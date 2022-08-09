ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No explanation for cop in French Quarter refusing to help woman being raped

By Dave Cohen
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 3 days ago

New Orleans Police are not saying why an officer apparently refused to help a woman being raped on a street corner in the French Quarter, despite a witness begging him to stop the apparent crime.

NOLA.com reports a 911 call obtained by the Lens details what happened.

The witness called police after seeing a man who appeared to be raping an unconscious woman at Royal and Toulouse.

"She is totally passed out," the woman tells the dispatcher.  "She is being raped."

Seconds later she spots a cop nearby.  911 urges her to ask the officer to help.

On the recording you can hear the witness tell the officer, "She is 100% unconscious, and he is like raping her on the street corner right up here to the left."

The woman tells the dispatcher that the cop, however, does not take any action to stop the apparent sexual assault or help the victim.

"This police officer hasn't even moved!  What the Fuc#?" the witness exclaims.

The witness then goes back to the scene where the suspect has fled.  She says she cannot find a pulse and begins CPR.

Five minutes after the 911 call began, officers arrived on the scene.  The witness says that did not include the cop she begged for help.

NOLA.com reports that a public information officer would not say if the NOPD believed the officer flagged down by the witness violated a department policy by refusing the help or is under investigation.

Drewbeausoleil
2d ago

This is New Orleans today. enter at your own risk...Please if your not from here stay away...Not worth coming to the City over run by criminals...Even the 🐖 are criminals....Don't trust safety when the is none

Reply
8
FRAUD
2d ago

This type of behavior always going on in that area 👁👁THIS IS WHY THE COPS WAS NOT RUNNING TO HELP BECAUSE NEW ORLEANS IS KNOWN FOR SEX & EVERYTHING ELSE IN BETWEEN 👁👁PARTY CITY & WITH CRIME OUT OF CONTROL WTF 🧐WOULD MAKE A FM GET STONED OUT HER MIND 🤮🤮🤮🤮FOR SUCH ACTIVITIES 🤔🤔🤔

Reply
4
Max Stillman
3d ago

Why get sued for helping a rap victim, This is Biden’s crime wave! Let the criminals be that’s what the democrats are asking for, and that’s what they are getting

Reply(2)
8
 

