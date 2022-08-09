ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

WIFR

Rockford realtors are actively recruiting residents to the area

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - More than sixty Rockford realtors go the extra mile Thursday, and embarked on a ten stop tour to visit some of the places that make the Forest City special. Kelly Plath is the sales director for Embassy Suites by Hilton in Rockford, and she says her...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockrivercurrent.com

Modern food 'with a hint of soul' coming to downtown Rockford

ROCKFORD — The owners of a bright red food truck found weekly at Rockford City Market are opening their first brick-and-mortar restaurant downtown to bring you "food that feeds the soul.". T & C's Cooking Creations has been at the market for two years in its easily spotted...
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

Popular Rockford Area Eatery Will Open a New Location in Loves Park

My Rockford-born wife has many great memories of family meals here. With their enormous menu, nobody ever left the table unhappy. When I first moved to Rockford, anytime someone brought up grabbing some takeout, this Rockford area staple was mentioned. If you said nobody in your group could decide on where to get food, this place was the remedy. The food was always ready quickly and always delicious.
ROCKFORD, IL
97ZOK

Let's Taco Bout The Top 6 Best Taco Joints In Rockford

I've been talking about all sorts of food lately. Thank goodness I'm never hungry, I'd be eating food all day long while writing these. We've went over many different foods we can find in Rockford. From cheese curds to burgers to cheese fries, I figured we'd branch off into a different direction today. Anybody craving tacos?
ROCKFORD, IL
97ZOK

Illinois Apple Orchard Has Job Opportunities for Cider Donut Lovers

Here's an opportunity to pick up a little extra money and get the best cider donut hookup at the same time. Do you love all things fall?. The season of fall will be here soon. Comfortable days, cool nights, wind in the trees sending blowing beautifully colored leaves around. Flannel shirts, sweaters, pumpkin spice coffee drinks, some apple cider, and warm cider donuts.
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

Iconic Northern Illinois Landmark Is On The Brink Of Being Demolished

Residents in the Northern Illinois area, more specifically the Rockford region, have heard rumblings of renovations and improvements at Davis Park for the past few years. The park, whose name has been synonymous with Rockford for decades, has hosted many events in the past. Concerts, festivals, outdoor movies, outdoor ice...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford Casino breaks visitor record in July

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford's temporary casino is still going strong, as it had the most people ever walk through the doors in July. Nearly 45,000 people visited "Hard Rock: An Opening Act" last month, according to numbers from the Illinois Gaming Board. That is compared with over 37,000 in June. The casino also made […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford nursing homes fined by the state

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Rockford nursing homes are facing fines for physical for conditions that violate the Illinois nursing home care act. The Illinois Department of Public Health released its 2022 second-quarter report on Thursday, showing P.A. Peterson, 1311 Parkview Avenue, and River Bluff Nursing Home, at 4401 N Main Street, are being fined. […]
ROCKFORD, IL
rockrivercurrent.com

Boone County Fair Queen Pageant delivers a first in 14 years

BELVIDERE — This year's Boone County Fair Queen Pageant delivered a scenario that hadn't happened in 14 years. The competition's three judges needed an extra round to select a winner, and the three finalists were called on to answer an additional question to end the deadlock.
Q985

Big Deals You Won't Want to Miss in Rockford On 815 Day

If you live in Rockford and don't know what 815 Day is all about, please move out of town immediately. I'm just kidding of course, but seriously, you need to jump on the fun of celebrating Rockford, Illinois' prominent area code if only just to save money!. What's On Tap...
ROCKFORD, IL
kanecountyconnects.com

There are Dinosaurs in the Village of Gilberts

​This story/interview comes from the August 2022 Village of Gilberts E-Newsletter. You can sign up for the newsletter HERE. Take a drive down Tollview Terrace and it will feel like you've taken a drive back in time; about 65 million years back to be exact!. Gilberts resident, Everett "Jurassic" Clark,...
GILBERTS, IL

