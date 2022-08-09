ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australia

Australian state begins legislating to ban the swastika

SYDNEY (AP) — Australia’s most populous state took a major step toward banning Nazi symbols on Tuesday when the New South Wales Parliament’s lower house passed a bill that would criminalize their display.

The bill must pass the upper chamber to become law.

Victoria, Australia’s second-most populous state, in June became the first in Australia to pass a law banning the public display of Nazi swastikas.

Queensland and Tasmania states have foreshadowed similar laws, which would mean half Australia’s eight states and territories and most of the Australian population were banned from displaying Nazi symbols.

New South Wales Attorney General Mark Speakman told Parliament on Tuesday the Nazi swastika harmed and distressed community members, including those of the Jewish faith. In 2020, New South Wales Police received 31 reports of the display of Nazi flags, including one from a home near a Sydney synagogue.

“Hateful and vilifying conduct is completely unacceptable in our community,” Speakman said.

Using or displaying Nazi flags or Nazi memorabilia bearing swastikas would be banned under the law.

The legislation would allow the use of the symbol for religious and education purposes. The swastika for Buddhist, Hindu, Jain and other faith communities is an ancient and sacred symbol.

Individuals would face 12 months in prison or an 11,000 Australian dollar ($7,670) fine for breaking the laws, while corporations faced AU$55,000 ($38,350) fines.

In an amendment to the legislation, a review of the laws would need to be held within a 3 1/2-year after they come into effect.

Victoria has set penalties of AU$22,000 ($15,340) and 12 months in prison for displaying the Nazi swastika.

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Associated Press

India criticizes China for blocking UN sanctions on militant

NEW DELHI (AP) — India on Friday criticized China’s decision to block the imposition of U.N. sanctions sought by it and the United States against the deputy chief of Jaish-e-Mohammad, a Pakistan-based extremist group designated by the United Nations as a terrorist organization. “It is unfortunate that when...
INDIA
The Associated Press

Germany suspends participation in Mali military mission

BERLIN (AP) — Germany announced Friday that it was suspending its participation in a U.N. peacekeeping mission in Mali after the West African nation refused to grant a civilian aircraft carrying German troops permission to use its airspace. The flight was part of a troop rotation, and German officials said it was not the first time Mali has denied overflight permission. Germany’s defense minister, Christine Lambrecht, alleged her Malian counterpart, Sadio Camara, had not adhered to agreements. German troops will now focus on ensuring their own security, her ministry said. “Camaras’ actions speak a different language than his words,” Lambrecht said “We must therefore take measures and suspend the operation of our reconnaissance forces and transport flights (with helicopters) until further notice.”
MILITARY
The Associated Press

New York scraps word ‘inmate’ in state law

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York has amended several state laws to remove the word “inmate” and replace it with “incarcerated person” to refer to people serving prison time. The changes, signed into law Monday by Gov. Kathy Hochul, are intended to reduce the stigma...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Germany: EU could OK combined COVID vaccines next month

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s health minister said Friday that European Union drug regulators may authorize the use of vaccines that are each effective against two variants of the coronavirus. German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said he expected the European Medicines Agency to meet Sept. 1 to consider a vaccine that would provide protection against the original virus and the omicron variant, also known as BA.1. The EU agency would likely meet again on Sept. 27 to review a combined vaccine against the original virus and the BA.5 variant that is responsible for the latest global surge in COVID-19 cases, Lauterbach said. Germany has procured sufficient amounts of both vaccines and would be able to start rolling them out a day after they received authorization, he said.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Associated Press

UN chief affirms support for denuclearized North Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday proclaimed unwavering U.N. commitment to a fully denuclearized North Korea, even as a divided Security Council allows more room for the isolated country to expand its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs. Meeting South Korean President Yoon...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

US, Indonesia, Australia hold drills amid China concerns

BATURAJA, Indonesia (AP) — Soldiers from the U.S., Indonesia and Australia joined a live-fire drill on Friday, part of annual joint combat exercises on Sumatra island amid growing Chinese maritime activity in the Indo-Pacific region. A total of more than 5,000 personnel from the U.S., Indonesia, Australia, Japan and...
WORLD
The Associated Press

AP Week in Pictures: Asia

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific. The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Hiro Komae in Tokyo. Follow AP visual journalism: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Associated Press

Slow tallies in close Kenya election raise fears of meddling

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Vote-tallying in Kenya’s close presidential election isn’t moving fast enough, the electoral commission chair said Friday, while parallel counting by local media dramatically slowed amid concerns about censorship or meddling. The head of the government-created Media Council of Kenya told The Associated Press that “no one has asked anyone to stop,” but added that “we want to align the numbers with each other” and “I think let’s peer review our numbers.” David Omwoyo was going into a meeting with media leaders as he spoke. Kenyans and other observers expressed concern after Kenya Television Network, NTV Kenya and Citizen TV tallies of presidential results forms posted online by the electoral commission stopped or slowed Thursday evening. Their differing results fed anxiety as longtime opposition leader Raila Odinga, backed by former rival and outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta in his fifth attempt at the presidency, faces Deputy President William Ruto, who fell out with the president years ago.
ELECTIONS
The Associated Press

Ship heads to Ukraine to get grain for food-starved Africa

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A ship approached Ukraine on Friday to pick up wheat for hungry people in Ethiopia, in the first food delivery to Africa under a U.N.-brokered plan to unblock grain trapped by Russia’s war and bring relief to some of the millions worldwide on the brink of starvation. For months, fighting and a Russian blockade meant grain produced in Ukraine, known as the world’s breadbasket, piled up in silos, sending food prices sky-high and leading to hunger in Africa, the Middle East and parts of Asia. In recent days, several ships carrying grain have left Ukrainian ports...
INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

