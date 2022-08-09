ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

middlegeorgiaceo.com

Macon-Bibb County Celebrates Black Business Month

August is National Black Business Month, an event that traces back to 2004 with engineering entrepreneur Frederick E. Jordan. Macon-Bibb County will be celebrating the holiday for the 2nd year after Mayor Lester Miller proclaimed the county would observe it in 2021. See more.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
middlegeorgiaceo.com

Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning Denies Plan to Demolish Century-old Home, Replace It with Gardens

The Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning Board Monday stopped a plan from the Big House Foundation to knock down a century-old Vineville home and build a garden in its place. Neighbors worried about additional noise peeking through from Vineville Avenue, and from a rumored amphitheater. Others said the home once belonged to the first woman ever to receive a bachelor's degree from an accredited university: Catherine Brewer Benson. See more.
MACON, GA
middlegeorgiaceo.com

James Barfield on the Historic Macon Foundation

James Barfield talks about the Historic Macon Foundation and the importance of preserving and documenting these structures. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (August 10)

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent. Requirements: Applicants must have a valid Regular Driver’s license. Applicants must have at least...
MACON, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Tractor trailer overturns on I-675 North in Henry County

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — A major crash involving a tractor trailer has lanes along I-675 in Henry County blocked during rush hour Friday evening. The Georgia Department of Transportation's website lists the crash on the northbound side of the interstate near SR 138 at exit 1. Crews are working to clean up the scene where a tractor trailer overturned there.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

Take a look at Bibb County’s new patrol cruisers

No one looks forward to seeing a sheriff’s department patrol car roll up behind them, especially if its lights are flashing, but in Bibb County those patrol cruisers are being given a facelift. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office unveiled its newly designed patrol cruisers recently. Bibb County Sheriff’s...
CBS 46

Newton County man gored by buck in his backyard, officials say

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after officials say a Newton County man was gored by a buck in his backyard. A shocking video released by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division on Facebook shows the shocking encounter with the buck. A man appears to...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Butts County deputies on leave pending investigation

JACKSON — Two deputies with the Butts County Sheriff’s Office are under investigation after the Sheriff’s Office received complaints about the way they handled an incident at a local restaurant and bar early Sunday morning. Sheriff Gary Long posted a notice on the BCSO Facebook page Monday...
BUTTS COUNTY, GA

