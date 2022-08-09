Read full article on original website
Officials: Driver leans out of car, shoots East Texas construction worker with BB gun
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A driver shot an East Texas construction worker with a BB gun on Thursday, officials said. Construction crews were putting out cones for road repairs at Highway 80 and Loop 281 near Longview, said the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. Then, a maroon-colored convertible Mustang drove past the area. The driver […]
Pursuit of Van Zandt County shooting suspect, abducted child ends in Forney with reported self-inflicted gunshot wound
FORNEY, Texas — A Friday pursuit of a Van Zandt County shooting suspect who allegedly abducted a child has ended in Forney with a reported self-inflicted gunshot wound. According to early reports from law enforcement, the suspect allegedly shot a woman in the Edgewood area of Van Zandt County and abducted a child. Police located the man driving a silver BMW in the Wills Point area and attempted to stop the vehicle.
KLTV
Man injured after pursuit, shooting in Van Zandt County
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A pursuit which began in Edgewood following a shooting and ended in Kaufman County has resulted in the suspect being taken to a Dallas hospital. Sheriff Joe Carter said his office was made aware of a shooting in Edgewood after 2 p.m. Carter said...
East Texas teen pleads guilty to intentionally swerving, fatally striking other teen driver
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — Editor's note: The attached video was produced in December 2021. A Van Zandt County teen pleaded guilty Thursday to manslaughter in connection with a December wreck that killed an 18-year-old woman who he was trying to scare by swerving across the road. Alfonso Medina,...
3 Person Hospitalised Following A Five-Vehicle Crash In North Marshall (Marshall, TX)
Henderson Fire and Police responded to a five-vehicle crash in North Marshall. According to the officials, three victims were transported to the [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
No injuries after 18-wheeler overturns on Highway 59
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – An overturned 18-wheeler closed the southbound flyover on Highway 59 after a single-vehicle crash on the bridge. No injuries were reported by Texarkana police, and the flyover from Interstate 30 West was closed while officials responded to the scene. “Thankfully no one was hurt,” officials said. “But it is creating a […]
Police in Jacksonville, TX Ask for Help: Do You Recognize This Theft Suspect?
Police are currently looking for a man who allegedly committed a theft at a business in Jacksonville, Texas. Compared to some of the images we've seen capturing alleged criminals on camera, this capture is actually pretty good. Does that mean it was NOT taken at a Walmart? (Typically, those tend to NOT be very good. This is surprising because of how much money they make...but I digress.)
AFFIDAVIT: Shootout that left 1 dead, 1 injured in Tyler started from an argument
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The arrest warrant affidavit for the Tyler man who killed one and injured another person at a poll hall business in Tyler on Aug. 8 have been released, and details the shootout stemmed from an argument. Frederick Leon Harvey, 59, was booked into the Smith...
Rusk PD debuted ‘Rusk High Five’ in August, featuring 5 offenders each week
RUSK, Texas (KETK) – Rusk Police Department has started a weekly ‘Rusk High Five’ Facebook post. Each week the list of five individuals who have outstanding charges filed at Rusk Municipal Court will be featured. The list, including photos, names, ages and cities of record, charges and amounts, will be provided by Rusk Municipal Court […]
1 Woman Dead 1 Other Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Henderson County (Henderson County, TX)
The Texas Department of Public Safety was rushed south of Chandler in Henderson County after a multi-vehicle collision occurred on Monday. According to Stg. Sara Warren, a 2003 Toyota Camry was [..]
KLTV
Longview police make arrest in shooting death of Longview ISD student
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police engaged in a brief standoff before arresting a suspect wanted in connection with the death of a Longview teen. Rashaan Jefferson was shot to death at the Preserve Apartments on Monday. Police suspect that Lederrion Devonte Johnson, 29, is responsible for the shooting. Johnson was staying in a room at the Motel 6 in the 400 block of North Spurt 63 in Longview. The Longview SWAT team responded to the location and arrested Johnson without incident following the standoff, which lasted from about 12 p.m. until 3 p.m.
East Texas man pleads guilty in murder-for-hire plot
HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Reynaldo Campos, Jr., 44 of Grapeland, has pleaded guilty to murder for hire Friday before U.S. Magistrate Judge K. Nicole Mitchell. Per the indictment, on Feb. 9, Campos contacted an individual who he believed was a hitman and solicited the ‘hitman’ to murder a former associate of Campo. Campos accused […]
TRAFFIC ALERT: Truck carrying chickens turned over in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A crash involving a truck carrying chickens has blocked both lanes of traffic on US 287 N, according to TxDOT. The truck turned over just north of FM 860, and officials are asking that caution be used in the area, and for people to seek an alternate route. An updated […]
KLTV
Body of missing Henderson woman found in vehicle
HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - A Henderson woman reported missing a week ago has been found dead in her vehicle. Betty Pemberton Rowland was reported missing on Tuesday, Aug. 2 but was found dead in her vehicle in Smith County on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Henderson police said although the investigation is...
Police: Tyler ‘shoot out’ suspect shot man after pool hall argument
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man who was arrested after a “shoot out” on Morris Street on Monday, began firing shots after a pool hall argument, according to an arrest warrant. A witness met with police who reported that they were told two men were inside the pool hall and “everyone was giving everyone […]
KLTV
Pilot uninjured after Lake Livingston crash during firefight
Tyler ISD cracks down on vaping, installs 70+ detectors in schools. Tyler ISD announced it is engaging in a renewed effort to address the issue of vaping on school campuses. East Texas Food Bank, Dream Center partner with Door Dash to deliver groceries to seniors. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
Smith County pastor accused of stealing from elderly couple, sentenced to 10 years probation
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Smith County pastor accused of stealing from an elderly couple in 2021 pleaded guilty to theft charges on Friday. Jerome Milton, 66, pleaded guilty to two theft of property charges greater or equal to $30,000 or less than $150,000. One of the charges specified the theft was against an elderly […]
KLTV
1 killed after being thrown from vehicle in crash on Carthage loop
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - One person died in a Friday morning crash on the Carthage loop. Carthage Police Chief Blake Smith said the crash happened just before 2 a.m. on the southwest loop just north of Dixie Lake Road. Officers arrived on scene and found an overturned half-ton pickup truck....
KLTV
5-vehicle crash reported in Henderson
HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Henderson Fire and Police are responding to a five vehicle crash in the area of North Marshall and State Highway 64. No entrapment reported and no update on injuries. Expect major traffic delays. Henderson Fire reports that there will be delays for cleanup of fluids on...
ketk.com
Whitehouse Police Department reminds residents to ‘TAKE, REMOVE, LOCK’ at night
WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – Whitehouse Police Department is asking residents to help spread the word about recent vehicle break-ins. According to their Facebook page, they have an estimated 4,700 followers which means half of the city will not see their reminder post. The post reminds residents to ‘TAKE, REMOVE,...
