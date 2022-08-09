The Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning Board Monday stopped a plan from the Big House Foundation to knock down a century-old Vineville home and build a garden in its place. Neighbors worried about additional noise peeking through from Vineville Avenue, and from a rumored amphitheater. Others said the home once belonged to the first woman ever to receive a bachelor's degree from an accredited university: Catherine Brewer Benson. See more.

MACON, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO