Georgia State

southgatv.com

FNS approves plan for SNAP recipients

ATLANTA, GA- After extensive efforts to find an allowable approach, Georgia this week received federal approval to provide food benefits to our youngest Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients for the 2021-22 school year. For children to qualify for this benefit, they must have been under age 6 at the start of the 2021-22 school year and SNAP-enrolled during the months of August 2021 through May 2022. Families of eligible children will receive about $30 dollars for each month they were eligible.
GEORGIA STATE
lakecountrytoday.com

Milledgeville man brings awareness to rare disease with fundraiser

A Milledgeville man is using his story to bring awareness to a rare disease on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Andre Williams is hosting events for Steven-Johnson Syndrome, a serious disorder that is usually a reaction to medication that starts with flu-like symptoms followed by a painful rash that spreads. The disorder of the skin and mucous membranes and then the top layer of skin is affected and sheds. Early treatment is crucial.
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
thesource.com

T.I. Presented with Oustanding Georgia Citizen Award

T.I. is always holding down Atlanta and the state of Georgia. For his long history of service, T.I. has been honored with the Oustanding Georgia Citizen Award. .I. was presented the award by Rep. Debra Bazemore at the Capitol building in Atlanta. Joining him for his special moment was his family.
ATLANTA, GA
kiiky.com

15 Highest-Paid Teachers In Georgia | 2022

Teachers affect the lives and future of their students. They have the power to inspire their students to work hard both inside and outside the classroom and to direct them toward the most fulfilling professional goals. This is why it’s important the get fair wages, and why we’d be looking at the Highest Paid Teachers In Georgia in 2022.
GEORGIA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

Brianna Grier's Celebration of Life service

A man reaches out to touch the casket as it is removed from the church during a funeral service for Brianna Grier Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. The 28-year-old Georgia woman died after she fell from a moving patrol car following her arrest. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

New Birth Missionary Baptist Church to distribute thousands of new shoes to students

New Birth Missionary Baptist Church is helping thousands of area students start the school year on the right foot during an annual back-to-school event on Aug. 13 beginning at 10 a.m. Senior Pastor Dr. Jamal H. Bryant and the New Birth congregation have expanded this year’s outreach to include the distribution of 5,000 brand-new shoes […] The post New Birth Missionary Baptist Church to distribute thousands of new shoes to students appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
41nbc.com

Portion of Macon’s Anthony Road named for educator

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A portion of Anthony Road will be renamed Robert Louis Scott Boulevard following a vote this week by Macon-Bibb Commissioners. Commissioners approved the renaming of road during their committee of the whole meeting. Scott was a music teacher at Ballard Hudson High School from 1956...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Meet the new director of ‘Startup Macon’

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Heaven Whitby, a Macon native and Northeast High School graduate, is the new director of Startup Macon. It’s a new initiative funded by the Knight Foundation with a goal of connecting entrepreneurs to resources they need when starting a business. “I’m mostly excited, because...
MACON, GA

