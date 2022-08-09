ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Employees want to feel appreciated: My 2 Cents

GREENSBORO, N.C. — You're enjoying your day off and you get an unexpected call… it's your boss asking you to come in because they're short-staffed. You agree to fill in with no push back yet receive no thanks for your willingness to help. Or let's say you go...
Helping prevent COVID-19 as kids return to school

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — COVID-19 is still something families have to deal with as students prepare to go back to school. A pediatrician with Novant Health sat down to discuss what parents need to keep in mind as they get ready for the school year. Everyone six months...
My 2 Cents: Losing the celebrities you grew up with

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's time for My 2 Cents and today I'm feeling a little nostalgic. I'm sure you've heard the news that Olivia Newton-John passed away at the age of 73 she had battled breast cancer multiple times and she died yesterday. It made me start thinking. You...
3 MUST-DO events this Weekend in Winston-Salem, NC

Every Thursday, Macaroni KID Winston-Salem shares three things to do with your kids in Winston-Salem, NC over the weekend. Sometimes we throw in an event that allows Mom and Dad a date night too!. Here are Macaroni KID Winston-Salem's picks for the three MUST DO things to do in Winston-Salem...
Page High School launches free app for students, parents

GREENSBORO, NC (WGHP) — In just a couple of weeks, the halls of Page High School in Greensboro will be busy with students. Some will know their way around, but others will be new. In either case, there’s a new resource to help: the Page High School App! It’s a one-stop shop for everything about […]
He might wheeze, but he still has a lot of love to give

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Kash is the Kream of the Krop! Okay, maybe not that. What Kash is, though, is an adorable 6-month-old terrier/shepherd mix. He does have a medical issue: he wheezes. Vets have not been able to pinpoint a cause for Kash’s wheeze and will need a rescuer who is willing to help him with this issue.
