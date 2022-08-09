Read full article on original website
lakecountrytoday.com
Milledgeville man brings awareness to rare disease with fundraiser
A Milledgeville man is using his story to bring awareness to a rare disease on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Andre Williams is hosting events for Steven-Johnson Syndrome, a serious disorder that is usually a reaction to medication that starts with flu-like symptoms followed by a painful rash that spreads. The disorder of the skin and mucous membranes and then the top layer of skin is affected and sheds. Early treatment is crucial.
Downtown Macon thrift store selling discounted school uniforms, raising funds for those in need
MACON, Ga. — Wear is a thrift store that donates its proceeds to Daybreak, a day resource homeless shelter in Macon. The store manager, Alyssa Jones, is proud her workplace gives back to the community while offering affordable options for shoppers. "Most of our price points are $10 or...
'Just do better in life': Macon business owner plans to be a role model for Central Georgia kids
MACON, Ga. — One Macon man says he wants to be a positive role model, while helping kids get a new life skill. For years Benjamin Reid detailed cars without a store front. He and his business partner now have one in Macon for Greenwood Bottom Auto Detailing. In...
middlegeorgiaceo.com
Celebrating Black Business Month with Fun & Educational Events
The Office of Small Business Affairs (OSBA) is holding or supporting a series of informative classes, trainings, luncheons, and discussions in honor of Black Business Month in Macon-Bibb. This nationally-recognized event is to elevate shops and organizations owned and operated by African-Americans, while also providing support and resources to those businesses to help them thrive.
41nbc.com
Meet the new director of ‘Startup Macon’
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Heaven Whitby, a Macon native and Northeast High School graduate, is the new director of Startup Macon. It’s a new initiative funded by the Knight Foundation with a goal of connecting entrepreneurs to resources they need when starting a business. “I’m mostly excited, because...
middlegeorgiaceo.com
Tykes, Tots, and Teens Consignment Sale Brings Savings to Parents
On Thursday at the Georgia National Fairgrounds, parents will be able to find new and used toys, clothes and other items at the Tykes, Tots, and Teens Consignment Sale.
middlegeorgiaceo.com
James Barfield on the Historic Macon Foundation
James Barfield talks about the Historic Macon Foundation and the importance of preserving and documenting these structures. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
middlegeorgiaceo.com
Warner Robins Teen Starts Vending Machine Business in Her Own School
One Warner Robins teen has found a way to make big bucks while keeping up with her education. 16-year-old Alanna Bennett is cashing in with her own vending machine in the very school she attends, so if she wants to, she can check on her income while keeping her head in her books. See more.
'The demand is definitely there': Military families struggle to find and secure affordable housing in Warner Robins
ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — The housing market nationwide is still competitive and that is creating a shortage of affordable homes for military families who want to live off base. And that's a problem in Warner Robins and many other military towns. Some might say housing is a...
Montezuma native and actress set to hit the stage for the first time in Central Georgia
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — At a young age, the acting bug bit Trameca Williamson. Her mom's death put not only her dreams but also her life on hold. Now, the Montezuma native is following her passion of acting. "The first time I saw Whitney Houston on The Bodyguard I...
WMAZ
'It’s really a dream come true': Mercer head basketball coach reads, gives out book to Macon students
MACON, Ga. — Students at Hartley Elementary School got to sit down for story time with a book written by Mercer University's Head Basketball coach. Coach Susie Gardner wrote "1,2,3 Team" and is on a mission to give the book to every first grader in Bibb County with support from United Way of Central Georgia, Macon orthopedic surgeon Bill Barnes, Macon philanthropist Beverly Knight Olson and Mercer University Press.
middlegeorgiaceo.com
Macon-Bibb County Celebrates Black Business Month
August is National Black Business Month, an event that traces back to 2004 with engineering entrepreneur Frederick E. Jordan. Macon-Bibb County will be celebrating the holiday for the 2nd year after Mayor Lester Miller proclaimed the county would observe it in 2021. See more.
Big Daddy's Sweet Treat shop opening in Milledgeville
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — How about some sweet news?. A new ice cream shop is opening this weekend in Milledgeville called Big Daddy's Sweet Treats. It's just down the road from Georgia College, and the shop hopes to get a lot of foot traffic from students and locals. "It's right...
41nbc.com
Portion of Macon’s Anthony Road named for educator
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A portion of Anthony Road will be renamed Robert Louis Scott Boulevard following a vote this week by Macon-Bibb Commissioners. Commissioners approved the renaming of road during their committee of the whole meeting. Scott was a music teacher at Ballard Hudson High School from 1956...
Water line break causes Dooly County schools to close temporarily
DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. — Dooly County High School and Dooly K-8 Academy will be closed on Friday, because of a water main break that happened on Wednesday in the city of Pinehurst. Because of the break, the water could not be tested until Thursday, to confirm whether it's safe...
middlegeorgiaceo.com
Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning Denies Plan to Demolish Century-old Home, Replace It with Gardens
The Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning Board Monday stopped a plan from the Big House Foundation to knock down a century-old Vineville home and build a garden in its place. Neighbors worried about additional noise peeking through from Vineville Avenue, and from a rumored amphitheater. Others said the home once belonged to the first woman ever to receive a bachelor's degree from an accredited university: Catherine Brewer Benson. See more.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia man saved by letter carrier, neighbor: ‘I’m very thankful’
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - In a matter of moments, a United States Postal Service Letter Carrier went from delivering the mail in a Stockbridge neighborhood Monday to delivering emergency medical attention with the help of another person. "He was sitting in a chair with his head back and I said Mr....
WMAZ
School of the week: Porter Elementary School
We are celebrating a school right here in Bibb county this week. This is Porter Elementary's second year with Spanish in their special class rotations.
middlegeorgiaceo.com
Milledgeville Businesses Fed Up with Detour in Front of Condemned Building
Several businesses say they're fed up with a condemned building that sits right on the corner of Hancock and Wayne streets in Milledgeville. A large fence surrounds the front of the store, blocking the sidewalk and part of the street. Store owners say it's affecting their businesses and it's dangerous. See more.
WMAZ
Warner Robins emergency shelter says they could use more help with funding
In 2021, they received $10,000 from Warner Robins, half of what they received in years past. With at least $40,000 in upkeep, they survive on donations.
