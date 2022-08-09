Read full article on original website
Who are Marvel’s Matador and Man-Bull in ‘She-Hulk?’ The Daredevil villains, explained
A new promotional spot for the upcoming Disney Plus Marvel series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is fueling massive fan speculation as to which villains (and potential clients) will be making their MCU debuts in the upcoming series. The promo includes a sequence where She-Hulk, aka Jennifer Walters, attends what looks...
The difference between Marvel and DC disappointment is neatly summed up in a single tweet
It’s tough being a DCEU fan. Since Man of Steel, Warner Bros has been desperately trying to emulate the success of the MCU, though their chaotic decisions never seem to work out. Right now we’re apparently on the cusp of a “reset” of DC movies, though before that there’s at least a year of uncertainty ahead of us.
‘She-Hulk’ showrunner was rejected by Marvel three times
Although it may seem like Marvel doesn’t reject any idea, the studio rejected three of Jessica Gao’s pitches before she landed She-Hulk. Gao was speaking at the She-Hulk global press conference when she revealed these surprising stumbles in her MCU journey. However, she acknowledged that the upcoming Disney Plus series was the “right project,” and she’s grateful for the earlier rejections:
Could ‘She-Hulk’ bring back a long-forgotten MCU villain?
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is right around the corner, with the latest Marvel series to hit Disney Plus introducing Jennifer Walters to the MCU. Fans have been waiting to see her appear in the franchise for years, especially as the Hulk side of the MCU has been mostly underexplored ever since 2008’s The Incredible Hulk.
‘Prey’ star reveals the unlikely way he was cast in an iconic role
Dane DiLiegro wasn’t told he’d be playing one of the most legendary monsters in film history. Instead, he was contacted on Instagram by special effects artist Alec Gillis “to be the reference guy for a design pitch on a project that they were working on in Canada.” That project was Prey, and DiLiegro is the latest human to play the Predator, the giant, ferocious space alien that has been scaring moviegoers since 1987. Unfortunately, he skipped the “long, arduous story” of how he went from Instagram pitch to pitching his legacy in cinema, but he did tell Screen Rant some of the details—and how grateful he is for the experience:
‘Star Wars’ fans demand the extended “inappropriate” cut of ‘Attack of the Clones’
Star Wars fans remembered that Natalie Portman, who played Princess Padme in the prequel trilogy, was allowed to improvise their lines in Star Wars: Episode II: Attack of the Clones during the scene in Naboo. And some of those scenes contain lines that were deemed “too inappropriate” for the final cut. Following a recent a re-appreciation for the sequels, fans are demanding that Lucasarts release the “inappropriate cut” for Episode II.
Anticipation for ‘The Flash’ hits zero after news of Ezra Miller reshoots
What a year it’s been for Ezra Miller, who is set to play the titular hero in The Flash. What a month it’s already been for studio Warner Bros. as they canned Batgirl, and now the forces are aligning again as reshoots begin. Somehow, in spite of the...
‘Star Wars’ fans aren’t quite sure why the Empire used bounty hunters when it had Inquisitors at its beck and call
For all the victories that the Rebel Alliance have scored over the course of George Lucas’ storied space opera, Star Wars fans are no strangers to the Empire flexing their military might at every turn. The standoff between the Millennium Falcon and the Imperial Star Destroyer, akin to a skateboard versus a tank, is one of many such highlights.
A resurfaced interview reveals the moment George Lucas canonized an actor’s shaving cut in ‘Revenge of the Sith’
When it comes to the world of Star Wars and the ambitious narrative that resides at its heart, George Lucas never cared much for the concept of obstacles, all he ever saw were solutions and explanations that only made the canon more expansive, even down to the injuries that the cast sustained outside the set.
