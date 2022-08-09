ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

lakecountrytoday.com

Milledgeville man brings awareness to rare disease with fundraiser

A Milledgeville man is using his story to bring awareness to a rare disease on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Andre Williams is hosting events for Steven-Johnson Syndrome, a serious disorder that is usually a reaction to medication that starts with flu-like symptoms followed by a painful rash that spreads. The disorder of the skin and mucous membranes and then the top layer of skin is affected and sheds. Early treatment is crucial.
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
middlegeorgiaceo.com

Celebrating Black Business Month with Fun & Educational Events

The Office of Small Business Affairs (OSBA) is holding or supporting a series of informative classes, trainings, luncheons, and discussions in honor of Black Business Month in Macon-Bibb. This nationally-recognized event is to elevate shops and organizations owned and operated by African-Americans, while also providing support and resources to those businesses to help them thrive.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Meet the new director of ‘Startup Macon’

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Heaven Whitby, a Macon native and Northeast High School graduate, is the new director of Startup Macon. It’s a new initiative funded by the Knight Foundation with a goal of connecting entrepreneurs to resources they need when starting a business. “I’m mostly excited, because...
MACON, GA
middlegeorgiaceo.com

James Barfield on the Historic Macon Foundation

James Barfield talks about the Historic Macon Foundation and the importance of preserving and documenting these structures. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
MACON, GA
Maynard Street
WMAZ

'It’s really a dream come true': Mercer head basketball coach reads, gives out book to Macon students

MACON, Ga. — Students at Hartley Elementary School got to sit down for story time with a book written by Mercer University's Head Basketball coach. Coach Susie Gardner wrote "1,2,3 Team" and is on a mission to give the book to every first grader in Bibb County with support from United Way of Central Georgia, Macon orthopedic surgeon Bill Barnes, Macon philanthropist Beverly Knight Olson and Mercer University Press.
MACON, GA
middlegeorgiaceo.com

Macon-Bibb County Celebrates Black Business Month

August is National Black Business Month, an event that traces back to 2004 with engineering entrepreneur Frederick E. Jordan. Macon-Bibb County will be celebrating the holiday for the 2nd year after Mayor Lester Miller proclaimed the county would observe it in 2021. See more.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Portion of Macon’s Anthony Road named for educator

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A portion of Anthony Road will be renamed Robert Louis Scott Boulevard following a vote this week by Macon-Bibb Commissioners. Commissioners approved the renaming of road during their committee of the whole meeting. Scott was a music teacher at Ballard Hudson High School from 1956...
MACON, GA
middlegeorgiaceo.com

Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning Denies Plan to Demolish Century-old Home, Replace It with Gardens

The Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning Board Monday stopped a plan from the Big House Foundation to knock down a century-old Vineville home and build a garden in its place. Neighbors worried about additional noise peeking through from Vineville Avenue, and from a rumored amphitheater. Others said the home once belonged to the first woman ever to receive a bachelor's degree from an accredited university: Catherine Brewer Benson. See more.
MACON, GA
