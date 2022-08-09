ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowie County, TX

Bowie County, TX
Texarkana, TX
Bowie County, TX
Hooks, TX
Hooks, TX
Arkansas State
txktoday.com

Arrest Warrant Issued for Juvenile in East Street Shooting

On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, around 3:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to a shooting in the 500 block of East Street. According to Texarkana, Ark. Police, when officers arrived at the scene, they found a victim lying on the ground bleeding with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the left leg. Officers immediately rendered aid and called for an ambulance.
TEXARKANA, AR
CBS19

Gilmer police search for missing man

GILMER, Texas — The Gilmer Police Department is searching for a missing man who was last seen three days ago. Justyne Reeves was reported as a missing person Thursday to the Gilmer Police Department. Police said he was last seen on Tuesday. Those who have information regarding his location...
GILMER, TX
ktoy1047.com

Bowie County sheriff updates on status of wounded deputy

Lt. Scott Lillis with the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office pulled the suspect over, believing it was merely a DUI stop before the suspect drew a firearm and shot Lillis in the face. Lillis was airlifted to Little Rock and the suspect was eventually cornered in an abandoned home before...
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
txktoday.com

Murder Suspect Found Dead

A suspect accused of shooting a Bowie County deputy and a murder that happened in Hooks on Saturday afternoon has been found dead. Hector Alejandro Pintor Aguilar, 32, was found dead in the search area Sunday morning. An all night manhunt commenced after the suspect shot a Bowie County deputy...
HOOKS, TX
KTAL

Jury selection underway in ETX fetal abduction, capital murder trial

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Jury selection is underway in the trial of an East Texas woman accused of killing a New Boston mother and removing her baby from the womb, but it remains to be seen whether they will be able to find enough jurors to try the case without having to go outside the county.
NEW BOSTON, TX
ktoy1047.com

Woman who allegedly shared intimate material could face two years in prison

26-year-old Emily Basiliere, whose posts went viral on the Texarkana, Texas, Police Department’s Facebook page, allegedly went. through her boyfriend’s phone without his consent and found a private video of he and his ex-girlfriend. The video was initially recorded with consent, however Basiliere allegedly used a social media...
TEXARKANA, TX
arkadelphian.com

Body recovered from Caddo River

CADDO VALLEY — Officials on Monday located the body of a Nash, Texas, man who went missing this weekend on the Caddo River. At 7:41 a.m. Monday, the body of Jakeylon Burnett was recovered about 1.7 miles downstream of the Highway 7 bridge over the river. It was near the bridge that on Saturday evening the 19-year-old Burnett was first reported missing when those in his party phoned 911 to report they watched him go under, resurface and return below the water.
NASH, TX
ktoy1047.com

Body found in Hope pond identified

The body was found Monday in a pond off of Highway 29 North in Hope. Police have identified the man as 55-year-old Christopher Chancellor. Chancellor was originally from Texarkana but had been living in the Hope area for several months at the time of his death.
HOPE, AR
cbs19.tv

Winnsboro to enter stage 2 of water restrictions

WINNSBORO, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above aired on Aug. 2, 2022. The City of Winnsboro will enter a stage two water restriction due to drought conditions. The city's police department shared the following main water restrictions:. Irrigation of landscaped areas with hose end sprinklers or automatic sprinklers shall...
WINNSBORO, TX
