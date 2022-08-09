ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden administration: ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy is over

By Associated Press
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cqaux_0hAHJrTB00

The Department of Homeland Security said Monday that it ended a Trump-era policy requiring asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court, hours after a judge lifted an order in effect since December that it be reinstated.

The timing had been in doubt since the Supreme Court ruled on June 30 that the Biden administration could end the “Remain in Mexico” policy. Homeland Security officials had been largely silent, saying they had to wait for the court to certify the ruling and for a Trump-appointed judge, Matthew Kacsmaryk in Amarillo, Texas, to then lift his injunction. The Supreme Court certified its ruling last week.

The program will be unwound in a “quick, and orderly manner,” Homeland Security said in a statement. No more people are being enrolled and those who appear in court will not be returned to Mexico when they appear in the U.S. for their next hearings.

The policy “has endemic flaws, imposes unjustifiable human costs, and pulls resources and personnel away from other priority efforts to secure our border,” the department said.

Many questions remain, including whether those whose claims have been denied or dismissed will get a second chance or if those whose next court dates are months away will be allowed to return to the U.S. sooner. Homeland Security said it will provide additional information “in the coming days.”

About 70,000 migrants were subject to the policy, known officially as “Migrant Protection Protocols,” from when President Donald Trump introduced it in January 2019 until President Joe Biden suspended it on his first day in office in January 2021, fulfilling a campaign promise. Many were allowed to return to the United States to pursue their cases during the early months of Biden’s presidency.

Nearly 5,800 people were subject to the policy from December through June, a modest number. Nicaraguans account for the largest number, with others from Cuba, Colombia and Venezuela.

Trump made the policy a centerpiece of border enforcement, which critics said was inhumane for exposing migrants to extreme violence in Mexico and making access to attorneys far more difficult.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
The Independent

Judge who signed FBI Mar-a-Lago warrant tells DoJ to respond to request to unseal it

The judge who signed the warrant granting the FBI permission to search Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence has instructed the Department of Justice to respond to a request to unseal it.Mr Trump has the prerogative to release the warrant himself, but has yet to do so despite calls from across the political spectrum to make it public. As a result, newspapers and campaign groups are suing to obtain it for public scrutiny.Judge Bruce Reinhart ordered on Wednesday that “on or before 5:00pm Eastern time on August 15, 2022, the Government shall file a Response to the Motion to Unseal. The...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The Supreme Court
Washington Examiner

We knew the Biden border crisis was bad. We never knew it could get so much worse

In the spring of 2021, amid unified Democratic control of Washington for the first time in over a decade, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) appointed us and several of our GOP colleagues to investigate the national security implications of what was occurring along the southwest border. As part of the American Security Task Force initiative, we were tasked with getting out of D.C. to the border towns and states feeling the brunt of the Biden administration’s bad policies. From these meetings and conversations, we have developed border security policy solutions for House Republicans to put forward as part of a governing agenda if the GOP takes back the majority this November.
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Biden arrives on secluded South Carolina island for week-long family vacation

President Biden flew to a South Carolina island for a vacation with his family Thursday, a trip that is expected to last at least one week. The Biden family will be staying at a private residence owned by a friend on Kiawah Island, a wealthy and secluded destination. The president's son, Hunter Biden, accompanied Biden and first lady Jill Biden on the Air Force One flight from Washington. Biden's daughter-in-law Melissa Cohen and grandson Beau also attended.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Fox News

McEnany questions Pelosi, Biden over sons' business dealings: 'It's a trend'

"Outnumbered" co-host Kayleigh McEnany highlighted the business dealings of Hunter Biden, Paul Pelosi Jr. and Paul Pelosi Sr., Thursday, scrutinizing their "obscure" business interests. On "Outnumbered", McEnany highlighted the Biden, Pelosi business dealings in addition to questioning Speaker Pelosi on why she had her son join her trip to Taiwan earlier this month.
ELECTIONS
KTLA

KTLA

65K+
Followers
11K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy