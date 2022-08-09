ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Pelosi to urge House to pass Biden inflation-reduction bill as is

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UMKMn_0hAHJ99o00

WASHINGTON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Tuesday she will ask members of the House of Representatives to pass without changes a $430 billion climate and prescription drug bill approved by U.S. Senate over the weekend, calling it a historic piece of legislation.

Asked if she would ask lawmakers to pass the sweeping legislation as is, Pelosi said "yes."

"Our members are very pleased," Pelosi told NBC's "Today" show. "Quite a bit of what is in the bill is what we had worked (on) together - the House and Senate - to do."

The bill's provisions on prescription drug costs were "historic", she said, and welcomed its climate change initiatives.

The U.S. Senate on Sunday passed the $430 billion bill intended to fight climate change, lower drug prices and raise some corporate taxes in a major victory for President Joe Biden that Democrats hope will aid their chances of keeping control of Congress in this year's elections. read more

After a marathon, 27-hour weekend session of debate and Republican efforts to derail the package, the Senate approved the Inflation Reduction Act by a 51-50 party line vote.

The action sends the measure to the House of Representatives for a vote, likely on Friday when representatives plan to reconvene briefly during a summer recess. They are expected to pass it, which would then send the bill to the White House for Biden's signature. In a statement, Biden said he looked forward to signing the bill into law.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Bernadette Baum

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 359

Nikki
2d ago

$450billion for climate and prescription drugs does not sound like an inflation reduction bill. Sounds like more of our money being spent on nonsense!

Reply(25)
423
Susie Q
2d ago

Apparently they don't realize the American people are hurting because of inflation and now they want to add more fuel to the fire ! Past time to rid ourselves if this fraudulent government !!!

Reply(5)
239
Heath Claussen
2d ago

Wow these democrats truly are a whole new kind of special, especially Pelosi. These criminals want to push a Bill that has absolutely nothing to do with inflation yet call it an anti-inflation Bill. I mean come on what do prescription drugs, climate, and tax hikes have to do with inflation? Truth, it has nothing to do with reducing inflation and more to do with the democrats perverted political agenda. We really need to get these Demoncrats out of office before the destroy this country beyond repair.

Reply(7)
202
