Norton County, KS

California bicyclist killed in crash in northern Kansas

By Ryan Newton
KSN News
 3 days ago

NORTON, Kan. (KSNW) – A California bicyclist was killed in a crash in Norton County on Monday. It happened around 8 p.m. on U.S. Highway 36, about six miles west of Kansas Highway 383.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a semi was westbound on the highway when it struck the back of the bicycle. The bicyclist came to rest in the ditch.

The patrol said the bicyclist was identified as 68-year-old Robert C. Schlange of Sierra City, California.

The 41-year-old semi-driver from Phillipsburg wasn’t injured.

peony
3d ago

Why aren't the funds from the Lottery and Casinos used to put a bike area on the shoulders of all main highways in our State? We would all be safe and it would help with tourism. As it is right now, I hate seeing bicyclists on the highway just because of the danger. Surely, the safety of even just one person would be worth the money. After all, what would be the dollar amount you put on your life?

Related
KSN News

3 Kansas lakes added to KDHE blue-green algae advisory

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Three lakes were added to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) blue-green algae advisory list on Thursday. Carbondale City Lake (Strowbridge) in Osage County was elevated to warning status, and Louisburg Old Lake (City Lake) in Miami County was lowered. Norton Lake in Norton County was lifted from the […]
