southgatv.com
FNS approves plan for SNAP recipients
ATLANTA, GA- After extensive efforts to find an allowable approach, Georgia this week received federal approval to provide food benefits to our youngest Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients for the 2021-22 school year. For children to qualify for this benefit, they must have been under age 6 at the start of the 2021-22 school year and SNAP-enrolled during the months of August 2021 through May 2022. Families of eligible children will receive about $30 dollars for each month they were eligible.
Woman paralyzed after visit to chiropractor now being treated at Shepherd Center
ATLANTA — A Georgia woman who became paralyzed after a visit to the chiropractor is being treated in Atlanta. Channel 2 Action News has learned that Caitlin Jensen is now recovering at the Shepherd Center in Buckhead. “There isn’t anywhere I’d rather be than sitting right here in this...
AU Health on Monkey Pox: “If they’ve got a rash, if they’ve got lesions on their hand, stay away…”
AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF)- The CDC has confirmed more than 9,000 cases of monkey pox in the United States. More than 600 of those are in Georgia. Since May, the viral disease has been monitored– the first cluster of cases being confirmed in the United Kingdom. Local doctors say there are signs to watch out for. […]
lakecountrytoday.com
Milledgeville man brings awareness to rare disease with fundraiser
A Milledgeville man is using his story to bring awareness to a rare disease on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Andre Williams is hosting events for Steven-Johnson Syndrome, a serious disorder that is usually a reaction to medication that starts with flu-like symptoms followed by a painful rash that spreads. The disorder of the skin and mucous membranes and then the top layer of skin is affected and sheds. Early treatment is crucial.
thesource.com
T.I. Presented with Oustanding Georgia Citizen Award
T.I. is always holding down Atlanta and the state of Georgia. For his long history of service, T.I. has been honored with the Oustanding Georgia Citizen Award. .I. was presented the award by Rep. Debra Bazemore at the Capitol building in Atlanta. Joining him for his special moment was his family.
'The demand is definitely there': Military families struggle to find and secure affordable housing in Warner Robins
ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — The housing market nationwide is still competitive and that is creating a shortage of affordable homes for military families who want to live off base. And that's a problem in Warner Robins and many other military towns. Some might say housing is a...
'Help them to regain their future': Dublin teen court helps more than 700 teens in 25 years
DUBLIN, Ga. — It's a court run by teens, for teens. The city of Dublin started the first teen court in Georgia 25 years ago, and since then, they've helped more than 700 teens get back on the right track. Johniah Boston started in the program five years ago....
wfmynews2.com
Georgia woman whose experiences include being a professional driver and poet celebrates turning 101
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — A west Georgia woman whose remarkable life experiences include being a professional driver and poet is celebrating her 101st birthday. The family of Cornell "Connie" Dansby reached out to 11Alive to share the news of her special occasion. Connie was born in Troup County on...
'There's a significant backlog': Georgia nonprofit needs volunteers to spread love to families via food
MACON, Ga. — LaSha Cofer has been cooking homecooked meals for about a year now to the Atlanta-based nonprofit, Lasagna Love. She enjoys making a meal a family can enjoy. "You're making it with love," Cofer said. Lasagna Love was started by Rhiannon Menn. The purpose of the nonprofit...
This Was The Deadliest Natural Disaster In Georgia History
It caused over 30,000 people to loose their homes entirely.
'Just do better in life': Macon business owner plans to be a role model for Central Georgia kids
MACON, Ga. — One Macon man says he wants to be a positive role model, while helping kids get a new life skill. For years Benjamin Reid detailed cars without a store front. He and his business partner now have one in Macon for Greenwood Bottom Auto Detailing. In...
kiiky.com
15 Highest-Paid Teachers In Georgia | 2022
Teachers affect the lives and future of their students. They have the power to inspire their students to work hard both inside and outside the classroom and to direct them toward the most fulfilling professional goals. This is why it’s important the get fair wages, and why we’d be looking at the Highest Paid Teachers In Georgia in 2022.
WXIA 11 Alive
Brianna Grier's Celebration of Life service
A man reaches out to touch the casket as it is removed from the church during a funeral service for Brianna Grier Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. The 28-year-old Georgia woman died after she fell from a moving patrol car following her arrest. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
New Birth Missionary Baptist Church to distribute thousands of new shoes to students
New Birth Missionary Baptist Church is helping thousands of area students start the school year on the right foot during an annual back-to-school event on Aug. 13 beginning at 10 a.m. Senior Pastor Dr. Jamal H. Bryant and the New Birth congregation have expanded this year’s outreach to include the distribution of 5,000 brand-new shoes […] The post New Birth Missionary Baptist Church to distribute thousands of new shoes to students appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Pepsi breaks ground on $260 million expansion in Georgia
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — On Wednesday, Pepsi Beverages of North America officially broke ground on a $260 million dollar expansion. The expansion is part of its manufacturing facility here in Georgia. The facility is located in the city of Tucker in DeKalb County. It will become one of the...
41nbc.com
Portion of Macon’s Anthony Road named for educator
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A portion of Anthony Road will be renamed Robert Louis Scott Boulevard following a vote this week by Macon-Bibb Commissioners. Commissioners approved the renaming of road during their committee of the whole meeting. Scott was a music teacher at Ballard Hudson High School from 1956...
VERIFY: No, it is not legal to hide your identity with a mask in Georgia
MACON, Ga. — Recently, we introduced you to a scare actor haunting the parking lot and aisles of the Gray Highway Walmart. Trey Gerald's spooky looks have sparked a lot of questions, including whether his whole act is legal. We set out to verify. Our sources are Major Brad...
41nbc.com
Meet the new director of ‘Startup Macon’
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Heaven Whitby, a Macon native and Northeast High School graduate, is the new director of Startup Macon. It’s a new initiative funded by the Knight Foundation with a goal of connecting entrepreneurs to resources they need when starting a business. “I’m mostly excited, because...
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Authorities searching for runaway teen who may be heading to South Carolina
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are asking for your help finding a missing teenage boy. According to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, Nathan Clemons, 17, was last seen around 7 a.m. Thursday on Hephzibah McBean Road. Nathan was last seen wearing a...
‘She matters:’ Family mourns as Ga. woman who fell from patrol car laid to rest
ATLANTA — The Rev. Al Sharpton demanded a full accounting of how a Georgia woman fell from a moving patrol car after her arrest, saying at her funeral Thursday that he would seek a Justice Department review of her case if the family didn’t get answers. Brianna Grier,...
