ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menlo, IA

Temporary closure of north and southbound Iowa 25 at I-80 near Menlo

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago

(Adair Co) Bridge deck repair work on the Iowa 25 bridge over Interstate 80 in Adair County near Menlo has closed north- and southbound Iowa 25 between I-80 and Guthrie County Road F-65 today (August 9) until Thursday, October 20, weather permitting.

The Iowa Department of Transportation’s Creston construction office says traffic is being detoured around the work zone using I-80, Adair/Guthrie County Road N-77/Antique Country Drive, Guthrie County Road F-65, and Iowa 25.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Iowa State Fair Begins Its 11-Day Run

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa State Fair has opened for its 11-day run Thursday in Des Moines. This year’s theme is “Find Your Fun.” Fair C-E-O Gary Slater says there are more than 60-thousand entries and activities for everyone. Backers are anticipating a large turnout with the majority of the pandemic threat in the rear-view mirror.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Summit Solutions Pipeline Addressed at Montgomery County Supervisors Meeting

(Red Oak) The proposed Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline project drew comments from Montgomery and Mills County residents at Tuesday’s Montgomery County Supervisors meeting. The multi-billion-dollar project would move carbon dioxide across five Midwest states, including Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, and North and South Dakota. An Emerson resident addressed the Montgomery...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Motorcyclist dies after Saturday crash

DES MOINES, Iowa — A motorcyclist who was injured in a crash on Aug. 6 has died, according to the Des Moines Police Department. The crash occurred around 3:29 a.m. on Aug. 6 at the intersection of Laurel Street and Second Avenue. According to police, 26-year-old Bryton Tichy, of...
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Adair County, IA
City
Creston, IA
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Traffic
Adair County, IA
Government
City
Menlo, IA
Adair County, IA
Traffic
Western Iowa Today

Additional details released on accident at 3rd and Linn Streets in Atlantic

(Atlantic) Names of the drivers involved in a Wednesday morning, non-injury accident in Atlantic have been released. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says a white 2020 Jeep Renegade operated by Sandra Blackman, of Elliott, ran a stop sign while southbound on Linn Street. Blackman’s vehicle collided with a white 2012 Jeep Wrangler driven by Christine Dvorak, of Atlantic. Dvorak was eastbound on 3rd Street at the time of the collision.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Pat Shipley announces Run for District #17 Iowa House Seat

(Nodaway) An Adams County resident nominated by convention is running on the Democratic ticket for Iowa House District #17. Pat Shipley, the Mayor of Nodaway, grew up in Villisca, and has devoted her entire adult life to public education. Shipley served as a teacher and coach in Southwest Iowa for 16 years and worked for the Iowa State Education Association for 26 years as a public education employee advocate.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Restaurant inspection update: Moldy drumsticks, cockroaches in the bread mix

State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, including moldy food, filthy kitchens and cockroaches found inside the food itself. Fire department officials summoned health inspectors to one Iowa grocery store where the owner agreed to voluntarily close until he could hire an […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Moldy drumsticks, cockroaches in the bread mix appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
SIOUX CITY, IA
K92.3

Iowa Woman Wakes From Coma After Corn-Hauling Accident

Iowa has been faced with drought conditions that have been adding to the stress farmers are feeling towards the growing season. But one farmer in Ames has also gone into this year facing hardships, but it wasn’t with his corn plant. The DesPlanques family has been running their sweetcorn...
AMES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 80#County Road
1380kcim.com

Two Individuals Were Life Flighted To Des Moines Following A Two-Vehicle Accident On Monday

Two individuals were life flighted to Des Moines following a two-vehicle accident on Monday outside Coon Rapids. According to the Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Sheldon Astley of Coon Rapids was operating a 2007 Honda dirt bike traveling at a high rate of speed and attempted to jump over a farm terrace. Authorities say on the other side of the terrace was 25-year-old Cristina Eivins of Coon Rapids, who was operating a 2011 Kawasaki ATV. The Astley vehicle struck the ATV, and it is believed Astley and Eivins were ejected from the off-road vehicles and collided in the air. Astley was transported by private vehicle to Guthrie County Hospital and was later transported by life flight for suspected serious injuries. Emergency Medical Services transported Eivins to Bayard, where she was then transported to a hospital in Des Moines with suspected serious injuries. A minor who was on the back of the dirt bike sustained minor injuries in the accident. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage and have an estimated $1,500 each in damages.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Grant money will help paving project for proposed feed mill in Audubon County

(Audubon) Audubon County has been approved for a USDA RISE (Rural Innovation Stronger Economy) grant which will pay for a portion of paved road near Hamlin. The grant is in the amount of $378,000 which will cover approximately half of the cost to pave 800 feet in front of the AMVC feed mill located at the Landus site. “It sounds like a lot of money for 800 plus feet of paved surface and it is, but it’s a very wide surface because it’s all truck traffic and it’s very heavy concrete because that’s what it will handle is trucks. It’s more durable than your standard section of highway.”
AUDUBON COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Man Dies In Tragic Tractor Accident

It’s never easy to see a member of the community has passed away, especially when it is in a work-related accident. Unfortunately, this was the case over in Boone Iowa yesterday. At around 10 am Monday morning, a 911 call came in about a man who was trapped under...
BOONE, IA
K92.3

Iowa Felon Caught By Missouri Deputies After Underestimating Corn

What do the sun, corn, and dogs all have in common; well in Hopkins Missouri, they are part of the trifecta used to stop an Iowa felon. Guardo Gutierrez had a warrant out for his arrest in Iowa that alleged the was a felon that possessed and also displayed a firearm during an assault. The Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office says Gutierrez was also suspected of being armed while he was in hiding in Hopkins, Missouri.
HOPKINS, MO
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Carbon pipeline company reveals first potential eminent domain requests

Summit Carbon Solutions on Monday submitted its first lists of properties for which it would seek eminent domain if landowners continue to oppose its pipeline plans, according to state regulatory filings. The Ames-based company wants to build a 680-mile pipeline in western and northern Iowa to transport captured carbon dioxide from a dozen ethanol plants […] The post Carbon pipeline company reveals first potential eminent domain requests appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Jefferson Police Report August 9, 2022

2:44am: An officer assisted the GC Ambulance with a Medical call in the 1000 Block of West Washington Street. 9:20am: An officer was advised by dispatch of a 911 Hang Up Call from the 200 Block of South Olive Street. The officers arrived in the area and located subjects standing near the street at 203 South Olive. The officer’s investigation led to the arrest of Austin Ray Owens, 18 of Jefferson for, “Possession of Alcohol Under Legal Age.”
JEFFERSON, IA
WHO 13

Ames PD release name of ISU student found dead in apartment

AMES, Iowa — The Ames Police Department has released the name of the Iowa State University student who was found dead at an apartment complex. Emma Timmer, 20, of Ames has been identified as the student who was found dead at the 425 Welch Ave. apartments on Wednesday. According to the police department, Emma lived […]
AMES, IA
WHO 13

Man dies in Boone County tractor rollover accident

BOONE COUNTY, Iowa – One person died Monday morning after a tractor rollover accident in Boone County. A 911 call came in just after 10:00 a.m. about a man who was trapped under a tractor at a property in the 500 block of Juniper Avenue in rural Pilot Mound, said Boone County Sheriff Gregg Elsberry. […]
BOONE COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
15K+
Followers
21K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy