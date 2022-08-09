Four open heart surgeries in 2 years & still smiling: Emma Gasparre’s journey with Williams Syndrome

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Related
Brooklyn boy’s life saved by using bone from leg to repair his jaw
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Brooklyn boy received a lifesaving procedure to remove an egg-sized tumor from his jaw. The boy is now making a full recovery, after doctors used a bone on his leg to save his life. Demetri Pristouris, 8, and his family were filled with fear beginning last year, as the winter […]
OUCH! This Is The Biggest Baby In New Jersey History
My best friend just had a baby and he was a pretty big boy at 9lbs 8oz. The average baby weighs in at 7lbs 5oz, so that got me wondering how much did the biggest baby in New Jersey weigh and what does he look like as a grown-up? I...
Tens Of Thousands Raised For Long Island Nurse Who May Need New Heart After Falling Ill
Tens of thousands of dollars have been raised for a Long Island nurse who is fighting for her life after suffering a heart ailment. Joanne Drenckhahn, a frontline worker during the pandemic, and an emergency room nurse, was admitted to a hospital in Mineola last week after suffering a heart ailment that could likely lead to her needing a new heart, according to a fundraiser set up to help with her medical care.
Well-known physical therapist opens new Staten Island practice
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- After working as a teacher for several years at Moore Catholic High School, Barry Goldman, 46, went back to college to become a physical therapist. In both careers, he found himself educating people. “I might not be educating students [as a physical therapist], but I’m still...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘A priest with a heart for people’: Monsignor Jeff Conway, beloved pastor of St. Patrick’s R.C. Church, remembered for caring spirit, unwavering support
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Monsignor Jeff Conway, the 17th pastor of St. Patrick’s R.C. Church, was more than just a religious leader in the community. “He was a priest with a heart for people,” according to Bishop John O’Hara, of the Archdiocese of New York. Msgr. Conway,...
Staten Island Marine reunited with dog he unofficially adopted overseas
NEW YORK -- Here's a bittersweet story of a local Marine and the dog he met while deployed overseas.CBS2's Cindy Hsu went to Staten Island on Thursday to learn more about their story of hope and resilience.John Kurulgan is an FDNY firefighter and joined the Marine reserves at 17 right out of high school."All my life I always wanted these honorable jobs and to serve my country and, you know, being in the Marine Corps reserves and the FDNY, I get the best of both worlds," Kurulgan said.READ MORE: Homeless man helps reunite woman with missing dog that escaped from Upper...
beckersasc.com
New York hospital scraps multiple outpatient practices
Middletown, N.Y.-based Garnet Health is scaling back on several outpatient services because of low patient volumes, increasing costs and supply shortages, News 12 Westchester reported Aug. 11. The news outlet said it obtained letters to nurses and patients stating Garnet Health's hospital in Wallkill, N.Y., will no longer have an...
An Italian holiday comes to Staten Island: ‘Ferragosto’ celebration to be held at the Hilton this weekend
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The National Organization of Italian-American Women (NOIAW), the Greater New York Region Staten Island Network, will celebrate “Ferragosto” -- an Italian holiday with roots in Catholic traditions -- with a meet and greet, a gallery tour and a brunch at the Hilton Garden Inn, Sunday, Aug. 14 at 11:30 a.m.
RELATED PEOPLE
Family Sues Brooklyn Funeral Home For Allegedly Allowing Woman’s Body to Rot Before Wake
A distraught family is suing a Brooklyn funeral home for allegedly mishandling a woman’s body and displaying her “mud monster” corpse at the wake. On Friday, the mother and ex-boyfriend of Regina Christophe filed a lawsuit in Brooklyn Supreme Court against John J. McManus and Sons Funeral Home over claims the body was left unrecognizable during a July 9 memorial, NY Post reports.
fox40jackson.com
Italian businessmen visiting NYC found dead in Queens short-term rental, no signs of trauma on bodies
Two Italian businessmen on a business trip to New York City were found dead in their short-term rental. A spokeswoman for the New York Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that officers responded to a 911 call at approximately 2:45 a.m. Wednesday to a building on 29th St. near 40th Road in Long Island City, Queens. Upon arrival, two males – a 38-year-old and a 48-year-old – were found unconscious inside.
N.J. Devils’ Joe Gambardella brings second annual ‘Carnival Day’ to children with disabilities at the Seton Foundation
It was all sunshine and smiles at St. Joseph Hill Academy on Wednesday, where New Jersey Devils forward and Staten Island native Joe Gambardella brought his second annual “Carnival Day” to the Seton Foundation for Learning. The event, sponsored by Gambardella’s “Stride 2 Greatness” hockey program and Supreme Italian Market, provided the not-for-profit school for children with disabilities with a fun-filled day of food, snacks, and outdoor games and activities.
pix11.com
For the home: Making any home an oasis
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Think your shoebox apartment needs an upgrade?. No matter how small a space is, you can turn it into a home you can call your own. Thom Filicia, an interior and product designer, joined New York Living to provide tips on how to make the most of your space.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jalopnik
NYC Lawyers Blame Pedestrian Parents in Crash That Killed 3-Month-Old
Lawyers for the City of New York submitted a brief this week that blamed the death of a 3-month-old baby killed by a reckless driver last year in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn on her grieving parents. Because really, they should have known how dangerous it is to exist on a New York sidewalk.
Customers descend on Nunzio’s in its last days, wait hours for final taste at 80-year old Staten Island pizzeria
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — With one more day of business to go at 80-year old Nunzio’s Pizzeria, patrons faced a two-hour wait for pies on Thursday. For those traveling to the Midland Beach restaurant from Upstate New York, New Jersey or origins several hours away, that timeframe was no big deal.
Mother and teen son stab, wound each other during crazed fight in their Brooklyn apartment
A Brooklyn woman and her teen son stabbed and wounded each other during a crazed fight inside their Brooklyn apartment, police said Thursday. Mother and son attacked each inside their Coney Island Houses apartment on W. 29th St. shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday, cops said. The 44-year-old mom is in critical but stable condition at NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn with stab wounds to her face, ...
Bronx woman recalls traumatizing story of discrimination at LongHorn Steakhouse
Juwanna Kimble told News 12 she took her girlfriend to the restaurant for her birthday, but things turned sour when she went to use the restroom.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bronx mother says living conditions in NYCHA have been uninhabitable for two years
A Bronx mom says she has been living in unhabitable conditions for two years with her four kids in their NYCHA apartment.
getitforless.info
Annual Coney Island Sand Sculpting Contest
The Annual Coney Island Sand Sculpting Contest, Saturday, August 13, 2022 on Coney Island’s historic boardwalk. This FREE*, family-friendly event is open to amateurs and semi-professional sand sculpting artists of all ages competing for cash prizes and bragging rights. Over the years, the Coney Island Sand Sculpting Contest has...
Doctors, preservationists hope to save storied Mount Sinai infirmary in Manhattan
The New York Eye and Ear Infirmary for Mount Sinai is located at 218 Second Ave. The historic building between 13th and 14th streets in Manhattan has made headlines as reports have indicated it might soon be put up for sale. [ more › ]
Body of missing Far Rockaway swimmer found by police in Nassau
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police located the body of a man who vanished in the waters off of Far Rockaway, officials said Wednesday. Berman Gutierrez, 30, disappeared while swimming on Monday. Family members had told PIX11 Gutierrez was 25. On Monday, the FDNY marine and land units searched for Gutierrez. Then NYPD officers, boats and […]
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
56K+
Followers
37K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0