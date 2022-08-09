ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Wine

Amazon Dropped 4,000+ Summer Kitchen Deals in Its Hidden Outlet Store, Including $45 Off Calphalon Knives

Soaking up the last bit of summer calls for indulging in delicious burgers, barbecue chicken, shrimp tacos — really anything you can throw on the grill or open fire and enjoy. But in order to sink your teeth into said summer meals, you've got to prep your kitchen with the right tools. Not looking to spend a bunch? No worries, we've found a secret section on Amazon filled with incredible kitchen deals starting at just $13.
CNN

8 bathroom cleaning products under $16 our cleaning expert swears by

In the dozen years I’ve been writing about cleaning I have tried a lot of cleaning products. These are the bathroom cleaning products and tools I come back to over and over again, and the ones I recommend to the people in my life when they ask — and believe me, they ask! — how to make cleaning the bathroom less of a chore.
Food & Wine

Doritos Debuts Two New Unexpected Flavors

If you've never hastily completed a summer barbecue spread by tossing a bag of Doritos into a bowl, well, Martha Stewart, I appreciate you reading. For the rest of us, the flavored corn chips may not be the most iconic summertime snack, but they've certainly done their job at cookouts when called upon – and now, the brand is rolling out two flavors specifically intended to pair with the likes of hot dogs and hamburgers… Doritos Ketchup and Doritos Mustard.
House Digest

How To Clean Acetate Furniture

If you're looking for a fancy piece of furniture without a high price, acetate furniture may be the perfect fit for you. According to Homelement.com, although acetate may worry consumers, given its common affiliation with harsh chemicals, the synthetic, man-made fabric is not harmful or dangerous in any way. To be exact, acetate fabric consists of cellulose acetate fibers, which simply makes the fabric look and feel smooth and silky with no harmful side effects.
Motley Fool

My Top Stock-Split Stock to Buy and Hold Forever

Amazon is facing economic issues like everyone else, but it is still performing decently. The company's cloud business looks increasingly promising. Amazon benefits from a strong moat that will help it keep competitors at bay. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Digital Trends

Get a fantastic student laptop for only $200 with this crazy Best Buy deal

When it comes to tracking down one of the best student laptop deals, HP’s lineup of laptops is a great place to start. Currently the HP 14-inch laptop is one of the best HP laptop deals available, as its price has been slashed an impressive $230 at Best Buy. This makes its sale price just $200, marked down all the way from $430. A discount on 15 months of Microsoft 365 is available with your purchase, as is six free months of security software. This is a time-sensitive deal, and the clock is counting down, so act quickly to claim your HP 14-inch laptop.
Motorious

Tastefully Upgraded Bronco Selling At No Reserve On Bring a Trailer

This Bronco is a high-riding offroader with a ton to offer to any enthusiast with a love for rolling in the dirt. The Ford Bronco has long been regarded as the United States greatest offroader and dirt-track racer for any enthusiast with a passion for classics. Under the hood you could find some pretty good options ranging from big to small V8 engines. On top of that, the suspension systems also had a lot of aftermarket support and were easy to work on. Of course, this all combined to the perfect vehicle for Ford to brand as America’s most capable utility automobile. So what makes this particular one such a great example of how Ford was able to corner the market on offroading and SUV technology?
AOL Corp

Headed on a trip? Flight attendants swear by this luggage and carry-on duo

Heading out on a much-needed (and probably long overdue) vacation? If you're traveling by plane or train, you know how important it is to choose luggage that packs a lot into a small space. But with all of the brands on the shelves these days, it feels impossible to know which ones will last for more than one trip. So we turned to the people who travel professionally — flight attendants and pilots — for recommendations.
AOL Corp

Do’s and Don’ts of Dollar Store Shopping

Dollar stores like Dollar Tree, Family Dollar and Dollar General have become more and more popular as a places to get certain personal, household and food items at extraordinarily low prices. Find: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job. See:. In fact, according to a...
CNET

As Gas Prices Drop, So Does This Krispy Kreme Deal

Gas prices may be high (though falling), but Krispy Kreme is looking to make them taste a little sweeter. Every Wednesday through Labor Day, the donut-maker is offering a dozen glazed donuts for the price of a gallon of gas. The price will be determined by the national gas average...
Thrillist

Chocolate Truffles Have Been Recalled Nationwide

Yet another treat is being recalled, following ice creams and other desserts that have been recently subject to unconnected recalls. That's It Nutrition has issued a recall of its 3.5-ounce, 5-ounce, 16-ounce, and 12-count packages of Dark Chocolate Truffles. The treats are misbranded and may contain trace amounts of milk proteins. The truffles pose a risk to anyone with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk. The products could cause a "serious or life-threatening" allergic reaction, the company wrote in its notice.
