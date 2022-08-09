ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Back to Hogwarts For Anniston Public Library

Anniston, AL – On Friday, August 19th from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm take an impargaunry train ride to Hogwarts. Come join the Library as they get ready to go back to Hogwarts! There are so many activities for young witches and wizards to do! So hop on your Nimbus, and come join in the wizarding fun. They will have crafts, games and snacks to enjoy. The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.

