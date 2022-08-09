Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
Obituary: Seanna Gonzales
Seanna Gonzales, 27, of Bedford, passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022. Born on December 19, 1994, she was the daughter of Domingo Gonzales and Sylvia Suette Crane. Seanna loved spending time with her children and loved making people laugh. Seanna is survived by her two children, Lennox Terrell, and...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Janice Trisler
Janice Trisler, 87, of Bedford, IN, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022, at Stonebridge Health Center. Born on November 24, 1934, she was the daughter of Robert and Emma Kasper. She married Jerry Trisler in 1954 and he passed away June 30, 2013. Janice was a homemaker and had...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Carolyn Graham Courtney-Hatfield
Carolyn Graham Courtney-Hatfield of Oolitic was born on November 21, 1957, and passed away peacefully in her home on August 2, 2022. She was the world’s greatest amateur crappie angler. She had a passion for her plants and flowers as well. Carolyn was a member of the Dive Christian Church of Bedford, Indiana. She is preceded in death by her mother, Vivian Tedrow Graham Conrad & step-father, Jackie Conrad.
wbiw.com
Police Log: August 11, 2022
11:46 p.m. Shawn Dearborn, 44, Bedford, wanted on a warrant for failure to appear, driving while driver’s license suspended with a prior conviction. 11:46 p.m. Brandon Ashley, 37, Michigan City, possession of meth. Incidents – August 11. 12:02 a.m. Agency assist at O and 16th streets. 1:59 a.m....
wbiw.com
Obituary: Beth Marie Carrico-Purcell
Beth Marie Carrico-Purcell, 46, of Mitchell, passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital. Born August 2, 1976, in Carlsbad, New Mexico, she was the daughter of James Bruce and Beth (Hensley) Carrico. Beth married Daniel Purcell on October 2, 2020. Beth was a 1994 graduate...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Kyle Danell Hackney
May 6, 1969 – August 3, 2022. Kyle Danell Hackney, 53, of Bedford passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at St. Vincent-Dunn Hospital. She was born in Bedford on May 6, 1969, to LaVerne and Gardell (Perry) Hackney. She was employed at Jay-C Foods in Bedford and was a BNL High School graduate class of 1987.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Miranda Nicole Houston
Miranda Nicole Houston, 29, of Mitchell passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at 1:07 p.m. at her home. She was born in Bedford on August 19, 1998, to Sondra (Gaddis) Robbins of Orange County and Tony Houston of Bedford. She is survived by her parents, Sondra (Mike) Robbins, and...
bcdemocrat.com
OUR FOLKS: Bond’s 50th anniversary
Jim and Donna (Rund) Bond celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 6. Jim and Donna were married at Morgantown United Methodist Church in 1972. Jim is a Brown County native and Donna was raised in Morgantown. The couple lives in Brown County. James is retired from Arvin Automotive and...
bcdemocrat.com
Something to do for week of Aug. 9
“Mother Nature Knows Best” — Exhibit, Ascension Fine Arts, 61 W. Main St., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Indiana Printmakers Get Their Due” — Exhibit, Brown County Art Gallery, 1 Artist Drive, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Snake Meet and Greet — Program, Brown County State...
wbiw.com
Paoli woman found guilty of murder and will be sentenced on Friday
PAOLI – Orange County Prosecutor Holly Hudelson says a Paoli woman has been convicted of the murder of her ex-husband and will be sentenced Friday at 10 a.m. in Orange County Circuit Court. 43-year-old Sabrina Dunn shot and killed 51-year-old William Dunn in October 2020, at a residence on...
wdrb.com
Safe Haven Baby Box installed in Salem, Indiana, honors little boy found dead in suitcase
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Safe Haven Baby Box was installed in Salem, Indiana, and dedicated in honor of a little boy found dead inside a suitcase. The boy, believed to be 5 years old, was found in Washington County back in April. The community named the boy Angel, but it's still unknown who he is.
WISH-TV
23-year-old charged with Bloomington murder in July
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A man wanted in connection with a Bloomington homicide was captured Wednesday in Illinois, according to Bloomington, Indiana, police. Bloomington Police Department was called about 4:50 a.m. July 27 to the 1600 block of North Kinser Pike. That’s at Kinser Flats Apartments, which are southeast of the I-69 interchange for state roads 45 and 46.
wwbl.com
Vincennes Police Dept. K-9 Sarah Retiring Due to Cancer
The Vincennes Police Department is retiring its K-9 Sarah. Sarah was recently diagnosed with ovarian cancer. At the recommendation of K9 Sara’s veterinarian, she was retired from service on August 5th for medical reasons. Her partner Sergeant Jonathan O’Brien and his family decided to let Sara enjoy the remainder...
spencercountyonline.com
Dubois County Court News – August 9, 2022
Driving While Suspended / Failure to Register / Improper Display of License Plate: David E. Souerdike, $141. Seatbelt Violation: Anna M. Phillips; Phyllisha J. Thacker; Logan R. Thacker; Kirt S. Cates; Nathan S. Pearson; Adam G. Leclere; Jay A. Fischer; Keith W. Bateman, $25. Speeding: Lillian M. Chinn Songer; Logan...
wbiw.com
Four individuals graduate from Lawrence County Superior Court II Problem Solving Court Thursday morning
LAWRENCE COUNTY – Thursday morning was a day of celebration, as four more individuals graduated from the Lawrence County Superior Court II Problem Solving Court. The graduates Danny Pfleider, Austen Hardwick, Michael Osborne, and Kristie Deckard, have worked extremely hard to get to this moment, which is something they should be incredibly proud of.
Martinsville man dies in Howard County crash after being ejected through sunroof
HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — A Martinsville man was killed in a Howard County crash Sunday after being ejected from a vehicle’s sunroof. Howard County sheriff’s deputies were sent to a multi-vehicle crash around 3:15 p.m. on U.S. 31 just north of U.S. 35. Investigators say a 21-year-old Fort Wayne woman in a Lexus was going […]
wbiw.com
Obituary: Stacy Renee Wright
Stacy Renee Wright, 44, of Bedford, passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Born April 10, 1978, in Bedford, she was the daughter of Dr. Ross S. and Barbara (Hildreth) Wright. Stacy enjoyed hiking, refinishing furniture, being outdoors, and her dog, Journey. Surviving are her parents, a sister, Erin Wright...
wamwamfm.com
Fatal Crash In Bloomington
Over the weekend a Bloomington woman, Charity Hall, drove through a red light causing a fatal crash. A man and a child in the truck that was hit were found trapped in the vehicle. The man died in the hospital from those injuries, and the 5-year-old was airlifted to Indianapolis...
wbiw.com
Police working 3-vehicle accident on State Road 37 at Main Street in Mitchell
MITCHELL – Mitchell Police and Fire Department first responders and a Seals ambulance crew and Bedford Fire Department responded to a three-vehicle accident on State Road 37 and Main Street in Mitchell. The accident was reported at 2:02 p.m. The northbound and southbound left lanes are blocked. Motorists can...
Southern Indiana Band Needs Your Vote to Land Gig At 2022 Louder Than Life in Louisville KY
For any band with big aspirations, that big break can be a bit elusive, but for one rock band out of Southern Indiana, that big break is now - and you can help them make it a reality. Meet The Strangers. Like many of the greats before them, The Strangers...
