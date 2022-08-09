Read full article on original website
Texas lieutenant to lose one eye after being shot in face
A Bowie County lieutenant and veteran of the U.S. Marines is reported to "lose his left eye and possibly be blind in his right eye" after being shot in the face during a traffic stop.
Walk-On’s in Texarkana holds fundraiser for deputy shot in face while pulling over murder suspect
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - There was a big law enforcement presence Wednesday, Aug. 10 at a Texarkana restaurant. Officers gathered to show support for a comrade injured in the line of duty. “Hopefully we are going to do around $15,000 in sales today,” said the manager of the Walk-On’s Sports...
Shooting in Texarkana leaves 1 wounded, teen suspect sought
Police in Texarkana are investigating a shooting that injured one person Tuesday night.
Police Issue Felony Warrant For a Juvenile Male in Texarkana Shooting
Texarkana Police are looking for a juvenile allegedly in connection to a shooting that took place yesterday on Tuesday, August 9. According to a press release, Texarkana Arkansas Police were dispatched to a house in the 500 block of East Street due to a shooting. Here's What We Know. Officers...
Arrest Warrant Issued for Juvenile in East Street Shooting
On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, around 3:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to a shooting in the 500 block of East Street. According to Texarkana, Ark. Police, when officers arrived at the scene, they found a victim lying on the ground bleeding with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the left leg. Officers immediately rendered aid and called for an ambulance.
Upshur County man gets 125 years for abusing young child multiple times
GILMER, Texas — An Upshur County man has been sentenced to 125 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of physically and sexually abusing a young child multiple times. Matthew Callie McCoy, 48, was convicted on eight counts of indecency with the same child under the age of 14 in the 115th District Court.
Gilmer police search for missing man
GILMER, Texas — The Gilmer Police Department is searching for a missing man who was last seen three days ago. Justyne Reeves was reported as a missing person Thursday to the Gilmer Police Department. Police said he was last seen on Tuesday. Those who have information regarding his location...
Bowie County sheriff updates on status of wounded deputy
Lt. Scott Lillis with the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office pulled the suspect over, believing it was merely a DUI stop before the suspect drew a firearm and shot Lillis in the face. Lillis was airlifted to Little Rock and the suspect was eventually cornered in an abandoned home before...
Affidavit: East Texas woman confessed to faking pregnancy, cutting baby from New Boston mother’s body
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The East Texas woman accused of killing a New Boston mother and removing her unborn child from her body confessed to the crime and admitted to pretending to be pregnant in order to claim the baby as her own, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by KTAL. Texas Rangers are investigating […]
Morris County Jail Log, July 10-16
• Tecorrian Gilbert, of Lone Star, was arrested by Daingerfield police for deadly conduct.• Jonathan Richard Dickerson, of Naples, was ...
Sheriff: Wounded deputy will lose sight in one eye; doctors positive about his recovery
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) — The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was shot once in his face with a .45-caliber handgun will lose sight in his left eye, the sheriff said. But Lt. Scott Lillis sustained no brain injuries, Sheriff Jeff Neal added during an emotional news...
Murder Suspect Found Dead
A suspect accused of shooting a Bowie County deputy and a murder that happened in Hooks on Saturday afternoon has been found dead. Hector Alejandro Pintor Aguilar, 32, was found dead in the search area Sunday morning. An all night manhunt commenced after the suspect shot a Bowie County deputy...
Jury selection underway in ETX fetal abduction, capital murder trial
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Jury selection is underway in the trial of an East Texas woman accused of killing a New Boston mother and removing her baby from the womb, but it remains to be seen whether they will be able to find enough jurors to try the case without having to go outside the county.
Woman who allegedly shared intimate material could face two years in prison
26-year-old Emily Basiliere, whose posts went viral on the Texarkana, Texas, Police Department’s Facebook page, allegedly went. through her boyfriend’s phone without his consent and found a private video of he and his ex-girlfriend. The video was initially recorded with consent, however Basiliere allegedly used a social media...
BCSO MAJOR MANHUNT: Suspect allegedly shot 3, carjacking; 2 injured, 1 dead
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas. (KSLA) - The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call at around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6. The incident occurred on a private road west of Hook, Texas. Officials say deputies found two gunshot victims, a man and a woman, on the...
Body recovered from Caddo River
CADDO VALLEY — Officials on Monday located the body of a Nash, Texas, man who went missing this weekend on the Caddo River. At 7:41 a.m. Monday, the body of Jakeylon Burnett was recovered about 1.7 miles downstream of the Highway 7 bridge over the river. It was near the bridge that on Saturday evening the 19-year-old Burnett was first reported missing when those in his party phoned 911 to report they watched him go under, resurface and return below the water.
TTPD: Texarkana man kills self as officers attempt to serve search warrant
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Texarkana, Texas say an 87-year-old man shot himself Thursday afternoon while officers were attempting to execute a search warrant at his home. According to TTPD Sgt. Shawn Vaughn, it happened just before 4 p.m. at a home in the 3700 block of Galleria...
Mount Pleasant 17-year-old arrested for pounds of marijuana, ‘altered’ guns
TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Mount Pleasant teen was arrested for being in possession of over five pounds of marijuana, an illegal controlled substance and guns after receiving a tip. Officials with the Titus County Sheriff’s Office said after looking into the information, deputies determined there was probable cause to seek a search warrant. […]
Body found in Hope pond identified
The body was found Monday in a pond off of Highway 29 North in Hope. Police have identified the man as 55-year-old Christopher Chancellor. Chancellor was originally from Texarkana but had been living in the Hope area for several months at the time of his death.
Winnsboro to enter stage 2 of water restrictions
WINNSBORO, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above aired on Aug. 2, 2022. The City of Winnsboro will enter a stage two water restriction due to drought conditions. The city's police department shared the following main water restrictions:. Irrigation of landscaped areas with hose end sprinklers or automatic sprinklers shall...
