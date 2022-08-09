Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Nimbus: A Covered Electric MotorcycleInyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Michigan Football has ‘No. 1 Freak’ in college football
A year ago, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic released his annual College football Freaks List and Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson came in at No. 2, trailing only LT Evan Neal out of Alabama, who was named the No. 1 Freak in college football heading into the 2021 season. One year...
Rumor: Michigan vs. Michigan State game ‘expected’ to be played at controversial time
According to a source familiar with the discussions, it is sounding like the game between Michigan and Michigan State on October 29 could be played at a controversial time. The source is indicating that this year’s matchup between the Wolverines and Spartans is “expected” to be under the lights at the Big House in Ann Arbor.
Former players Avant, Miller to join Michigan football radio broadcast
The Michigan football radio broadcast will have an entirely different look (and sound) to it this fall. Not only have new play-by-play (Doug Karsch) and analyst (Jon Jansen) voices been unveiled, but the Wolverines are welcoming back a pair of familiar faces to handle support roles. Jason Avant, heralded as...
Ex-MSU coach Mark Dantonio gives his picks for best in the B1G during BTN sitdown
Mark Dantonio spent 12 years as Michigan State’s head coach, and guided the football program to one of the winningest eras in school history. The ex-coach can recognize talent to be sure, but what about the talent beyond his beloved Spartans? Dantonio sat down with the B1G Network to discuss conference talent and favorites.
Informative Tailgating Rules For MSU Football For Thrilling 2022 Season
I had no collegiate alliance with any school before I moved to the Lansing area. Back home there were a lot of Michigan and Notre Dame fans, there were some MSU fans sprinkled in too. When I moved to the Lansing area, my first experience with MSU football got me...
Michigan offers 2024 forward Jesse McCulloch
Juwan Howard and the Michigan men’s basketball team still have a lot of work to do on the recruiting front, as they have yet to land a 2023 recruit and only have one commitment from a member of the 2024: point guard Christian Anderson Jr. But the Michigan Wolverines...
Michigan State basketball’s 2023 class: We’re “gonna win this title”
Michigan State basketball’s 2023 class has one shared goal in mind: winning a national title. Coen Carr and the rest of the class aren’t lacking confidence. Tom Izzo has done nothing but win over the past few weeks. Michigan State basketball’s 2023 recruiting class has gone from one pledge to four over the path month.
Michigan State basketball celebrates end of summer practice with trip to Lake Michigan
Michigan State basketball players this week traded in their typical ball for a volleyball and traded in their jerseys for lifejackets. Spartans players and staff members spent the last few days at Tom Izzo’s beach house on Lake Michigan. The team typically celebrates the end of summer practice session with a trip to the lake before taking a few weeks off prior to the start of the fall semester and preparation for the upcoming season.
Youth tackle football sacked in Fowlerville after helmet complication
Tackle football is turning into flag football for the youth football program in Fowlerville after complications with equipment.
Former Detroit Lions Legend Barry Sanders Opens a Cheesesteak Restaurant Downtown
Legendary former Detroit Lions player Barry Sanders is back in the Motor City. Sort of. The icon paid a visit downtown Tuesday, August 9, for the grand opening of the Lefty’s Cheesesteak branch at 28 W. Adams Avenue — not too far from Ford Field — which Sanders co-owns.
This Michigan Playwright Has Some Important Things to Say About Race, Queerness, God and Tupac. He’s Finally Saying Them.
Emilio Rodriguez thought nothing of it when he handed a cache of unproduced scripts to an Ann Arbor artistic director four years ago. Rodriguez isn’t new to Michigan’s theater scene — he teaches screenwriting at the University of Michigan and serves as artistic director of Detroit’s Black and Brown Theatre, which creates opportunities for theater artists of color and the communities they are a part of. Now, after pandemic delays and an 11th-hour cast illness, “God Kinda Looks Like Tupac” is, at last, playing at Theatre Nova in Ann Arbor until Aug. 21.
Meet ASMSU's first openly non-binary president: Jo Kovach
When it was time to choose between attending Michigan State or the University of Michigan, Associated Students of MSU President Jo Kovach said the decision came down to one deciding factor: a cake. The cake was from Kovach’s sister who was already an MSU student at the time. “On...
Michigan’s Northwoods may be destroyed by even modest climate change, researchers say
ANN ARBOR, MI – The boreal forests of North America could be destroyed by even modest climate change, new research shows. A recently published scientific study led by a University of Michigan ecologist found an overall temperature increase of less than 3 degrees (1.6 Celsius) will cause major problems for tree species that now thrive in the most northern forests of the continent, particularly when combined with reduced rainfall.
3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you are someone who knows their steak and you love to try new restaurants whenever you get the chance then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about - three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should really visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great options for a casual meal with friends or family members but are also a good choice if you are looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion. If you are curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, here are the three great steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised:
‘Coach Q’ era begins at Brother Rice
By Jeff Vorva Staff Writer You might say the man they call “Coach Q” was as cool as a Q-cumber on the first day of high school football practice for the 2022 season. As an assistant coach, Casey Quedenfeld helped Episcopal High School in Texas win a private school state championship in 2019. He also…
3 Great Burger Places in Michigan
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good burger and some nice fries on the side then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should visit if you want to see what a truly delicious burger tastes like. Once you visit these places, you will not want to go anywhere else for burgers, that's for sure. Here's what made it on the list. If you haven't visited them yet, make sure you do.
Detroit Marina holds unique title
With four of the five Great Lakes, it’s no surprise Michigan has one of the largest boating communities in the country. However, what some may not not know is Detroit is home to the largest African American boating community in the nation, and Riverside and Erma Henderson Marinas, both located in Detroit on the Detroit River, are the only marinas in Michigan ran and operated by a Black company. Only two other marinas in the nation hold this title.
Where people in the Ann Arbor area are moving to most
Stacker compiled a list of where people in the Ann Arbor area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Ann Arbor between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
"Is that a cougar?!" Despite sightings on the rise, the big cat remains elusive in Michigan
A Macomb County video of what the poster thought was a cougar went viral last week. On a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark explores why, despite not having a breeding population, cougar sightings are on the rise in Michigan.
Documentary being made about former Okemos resident and Detroit judge
Marilyn Atkins, a former Okemos resident who was once the chief judge of the largest district court in Michigan, has a pretty incredible story. She’s looking forward to telling it on the big screen.
