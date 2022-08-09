Read full article on original website
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
Middleburg man arrested in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet parking lot, fentanyl found, deputies reportZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
7 Clay County road projects announced; public meeting to provide detailsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County school bus driver shortage may cause delays in arrival, pick-up timesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Do you think the "Oldest Bar in Florida" is really haunted?Evie M.Fernandina Beach, FL
Substitutes being offered $165 a day to work positions at critical needs schools in Duval County
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools is fighting a teacher shortage days from the start of the school year. A report by the Florida Department of Education shows of all the school districts in the state, Duval County has the highest number of schools critically short of teachers. The report shows 108 schools, including a handful of charters, are short.
Clay County school bus driver shortage may cause delays in arrival, pick-up times
Clay County District School parents to expect delays due to traffic, bus driver shortage.Getty Images. Clay County District schools currently have 10 openings for bus drivers and Superintendent David Broskie said parents should expect longer wait times for children coming home from school.
Clay County school fills teacher vacancies just in time for first day
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Back to school is going back to normal. It’s the first time since 2019 where students and teachers will begin to feel normalcy again in the classroom on the very first day of school. Get those lunches and backpacks packed - The one...
DCPS superintendent says this year could start off with some 'challenges' but things will fall into place
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Teachers are back to school and setting up their classrooms and preparing for the new school year. “I'm excited because this school year my students that I've had since their first day in high school they’ll be in 11th grade, so we’ve grown up together... this school year I'm ready to see their growth," said Alexis Cheatham, teacher and mentor with Elevate Jacksonville.
News4Jax.com
Duval County superintendent addresses new school year’s unique challenges
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX sat down one-on-one with Duval County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene to ask about this year’s unique challenges, including staffing and politics. The 2022-23 academic year begins Aug. 15 in Duval County, and the school district is still facing hundreds of teaching vacancies,...
Raines High community mourning loss of beloved guidance counselor
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Many are remembering a legend to the Northside community, especially those who attended Raines High School in the last 35 years. Mrs. Deborah Norman was the longest serving guidance counselor at Raines. She passed away unexpectedly Friday. Norman will be remembered by so many as not...
Video: Standing water in the new San Marco Publix parking garage
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — After today's downpour the parking garage at the newly opened Publix in San Marco had some standing water issues. Thanks to Aliera Pererson for the video. By 2:50 p.m. most of the water had drained. Councilwoman LeAnna Cumber, a San Marco, resident herself told First Coast...
News4Jax.com
Masks will be required again on base at NAS Jacksonville, starting Monday
NAVAL AIR STATION JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – All facilities at Naval Air Station Jacksonville will require facemasks until further notice, starting Monday, because of a rise in COVID-19 cases in Duval County, base officials announced Thursday. The base is shifting to “Health Protection Condition Level Charlie,” which also means ceremonies...
floridaconstructionnews.com
Jacksonville approves Corner Lot multi-family community
Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Jacksonville city council unanimously approved rezoning a 16.4-acre parcel north of I-295 and west of I-95 that will include a new market-rate Corner Lot multi-family community. Located at 12921 Duval Rd., the...
WCJB
UF College of Nursing to use $3.6 million grant to increase enrollment
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida’s College of Nursing is receiving millions of dollars from the state to train the next generation of nurses amid a nursing shortage. Florida lawmakers have allocated $3.6 million to the university to create a pipeline of new nurses from UF into...
First Coast News
UF Health Jacksonville opening three hybrid emergency and urgent care centers this fall (FCL Aug. 10, 2022)
UF Health Jacksonville is merging emergency departments with urgent care centers in order to help patients with cost and convenience. Full Emergency Department and Urgent Care will be under one roof and patients will receive the right level of care based on objective criteria. You can expect:. •Adult & pediatric...
'He is out of his mind today': Documents lay out botched procedures Jacksonville surgeon allegedly performed
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Videos, photos and documents obtained by First Coast News to be used as evidence in Dr. Richard David Heekin's trial detail the botched surgeries he is accused of preforming. Over 350 lawsuits have been filed, with at least 100 more expected by the end of the...
Jacksonville ranked one of the worst Florida cities for dogs, according to survey
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Is Jacksonville dog-friendly or dog-unfriendly? And, what even makes a city dog-friendly?. According to a survey by Excel Pest Services, Jacksonville and Spring Hill rank as the worst cities for families with dogs. Out of the 20 towns and cities analyzed, Clearwater comes in shampoo'd and...
Back-to-School giveaways around Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Action News Jax is your back to school station and today multiple schools and locations around town had some back-to-school giveaways. Students and their parents got more than just school supplies. One of the first places was Jean Ribault High School. Here Students are getting set up with school supplies and parents are getting important information about health insurance.
unfspinnaker.com
‘Declare a housing emergency’: Jacksonville activists push for affordable housing
A single topic dominated the public comment portion of the Jacksonville City Council’s meeting Tuesday night: housing. More specifically, residents say a city-wide housing crisis is making it harder and harder for them to make ends meet. This problem is not new despite receiving more media attention in recent...
WCJB
Teens bring guns to Columbia High School, steal from vehicles
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Three teenagers suspected of committing a rash of vehicle burglaries were arrested during a traffic stop after firearms were brought onto the campus of Columbia High School. Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Devon Welch, 18, Dillon Welch, 17, and Rickey Curlin, 16, during a...
floridapolitics.com
UF announces faculty expansion as it prepares for new nursing students
A 2021 analysis shows that Florida has a need for about 60K additional nurses over the next 15 years. The University of Florida announced it will recruit about 20 new faculty members as it prepares to train and educate baccalaureate-prepared nurses, nurse practitioners and nurse scientists in the coming year to help abate a looming nursing shortage in the state.
WCJB
Columbia County Report: Business leaders pay for new K-9 deputy, Columbia County Senior Services holds fundraiser
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The sheriff of Columbia County is thanking business leaders for helping the agency get a new K-9, and an organization is raising money to help people with dementia. New K-9 Deputy. Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies gathered to introduce the community to their new K-9...
Police expected to give details about Westside shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A shooting was reported in the parking lot of an Exxon Gas Station on the Westside Thursday night. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says the incident happened near 103rd and Firestone Road. First Coast News has counted over 60 evidence markers at the scene. Police are expected...
Police respond to Moncrief Park area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are investigating in the Moncrief Park area on Thursday morning. There is a police presence at 32nd and Wilson Street. Jacksonville Sheriff's Office cruisers are visible at the scene as well as crime scene tape as of 11:30 a.m.. There is no further information available...
