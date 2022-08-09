ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

FanSided

Former Red Sox fan favorite heads to the dark side, but not the Yankees

The Boston Red Sox recently parted ways with their veteran outfielder, Jackie Bradley Jr. He’s now reportedly joining one the Blue Jays. The Boston Red Sox recently parted ways with outfield veteran Jackie Bradley Jr.. Bradley Jr. is now reportedly being signed to the Toronto Blue Jays, one of Boston’s biggest rivals in the AL East.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Julio Rodriguez drops fiery Mariners warning for Aaron Judge, Yankees

From one star outfielder to another. Seattle Mariners rookie Julio Rodriguez and New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge met on the field before the two teams are set to collide later Wednesday afternoon at T-Mobile Park. Rodriguez and Judge exchanged signed memorabilia on the field and then had a conversation. The Mariners rookie issued this […] The post Julio Rodriguez drops fiery Mariners warning for Aaron Judge, Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
FanSided

Red Sox: Pedro Martinez unloads on Boston for lack of direction

Boston Red Sox legend Pedro Martinez wasn’t happy with the team’s lack of direction, and puts that squarely on the front office. Boston’s lack of trade deadline direction outlines a more valuable point — Chaim Bloom and the Red Sox are flirting with a rebuild, but refuse to pull the plug on their current crop of stars.
BOSTON, MA
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Yardbarker

Red Sox sign former All-Star closer Jeurys Familia to minor-league deal

In addition to Sterling Sharp, the Red Sox have also signed veteran reliever Jeurys Familia to a minor-league contract, as was first reported by the Worcester Telegram & Gazette’s Joe McDonald. Familia, 32, has been assigned to Triple-A Worcester. The right-hander was designated for assignment (and subsequently released) by...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Red Sox open 3-game series against the Yankees

New York Yankees (71-41, first in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (55-58, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Domingo German (1-2, 5.09 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (5-3, 4.23 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 93 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -127, Red Sox +106;...
BOSTON, MA
Q 105.7

Phillies’ Fans are NOT Happy with This NY Mets’ Analyst, and Here’s Why

No matter what the topic of conversation is, New York Mets' fans know that Keith Hernandez will say whatever he wants, whenever he wants. The long-time Mets' first baseman-turned-analyst is staple on the New York broadcasts...except, of course, for when he's not. Hernandez served as a color commentator for most of the Mets' broadcasts on their television station, SNY, but as most broadcasters do, has a few games where he's on vacation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thecomeback.com

New York Jets sign five-time Pro Bowler

The New York Jets offensive line has already been hit with injuries in fall camp and now, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, they have signed veteran Duane Brown to a two-year deal to help fill in the gaps. This signing came after the team lost Mekhi Becton to a...
NFL
Buster Olney
Lou Gehrig
Roger Maris
Mickey Mantle
Ted Williams
Aaron Judge
Babe Ruth
ClutchPoints

Aaron Judge is setting a blistering historic pace after hitting 45th HR bomb with Yankees

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge just hit his 45th home run of the season, and with the pace he’s sending the ball out of the park, he is on track to make more history. According to ESPN Stats & Info, Judge is now the fifth-fastest player to ever reach the 45 HR mark in […] The post Aaron Judge is setting a blistering historic pace after hitting 45th HR bomb with Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
The Spun

Tiki Barber Has Message For Giants: NFL World Reacts

Earlier this week, the New York Giants allowed former running back Tiki Barber to close out practice with some words of encouragement. Barber, who played for the Giants from 1997 to 2006, wants this year's squad to understand that training camp allows the locker room builds character. "I remember these...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
