, is an adorable 6-month-old terrier/shepherd mix. He does have a medical issue: he wheezes. Vets have not been able to pinpoint a cause for Kash’s wheeze and will need a rescuer who is willing to help him with this issue.

GUILFORD COUNTY, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO