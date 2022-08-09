Read full article on original website
middlegeorgiaceo.com
Macon-Bibb County Celebrates Black Business Month
August is National Black Business Month, an event that traces back to 2004 with engineering entrepreneur Frederick E. Jordan. Macon-Bibb County will be celebrating the holiday for the 2nd year after Mayor Lester Miller proclaimed the county would observe it in 2021. See more.
Houston County homeowner claims City of Warner Robins is not enforcing code properly
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Warner Robins woman claims the city is not enforcing its building code properly, an issue that literally hits close to home. In December of 2019, a fire damaged a home on Westcliff Circle in Warner Robins. And yet, two-and-a-half years later, the neighbors are...
'The demand is definitely there': Military families struggle to find and secure affordable housing in Warner Robins
ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — The housing market nationwide is still competitive and that is creating a shortage of affordable homes for military families who want to live off base. And that's a problem in Warner Robins and many other military towns. Some might say housing is a...
'It's desperately needed': Hancock County members finding comfort in railroad project
SPARTA, Ga. — People in Hancock County met Thursday evening to find out about a railroad project that had some homeowners steaming. Sandersville Railroad Company wants to build new tracks in the county near the quarry, but they need to buy some private property or get a court's permission to take the property.
'It was functionally obsolescent': Monroe County asking for public feedback on new fire station
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — 3901 High Falls Road has been home to the High Falls Fire Station for four decades, but soon, the station may have a new home. The commissioner’s office is hoping to hear from the public. Monroe County’s oldest active fire station has worn with...
middlegeorgiaceo.com
Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning Denies Plan to Demolish Century-old Home, Replace It with Gardens
The Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning Board Monday stopped a plan from the Big House Foundation to knock down a century-old Vineville home and build a garden in its place. Neighbors worried about additional noise peeking through from Vineville Avenue, and from a rumored amphitheater. Others said the home once belonged to the first woman ever to receive a bachelor's degree from an accredited university: Catherine Brewer Benson. See more.
Man charged with trying to shoot ex-girlfriend and their baby at Henry County park
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A man is behind bars after Henry County police say he stalked his ex-girlfriend before trying to shoot her. Marcus Issaih Calhoun, 25, violated a temporary protective order that went into effect in March earlier this week when he showed up to his ex-girlfriend’s house.
middlegeorgiaceo.com
James Barfield on the Historic Macon Foundation
James Barfield talks about the Historic Macon Foundation and the importance of preserving and documenting these structures. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (August 10)
MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent. Requirements: Applicants must have a valid Regular Driver’s license. Applicants must have at least...
middlegeorgiaceo.com
Macon Business Owner Plans to Be a Role Model for Central Georgia Kids
One Macon man says he wants to be a positive role model, while helping kids get a new life skill. For years Benjamin Reid detailed cars without a store front. He and his business partner now have one in Macon for Greenwood Bottom Auto Detailing. See more.
WXIA 11 Alive
Tractor trailer overturns on I-675 North in Henry County
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — A major crash involving a tractor trailer has lanes along I-675 in Henry County blocked during rush hour Friday evening. The Georgia Department of Transportation's website lists the crash on the northbound side of the interstate near SR 138 at exit 1. Crews are working to clean up the scene where a tractor trailer overturned there.
Take a look at Bibb County’s new patrol cruisers
No one looks forward to seeing a sheriff’s department patrol car roll up behind them, especially if its lights are flashing, but in Bibb County those patrol cruisers are being given a facelift. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office unveiled its newly designed patrol cruisers recently. Bibb County Sheriff’s...
4 Students Hospitalized After A Motor-Vehicle Crash In Bleckley County (Bleckley County, GA)
On Thursday morning, four students from Bleckley County Schools were hospitalized after a two-car accident. The crash happened at the Cochran Bypass. The accident occurred when a car hit a school bus that [..]
middlegeorgiaceo.com
Milledgeville Businesses Fed Up with Detour in Front of Condemned Building
Several businesses say they're fed up with a condemned building that sits right on the corner of Hancock and Wayne streets in Milledgeville. A large fence surrounds the front of the store, blocking the sidewalk and part of the street. Store owners say it's affecting their businesses and it's dangerous. See more.
Rev. Al Sharpton gives eulogy for Brianna Grier's homegoing service, woman who died in deputy cruiser fall
ATLANTA — People from Hancock County and more came to say goodbye Thursday as they remember the life of Brianna Grier. She was arrested the morning of July 15 when Hancock County deputies later said she was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital. The family informed 13WMAZ that Grier died six days later.
CBS 46
Newton County man gored by buck in his backyard, officials say
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after officials say a Newton County man was gored by a buck in his backyard. A shocking video released by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division on Facebook shows the shocking encounter with the buck. A man appears to...
middlegeorgiaceo.com
As More Businesses Move to Bass Road, What's Being Done About the Traffic?
A gym, a tire center, and an urgent care center could soon find a home on Macon's Bass Road. Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning approved those businesses Monday. It comes on top of even more development planned for the area. Of course, more business means more traffic. See. .
Woman dead in crash with panel truck on Hawkinsville Road in Macon identified
MACON, Ga. — UPDATE, 7:45 p.m.:. According to Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones, the victim has been identified as 39-year-old LeighAnne Hise, of Warner Robins. Bibb deputies are investigating after a 2-vehicle wreck that left a woman dead on on Hawkinsville Road near its intersection with Rex Elder Boulevard Friday evening.
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Butts County deputies on leave pending investigation
JACKSON — Two deputies with the Butts County Sheriff’s Office are under investigation after the Sheriff’s Office received complaints about the way they handled an incident at a local restaurant and bar early Sunday morning. Sheriff Gary Long posted a notice on the BCSO Facebook page Monday...
WMAZ
Jones County stores cited as sheriff's office cracks down on underage alcohol sales
Jones County Sheriff's Office is cracking down on selling alcohol to minors. This week, deputies performed a compliance check to stores with alcohol licenses.
