Jacksonville, FL

Action News Jax

Substitutes being offered $165 a day to work positions at critical needs schools in Duval County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools is fighting a teacher shortage days from the start of the school year. A report by the Florida Department of Education shows of all the school districts in the state, Duval County has the highest number of schools critically short of teachers. The report shows 108 schools, including a handful of charters, are short.
First Coast News

DCPS superintendent says this year could start off with some 'challenges' but things will fall into place

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Teachers are back to school and setting up their classrooms and preparing for the new school year. “I'm excited because this school year my students that I've had since their first day in high school they’ll be in 11th grade, so we’ve grown up together... this school year I'm ready to see their growth," said Alexis Cheatham, teacher and mentor with Elevate Jacksonville.
News4Jax.com

Masks will be required again on base at NAS Jacksonville, starting Monday

NAVAL AIR STATION JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – All facilities at Naval Air Station Jacksonville will require facemasks until further notice, starting Monday, because of a rise in COVID-19 cases in Duval County, base officials announced Thursday. The base is shifting to “Health Protection Condition Level Charlie,” which also means ceremonies...
floridaconstructionnews.com

Jacksonville approves Corner Lot multi-family community

Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Jacksonville city council unanimously approved rezoning a 16.4-acre parcel north of I-295 and west of I-95 that will include a new market-rate Corner Lot multi-family community. Located at 12921 Duval Rd., the...
Action News Jax

Back-to-School giveaways around Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Action News Jax is your back to school station and today multiple schools and locations around town had some back-to-school giveaways. Students and their parents got more than just school supplies. One of the first places was Jean Ribault High School. Here Students are getting set up with school supplies and parents are getting important information about health insurance.
WCJB

Teens bring guns to Columbia High School, steal from vehicles

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Three teenagers suspected of committing a rash of vehicle burglaries were arrested during a traffic stop after firearms were brought onto the campus of Columbia High School. Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Devon Welch, 18, Dillon Welch, 17, and Rickey Curlin, 16, during a...
floridapolitics.com

UF announces faculty expansion as it prepares for new nursing students

A 2021 analysis shows that Florida has a need for about 60K additional nurses over the next 15 years. The University of Florida announced it will recruit about 20 new faculty members as it prepares to train and educate baccalaureate-prepared nurses, nurse practitioners and nurse scientists in the coming year to help abate a looming nursing shortage in the state.
First Coast News

Police respond to Moncrief Park area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are investigating in the Moncrief Park area on Thursday morning. There is a police presence at 32nd and Wilson Street. Jacksonville Sheriff's Office cruisers are visible at the scene as well as crime scene tape as of 11:30 a.m.. There is no further information available...
