ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitehouse, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
inForney.com

Pursuit of Van Zandt County shooting suspect, abducted child ends in Forney with reported self-inflicted gunshot wound

FORNEY, Texas — A Friday pursuit of a Van Zandt County shooting suspect who allegedly abducted a child has ended in Forney with a reported self-inflicted gunshot wound. According to early reports from law enforcement, the suspect allegedly shot a woman in the Edgewood area of Van Zandt County and abducted a child. Police located the man driving a silver BMW in the Wills Point area and attempted to stop the vehicle.
FORNEY, TX
KLTV

Man injured after pursuit, shooting in Van Zandt County

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A pursuit which began in Edgewood following a shooting and ended in Kaufman County has resulted in the suspect being taken to a Dallas hospital. Sheriff Joe Carter said his office was made aware of a shooting in Edgewood after 2 p.m. Carter said...
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Whitehouse, TX
Smith County, TX
Cars
Smith County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Whitehouse, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Lindale, TX
County
Smith County, TX
Local
Texas Cars
KETK / FOX51 News

No injuries after 18-wheeler overturns on Highway 59

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – An overturned 18-wheeler closed the southbound flyover on Highway 59 after a single-vehicle crash on the bridge. No injuries were reported by Texarkana police, and the flyover from Interstate 30 West was closed while officials responded to the scene. “Thankfully no one was hurt,” officials said. “But it is creating a […]
PITTSBURG, TX
101.5 KNUE

Police in Jacksonville, TX Ask for Help: Do You Recognize This Theft Suspect?

Police are currently looking for a man who allegedly committed a theft at a business in Jacksonville, Texas. Compared to some of the images we've seen capturing alleged criminals on camera, this capture is actually pretty good. Does that mean it was NOT taken at a Walmart? (Typically, those tend to NOT be very good. This is surprising because of how much money they make...but I digress.)
JACKSONVILLE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Smith
KLTV

Longview police make arrest in shooting death of Longview ISD student

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police engaged in a brief standoff before arresting a suspect wanted in connection with the death of a Longview teen. Rashaan Jefferson was shot to death at the Preserve Apartments on Monday. Police suspect that Lederrion Devonte Johnson, 29, is responsible for the shooting. Johnson was staying in a room at the Motel 6 in the 400 block of North Spurt 63 in Longview. The Longview SWAT team responded to the location and arrested Johnson without incident following the standoff, which lasted from about 12 p.m. until 3 p.m.
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas man pleads guilty in murder-for-hire plot

HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Reynaldo Campos, Jr., 44 of Grapeland, has pleaded guilty to murder for hire Friday before U.S. Magistrate Judge K. Nicole Mitchell. Per the indictment, on Feb. 9, Campos contacted an individual who he believed was a hitman and solicited the ‘hitman’ to murder a former associate of Campo. Campos accused […]
GRAPELAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Dps#Tx#Yoa
KLTV

Body of missing Henderson woman found in vehicle

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - A Henderson woman reported missing a week ago has been found dead in her vehicle. Betty Pemberton Rowland was reported missing on Tuesday, Aug. 2 but was found dead in her vehicle in Smith County on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Henderson police said although the investigation is...
HENDERSON, TX
KLTV

Pilot uninjured after Lake Livingston crash during firefight

Tyler ISD cracks down on vaping, installs 70+ detectors in schools. Tyler ISD announced it is engaging in a renewed effort to address the issue of vaping on school campuses. East Texas Food Bank, Dream Center partner with Door Dash to deliver groceries to seniors. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
TYLER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
KLTV

1 killed after being thrown from vehicle in crash on Carthage loop

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - One person died in a Friday morning crash on the Carthage loop. Carthage Police Chief Blake Smith said the crash happened just before 2 a.m. on the southwest loop just north of Dixie Lake Road. Officers arrived on scene and found an overturned half-ton pickup truck....
CARTHAGE, TX
KLTV

5-vehicle crash reported in Henderson

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Henderson Fire and Police are responding to a five vehicle crash in the area of North Marshall and State Highway 64. No entrapment reported and no update on injuries. Expect major traffic delays. Henderson Fire reports that there will be delays for cleanup of fluids on...
HENDERSON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy