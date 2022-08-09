ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mitchell, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbiw.com

Obituary: Seanna Gonzales

Seanna Gonzales, 27, of Bedford, passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022. Born on December 19, 1994, she was the daughter of Domingo Gonzales and Sylvia Suette Crane. Seanna loved spending time with her children and loved making people laugh. Seanna is survived by her two children, Lennox Terrell, and...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Janice Trisler

Janice Trisler, 87, of Bedford, IN, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022, at Stonebridge Health Center. Born on November 24, 1934, she was the daughter of Robert and Emma Kasper. She married Jerry Trisler in 1954 and he passed away June 30, 2013. Janice was a homemaker and had...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Carolyn Graham Courtney-Hatfield

Carolyn Graham Courtney-Hatfield of Oolitic was born on November 21, 1957, and passed away peacefully in her home on August 2, 2022. She was the world’s greatest amateur crappie angler. She had a passion for her plants and flowers as well. Carolyn was a member of the Dive Christian Church of Bedford, Indiana. She is preceded in death by her mother, Vivian Tedrow Graham Conrad & step-father, Jackie Conrad.
OOLITIC, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: August 11, 2022

11:46 p.m. Shawn Dearborn, 44, Bedford, wanted on a warrant for failure to appear, driving while driver’s license suspended with a prior conviction. 11:46 p.m. Brandon Ashley, 37, Michigan City, possession of meth. Incidents – August 11. 12:02 a.m. Agency assist at O and 16th streets. 1:59 a.m....
BEDFORD, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Mitchell, IN
Obituaries
State
Michigan State
City
Greenwood, IN
City
Mitchell, IN
Indiana State
Indiana Obituaries
wbiw.com

Obituary: Beth Marie Carrico-Purcell

Beth Marie Carrico-Purcell, 46, of Mitchell, passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital. Born August 2, 1976, in Carlsbad, New Mexico, she was the daughter of James Bruce and Beth (Hensley) Carrico. Beth married Daniel Purcell on October 2, 2020. Beth was a 1994 graduate...
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Kyle Danell Hackney

May 6, 1969 – August 3, 2022. Kyle Danell Hackney, 53, of Bedford passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at St. Vincent-Dunn Hospital. She was born in Bedford on May 6, 1969, to LaVerne and Gardell (Perry) Hackney. She was employed at Jay-C Foods in Bedford and was a BNL High School graduate class of 1987.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Miranda Nicole Houston

Miranda Nicole Houston, 29, of Mitchell passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at 1:07 p.m. at her home. She was born in Bedford on August 19, 1998, to Sondra (Gaddis) Robbins of Orange County and Tony Houston of Bedford. She is survived by her parents, Sondra (Mike) Robbins, and...
MITCHELL, IN
bcdemocrat.com

OUR FOLKS: Bond’s 50th anniversary

Jim and Donna (Rund) Bond celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 6. Jim and Donna were married at Morgantown United Methodist Church in 1972. Jim is a Brown County native and Donna was raised in Morgantown. The couple lives in Brown County. James is retired from Arvin Automotive and...
BROWN COUNTY, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Lawrence
Person
Martin Lawrence
bcdemocrat.com

Something to do for week of Aug. 9

“Mother Nature Knows Best” — Exhibit, Ascension Fine Arts, 61 W. Main St., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Indiana Printmakers Get Their Due” — Exhibit, Brown County Art Gallery, 1 Artist Drive, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Snake Meet and Greet — Program, Brown County State...
BROWN COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Paoli woman found guilty of murder and will be sentenced on Friday

PAOLI – Orange County Prosecutor Holly Hudelson says a Paoli woman has been convicted of the murder of her ex-husband and will be sentenced Friday at 10 a.m. in Orange County Circuit Court. 43-year-old Sabrina Dunn shot and killed 51-year-old William Dunn in October 2020, at a residence on...
PAOLI, IN
WISH-TV

23-year-old charged with Bloomington murder in July

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A man wanted in connection with a Bloomington homicide was captured Wednesday in Illinois, according to Bloomington, Indiana, police. Bloomington Police Department was called about 4:50 a.m. July 27 to the 1600 block of North Kinser Pike. That’s at Kinser Flats Apartments, which are southeast of the I-69 interchange for state roads 45 and 46.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mitchell High School#Franklin College#The Bank Of Mitchell#Braman Realty#Mitchell Masonic Lodge#The Murat Shrine#Scottish Rite Valley#The U S Coast Guard
wwbl.com

Vincennes Police Dept. K-9 Sarah Retiring Due to Cancer

The Vincennes Police Department is retiring its K-9 Sarah. Sarah was recently diagnosed with ovarian cancer. At the recommendation of K9 Sara’s veterinarian, she was retired from service on August 5th for medical reasons. Her partner Sergeant Jonathan O’Brien and his family decided to let Sara enjoy the remainder...
VINCENNES, IN
spencercountyonline.com

Dubois County Court News – August 9, 2022

Driving While Suspended / Failure to Register / Improper Display of License Plate: David E. Souerdike, $141. Seatbelt Violation: Anna M. Phillips; Phyllisha J. Thacker; Logan R. Thacker; Kirt S. Cates; Nathan S. Pearson; Adam G. Leclere; Jay A. Fischer; Keith W. Bateman, $25. Speeding: Lillian M. Chinn Songer; Logan...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Four individuals graduate from Lawrence County Superior Court II Problem Solving Court Thursday morning

LAWRENCE COUNTY – Thursday morning was a day of celebration, as four more individuals graduated from the Lawrence County Superior Court II Problem Solving Court. The graduates Danny Pfleider, Austen Hardwick, Michael Osborne, and Kristie Deckard, have worked extremely hard to get to this moment, which is something they should be incredibly proud of.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
wbiw.com

Obituary: Stacy Renee Wright

Stacy Renee Wright, 44, of Bedford, passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Born April 10, 1978, in Bedford, she was the daughter of Dr. Ross S. and Barbara (Hildreth) Wright. Stacy enjoyed hiking, refinishing furniture, being outdoors, and her dog, Journey. Surviving are her parents, a sister, Erin Wright...
BEDFORD, IN
wamwamfm.com

Fatal Crash In Bloomington

Over the weekend a Bloomington woman, Charity Hall, drove through a red light causing a fatal crash. A man and a child in the truck that was hit were found trapped in the vehicle. The man died in the hospital from those injuries, and the 5-year-old was airlifted to Indianapolis...
BLOOMINGTON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy