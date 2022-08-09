Read full article on original website
WIFR
Rockford realtors are actively recruiting residents to the area
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - More than sixty Rockford realtors go the extra mile Thursday, and embarked on a ten stop tour to visit some of the places that make the Forest City special. Kelly Plath is the sales director for Embassy Suites by Hilton in Rockford, and she says her...
rockrivercurrent.com
Modern food ‘with a hint of soul’ coming to downtown Rockford
ROCKFORD — The owners of a bright red food truck found weekly at Rockford City Market are opening their first brick-and-mortar restaurant downtown to bring you “food that feeds the soul.”. T & C’s Cooking Creations has been at the market for two years in its easily spotted...
100fmrockford.com
What is there to do in the Rockford area this weekend? Here are 10 ideas
ROCKFORD — There’s plenty to do in the region this weekend, from the annual Boone County Fair to a first-of-its-kind boxing event and a festival that offers a taste of Polish culture. There’s even things to do if you decide not to leave the house. Here are...
Hold Up, Did A Rockford Pizza Joint Quietly Go Out Of Business?
It's rarely a great feeling to share news of a local business closing for business. The only time it may bring joy is if the owners are closing the place to make way for an updated version or something completely new. This is not one of those circumstances. Not only...
Popular Rockford Area Eatery Will Open a New Location in Loves Park
My Rockford-born wife has many great memories of family meals here. With their enormous menu, nobody ever left the table unhappy. When I first moved to Rockford, anytime someone brought up grabbing some takeout, this Rockford area staple was mentioned. If you said nobody in your group could decide on where to get food, this place was the remedy. The food was always ready quickly and always delicious.
Let’s Taco Bout The Top 6 Best Taco Joints In Rockford
I've been talking about all sorts of food lately. Thank goodness I'm never hungry, I'd be eating food all day long while writing these. We've went over many different foods we can find in Rockford. From cheese curds to burgers to cheese fries, I figured we'd branch off into a different direction today. Anybody craving tacos?
Illinois Apple Orchard Has Job Opportunities for Cider Donut Lovers
Here's an opportunity to pick up a little extra money and get the best cider donut hookup at the same time. Do you love all things fall?. The season of fall will be here soon. Comfortable days, cool nights, wind in the trees sending blowing beautifully colored leaves around. Flannel shirts, sweaters, pumpkin spice coffee drinks, some apple cider, and warm cider donuts.
Mass resumes Saturday at Rockford’s St. James after fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A fire destroyed part of Rockford’s oldest Catholic church, but that will not stop worshipping from happening this weekend. St. James Catholic Church, 428 N. 2nd St., will hold a 4 p.m. mass this Saturday in the Beauvais Center behind the church. A suspected lightning strike hit the building’s roof on […]
Hidden Gem BBQ Restaurant Inside a Gas Station is One of Illinois’ Best
Finding great food in places where you'd least likely expect is half the fun. Sure you can go to a restaurant that has extravagant decor and outrageous prices to match, then again you can find great food inside a gas station. When I lived in Kansas City, one of the...
Iconic Northern Illinois Landmark Is On The Brink Of Being Demolished
Residents in the Northern Illinois area, more specifically the Rockford region, have heard rumblings of renovations and improvements at Davis Park for the past few years. The park, whose name has been synonymous with Rockford for decades, has hosted many events in the past. Concerts, festivals, outdoor movies, outdoor ice...
Rockford Casino breaks visitor record in July
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s temporary casino is still going strong, as it had the most people ever walk through the doors in July. Nearly 45,000 people visited “Hard Rock: An Opening Act” last month, according to numbers from the Illinois Gaming Board. That is compared with over 37,000 in June. The casino also made […]
Rockford nursing homes fined by the state
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Rockford nursing homes are facing fines for physical for conditions that violate the Illinois nursing home care act. The Illinois Department of Public Health released its 2022 second-quarter report on Thursday, showing P.A. Peterson, 1311 Parkview Avenue, and River Bluff Nursing Home, at 4401 N Main Street, are being fined. […]
rockrivercurrent.com
Boone County Fair Queen Pageant delivers a first in 14 years
BELVIDERE — This year’s Boone County Fair Queen Pageant delivered a scenario that hadn’t happened in 14 years. The competition’s three judges needed an extra round to select a winner, and the three finalists were called on to answer an additional question to end the deadlock.
Attention Illinois Portillo’s Lovers: Here’s How to Get Free Fries
We know you love Portillo's French fries... but did you know you could get them for free?. Ok, by now you probably know that I love a good cheese fry in my life. And my favorite cheese fries are from Portillo's. It's because the very first cheese fries I ever...
Red Cross handing out flood cleanup kits to impacted residents
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Several streets in the City of Freeport were still underwater on Wednesday after heavy rain hit the area for multiple days. In response to the high water levels, the Red Cross is giving out “Flood Clean Up Kits” to those that have been impacted by the weather. The kits are being […]
100fmrockford.com
Rockford Public Schools to host hiring event. Some positions offer $3K signing bonus
ROCKFORD — Rockford Public Schools will host another hiring event this month to fill more than 100 openings. The district is hiring for jobs in transportation, nutrition, security and more. “At RPS 205, our support staff are really the unsung heroes of our schools,” said Jason Pope, Rockford Public...
Some Call These Midwestern Foods Gross–Are They Right Or Not?
Over the weekend, I got an email note from a friend who formerly lived here in the Rockford area. In the email, he included a link to a piece about "classic" Midwestern food dishes he found on a website. After pointing out that he himself had lived in the Midwest...
Big Deals You Won’t Want to Miss in Rockford On 815 Day
If you live in Rockford and don't know what 815 Day is all about, please move out of town immediately. I'm just kidding of course, but seriously, you need to jump on the fun of celebrating Rockford, Illinois' prominent area code if only just to save money!. What's On Tap...
New Floating Obstacle Course Opens For Splashing Good Time In Illinois
Just because it's August doesn't mean summer is finished. In fact, the official final day of summer is September 22, 2022. Why not take advantage of the remainder of the season with some outdoor fun? Even better, outdoor fun on and in water. There's a new option in Illinois if you like water and fun.
kanecountyconnects.com
There are Dinosaurs in the Village of Gilberts
This story/interview comes from the August 2022 Village of Gilberts E-Newsletter. You can sign up for the newsletter HERE. Take a drive down Tollview Terrace and it will feel like you've taken a drive back in time; about 65 million years back to be exact!. Gilberts resident, Everett "Jurassic" Clark,...
