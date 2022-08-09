Temporary closure of north and southbound Iowa 25 at I-80 near Menlo

(Adair Co) Bridge deck repair work on the Iowa 25 bridge over Interstate 80 in Adair County near Menlo has closed north- and southbound Iowa 25 between I-80 and Guthrie County Road F-65 today (August 9) until Thursday, October 20, weather permitting.

The Iowa Department of Transportation’s Creston construction office says traffic is being detoured around the work zone using I-80, Adair/Guthrie County Road N-77/Antique Country Drive, Guthrie County Road F-65, and Iowa 25.