Toledo, OH

Gardening for good: How to donate surplus produce to the hungry

By By Sylvan Lebrun / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 2 days ago

You did everything right: You planted high-quality seeds, watered diligently, and fended off bugs, weeds, and hungry deer. Now it’s harvest season, and you have more garden-fresh produce than you know what to do with.

Before you pawn your tomatoes, cucumbers, or strawberries off on an unsuspecting neighbor, consider dropping by your local food pantry to give your bounty to those who need it most. Pantries across the city welcome deliveries of just-harvested fruits and vegetables from home gardens, whether it’s a few ears of corn or a cartload of food.

“We have seen such an increase in need for our food services, and fresh produce is very hard for us to come by,” said Dottie Segur, executive director of the nonprofit Sylvania Area Family Services. “We just don’t get a lot of fresh produce, especially home-grown produce, to pass on to our families. So it’s always so nice when we are able to do that, because they are so appreciative.”

A typical food drive might call to mind images of nonperishable cans and jars. But food pantries — small-scale facilities that provide sustenance to hungry families in the community — accept fresh fruits and vegetables as well. Rules against donating perishable foods generally apply only to certain food banks, which are larger warehouses that stockpile food to be distributed among many local pantries.

Debbie Lisk, food pantry coordinator for Lutheran Social Services of Northwestern Ohio, said that they tend to not receive much fresh produce from the larger food banks in Toledo, which makes garden donations all the more significant.

“Anything that we’re able to offer just helps us,” she said. “In our pantry, [families] get five days’ supply of food … and so that is just one more day of offering a fresh staple. We don’t often have that; we do a lot with canned goods and things like that.”

Each year, gardeners across the United States grow about 11 billion more pounds of food than they can make use of themselves, according to Gary Oppenheimer, founder of the nonprofit AmpleHarvest.org . This is enough of a surplus to feed 28 million people, he said, if it did not go to waste.

Gardeners almost always plant more seeds than they expect to use, assuming some will be lost to weather or pests, Mr. Oppenheimer said. Given that most plants can only be harvested within a narrow window, gardeners also tend to end up with more of a single food than they would ever want to consume themselves — for example, they may end up with buckets of quick-to-spoil tomatoes during a certain week in July.

Instead of letting your lucky harvest rot in your backyard or sit in pickling jars all winter, donation is an easy way to contribute to the fight against food insecurity as a backyard gardener. Each zucchini or apple can help bring a dose of nutrition to a hungry family.

AmpleHarvest.org is a national organization connecting gardeners with local food pantries where they can donate their surplus produce. On its website, Mr. Oppenheimer said home gardeners can simply enter their ZIP code to find pantries accepting produce in their area, along with their hours of operation and drop-off.

“We’re about solving a misinformation and a missing information problem,” he said. “The misinformation was jars, cans, boxes, no fresh food. We were always told we couldn’t donate the fresh food, that’s what we had to fix. The missing information was where and when to donate.”

Eighteen food pantries in the Toledo area alone have registered with the website as open for donations.

Even if a specific pantry is not listed, Mr. Oppenheimer suggested reaching out regardless, because it too will likely welcome a gardener’s harvest as a chance to diversify its offerings and provide a healthier option.

“If you wish to have a salad, or steamed vegetables, or fruit, that ought to be available [at a food pantry] just like it is in a supermarket,” Mr. Oppenheimer said. “The locally grown food that’s in the country should get to the people who need it and want it. What our experience has been is when a hungry family goes into a food pantry and there is fresh food available, it’s the first thing that they go to.”

Where to donate your garden-fresh fruits and vegetables in the Toledo area

Several area pantries said that those interested in donating their home-grown produce can simply drop by the facility during regular hours, no prior notice necessary. Some have received donations from local gardeners in the past, while others run community gardens of their own.

Any type of produce is welcome, from herbs and fruit to hardier options like potatoes.

When deciding whether your produce is fit for donation, Mr. Oppenheimer suggests as a rule of thumb that the food should be “of the quality that you would buy for your own family.” Worm-eaten, molded, rotting, or badly bruised food is a no-go, and produce should ideally be harvested fresh the day of or the day before donation.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Mr. Oppenheimer also advised gardeners to wear gloves while handling food and to avoid harvesting or donating while sick. However, he said that garden-grown produce is already of higher quality than what you would purchase at a supermarket, usually grown without pesticides or fertilizer.

“I feel like if they’re caring and gardening, we’ve never had a donation of a product that somebody’s been gardening that hasn’t been good,” Mrs. Lisk said. “We’ve always received fresh things.”

To get any backyard gardener started, here are a few of the many local pantries that are currently accepting fresh donations:

■ Helping Hands of St. Louis, 443 Sixth St, Toledo: Call ahead for a large drop-off, said administrative assistant Gabriel Skiver. Otherwise, drop by Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Donations end up either in the food pantry or in a meal served in the free kitchen.

■ Lutheran Social Services of Northwest Ohio, 2149 Collingwood Blvd., Toledo: The food pantry is open on Tuesday and Thursday, so Mrs. Lisk suggests that you bring fresh produce on a Monday or Wednesday. Show up at any point from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and call 419-243-9178.

■ Sylvania Area Family Services, 5440 Marshall Rd., Sylvania: Bring produce at any time from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, so that it can be sorted for the pantry’s Thursday distribution, Mrs. Segur said. No advance notice necessary.

■ Under One Roof Food Pantry, 310 Elizabeth St, Maumee , at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Maumee, 310 Elizabeth St., Maumee: Spokesperson Jane Music said that gardeners can leave their contributions outside the pantry door before it opens to clients between noon and 4 p.m. on Mondays and 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursdays.

■ Church of the Cross United Methodist Church, 1750 Eastgate Rd., Toledo: Drop by on the second or fourth Tuesday of each month at any time before 3 p.m., said pantry coordinator Christy Zaborowski.

For gardeners who want to make a more formal commitment regardless of what next year’s harvest brings, the nationwide Plant a Row for the Hungry campaign also encourages backyard gardeners to intentionally plant a surplus row that they will then donate to local food pantries.

SeaGate Food Bank can be contacted directly at 419-224-6996 to set up a plan for donating a dedicated row of your garden.

The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