‘Prey’ star explains how he was sold on playing a huge alien hunter
Dane DiLiegro said that the catalyst for his new Predator were the keywords “feral,” “animalistic,” “wild,” and “primal.”. Those are what director Dan Trachtenberg used to inform DiLiegro’s portrayal of the iconic, dreads-wearing and dread-causing alien in Prey. This installment takes the Predator to the Comanche Nation in 1719, so the primeval setting required a primeval redesign of the ornery antagonist. As DiLiegro told Screen Rant, Predator went from a clunky wrestler to a sleek warrior:
‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ will be the longest movie in the saga
It’s been three years since the last John Wick movie ended with our protagonist falling headfirst from the top of the Continental building onto the New York asphalt. The deadly assassin has no doubt sustained many injuries — perhaps mostly to his pride — but if Winston and the rest of the High Table think they can so easily get rid of the Wick-storm, they have another thing coming.
Sir David Attenborough and Dolly Parton are among the celebrities that no one can hate
At a time when celebrity scandal is ubiquitous, fans are picking the famous people who have virtually nothing to hate about them. This uber-positive discussion materialized in r/AskReddit thanks to a post by matiignr. The post has over two thousand responses, naming hordes of celebrities. The top selection of all, at the time of this writing, is skateboarding legend Tony Hawk.
DC fans happy to sacrifice Michael Keaton’s comeback for the greater good
Warner Bros. are currently in something of a pickle. The company’s big plan to juice the DCEU was to go full multiverse, with the unexpected return of Michael Keaton’s Batman the glue tying all these stories together. He’d make his debut in The Flash, reappear in Batgirl and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and go on to play a Nick Fury-like role in other DCEU movies.
Happy birthday, Peter Parker! Here’s how fans are celebrating
Fans are celebrating the birthday of their favorite web-slinger, Peter Parker, AKA Spider-Man. Not only does Wednesday, August 10 mark the birthday of Tom Holland’s iteration of the character, as we initially found out by glimpsing his passport in the promotional material for 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home, but it also marks the 60th anniversary of the comic book character as well.
Watch: Reba McEntire will decide your fate in trailer for her new Lifetime movie, ‘The Hammer’
Reba McEntire is breaking all the rules in the exciting new trailer for her upcoming Lifetime movie, The Hammer, and if you thought you had seen peak Reba perfection, well, you haven’t seen anything yet!. A fast-talking, driving, and swinging woman, McEntire plays Kim Wheeler — the 5th district...
Could Amy and Rory return for the ‘Doctor Who’ 60th anniversary special?
Returning Doctor Who showrunner Russell T. Davies seems to be doing the impossible for next year’s 60th anniversary special by bringing back David Tennant and Catherine Tate as the 10th Doctor and Donna Noble, respectively. Now that we’re getting the old family back, or at least some of them, could that courtesy also extend to Karen Gillan’s Amy Pond and Arthur Darvill’s Rory Williams, companions to Matt Smith’s 11th Doctor?
Jon Hamm joins ‘The Morning Show’ as regular
Actor Jon Hamm rose to prominence with Mad Men on television and has flipped back-and-forth between the film and television worlds over the course of his career. Now, he is back again on small screens with a coming role in The Morning Show. News of the actor playing Paul Marks...
Oscar Isaac has changed his mind on a potential ‘Star Wars’ return
When the Skywalker Saga drew to an end in hugely polarizing fashion, it was expected that the majority of featured players in Episodes VII through IX would ride off into the Star Wars sunset with their arcs completed. Daisy Ridley and John Boyega have been fairly adamant that they’re not...
‘Squid Game’ director reveals which deadly activity he thinks he’d survive
Emmy-award-winning director Hwang Dong-Hyuk, during a video call with Variety, revealed which game from Squid Game he believes he would win, were he ever to be put in the same circumstances as those on the critically acclaimed Netflix series. Squid Game has a number of activities in which the characters...
How Moviedle is more than just a Wordle clone, and creator Jeremy Toeman’s new partnership with Likewise TV
AugX Labs and 12:01 Games founder Jeremy Toeman believes that at the end of the day, great gaming experiences are born from one simple idea; to spread joy. That thesis has carried Toeman and company to new heights, and with millions of active users around the world — 12:01 Games continues to push the boundaries of conventional gaming experiences everywhere.
