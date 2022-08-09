Read full article on original website
wamwamfm.com
Washington Man Arrested on Child Solicitation Charges
A Washington man was arrested after being in contact with a teenager. On August 9th, officers of WPD’s 3rd shift received a complaint regarding Austin McCoy, 20, of Washington, for being in contact with a minor. Officers investigated the scene, and McCoy was arrested on charges of child solicitation of a child under 14.
WISH-TV
23-year-old charged with Bloomington murder in July
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A man wanted in connection with a Bloomington homicide was captured Wednesday in Illinois, according to Bloomington, Indiana, police. Bloomington Police Department was called about 4:50 a.m. July 27 to the 1600 block of North Kinser Pike. That’s at Kinser Flats Apartments, which are southeast of the I-69 interchange for state roads 45 and 46.
wbiw.com
Man arrested after stealing two iPhones and a diamond ring
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on Monday, August 8th when Bedford Police were called to an apartment on Ludlow Drive after a report of a physical altercation. An officer knocked on the door with no response. He then heard a loud noise coming from inside and entered the apartment. He located 38-year-old Justin Hobson and a female walking down the stairs.
wbiw.com
Man arrested after violating a protective order
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested after Bedford Police Department received a 911 call reporting a male 42-year-old Travis Kendall had violated an active protective order. Police arrested Kendall on a charge of invasion of privacy. According to a probable cause affidavit on Monday, August 8th officers arrived...
wbiw.com
Paoli woman found guilty of murder and will be sentenced on Friday
PAOLI – Orange County Prosecutor Holly Hudelson says a Paoli woman has been convicted of the murder of her ex-husband and will be sentenced Friday at 10 a.m. in Orange County Circuit Court. 43-year-old Sabrina Dunn shot and killed 51-year-old William Dunn in October 2020, at a residence on...
UPDATE: Terre Haute shooting injures one; woman charged with attempted murder
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. -- Police have released the name of the shooting victim. Douglas Baker, 67, of Terre Haute,is listed in stable condition while he remains hospitalized. Meanwhile, Daphne L. Allen, 40, of Terre Haute has been arrested and was booked into the Vigo County Jail just before 7 p.m. Thursday. She is charged with aggravated battery, attempted murder and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.
WANE-TV
Prosecutor: No charges in woman’s death at southern Indiana jail
JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – In the middle of the night, 35-year-old Sandra I. Ray rolled onto her back and brought her knees up to her chest. Her breathing became more shallow and labored as the minutes went by. One leg dropped toward the floor, then her arm did the same thing. Her throat moved and her mouth was open, but it appeared breathing had become difficult until 3:41 a.m. on May 26, according to report from an Indiana State Police detective.
Indy woman arrested in murder of 51-year-old
INDIANAPOLIS — A 39-year-old Indianapolis woman is being charged with murder in the stabbing death of 51-year-old Chandre Rhodes. Sheea Cheshier was arrested this past weekend after the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office charged her with murder and issued a warrant for her arrest. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, police were called out to […]
953wiki.com
Madison Police Arrest Juvenile On Drug Charges
August 8, 2022, Madison Police arrested a sixteen year old male juvenile on drug dealing charges. As the result of an ongoing narcotic investigation, led by Detective Kyle Cutshaw, Madison Police received a pick-up order for the sixteen year old on the following charges; dealing cocaine or narcotic drugs level 5 felony, possession cocaine or narcotic drug level 6 felony, dealing marijuana class A misdemeanor and possession of paraphanailia class B misdemeanor.
953wiki.com
Jefferson County Man Todd ASH CHARGED WITH BURGLARY AND UNLAWFUL ENTRY
Jefferson County, Indiana (August 10, 2022) – Todd Ash was convicted in the Jefferson Circuit Court on Thursday, August 4, 2022 of Burglary as a Level 4 felony and Unlawful Entry of a Motor Vehicle, a Class B Misdemeanor. He was sentenced by Senior Judge Richard Striegel to ten years at the Indiana Department of Correction with one of those years suspended to probation on the burglary count and 30 days executed at the Jefferson county jail on the unlawful entry of a motor vehicle. Those sentences are ordered to be served consecutively to one another.
52-year-old Columbus man arrested for drunk driving through construction zone
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Columbus police arrested a 52-year-old man Thursday morning for allegedly driving drunk through a construction zone. Police responded to a report of a possible drunk driver shortly before 1 a.m. in the area of U.S. 31 and Central Avenue. According to police, a construction worker saw...
Court docs: Slain Indianapolis funeral director was on phone during deadly robbery
INDIANAPOLIS – A slain funeral director was on the phone when he was shot and killed during a weekend robbery. James Dixon III died after being shot outside the funeral home where he worked early Saturday morning. A beloved figure in the community, Dixon was the funeral director at Dixon Memorial Chapel & Cremation Services. […]
Arrest made in Bloomington crash that killed man, left 5-year-old critically injured
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Bloomington police arrested a woman involved in a crash that killed a man and critically injured a 5-year-old. Charity D. Hall, 46, was arrested on charges including operating a vehicle while intoxicated and reckless homicide. Hall is accused of driving through a stoplight at State Road...
No grounds for charges in Jennings Co. inmate's death, prosecutor says
No criminal charges will be filed in relation to an incarcerated woman's death just days after she was arrested, the Jennings County Prosecutor's Office says.
wbiw.com
Female arrested in connection to the fatal accident in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington police arrested the driver of the 4Runner 46-year-old Charity D. Hall of Bloomington after she was released from IU Health Bloomington Hospital this afternoon. She is being held at the Monroe County Jail on charges felony charges of operaing a vehicle causing death, OWI causing catastarophic...
wbiw.com
Woman arrested after children approached officer needing help
BEDFORD – A Mitchell woman was arrested on Friday night after a report at 11 p.m. of a possibly intoxicated female driver with four children in her vehicle at Revere’s Food & Fuel on16th Street. Officers checked the parking lot and could not find the woman or the...
WIBC.com
Two Teens Arrested in Connection to Shooting
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — Two teens have been arrested for a shooting Sunday night. The victim, 38-year-old Jerry Jones, is in IU Methodist Hospital in critical condition after that shooting. Police were called to the incident at 8:55p.m. where they found Jones with a gunshot wound at the 6700...
wbiw.com
A Bedford woman was arrested after causing a disturbance at an apartment complex
BEDFORD – A woman was arrested after Bedford Police officers were called to 13 Day Court apartments at 7:56 p.m. Sunday after a report of an unwanted intoxicated woman causing a disturbance. When police arrived they were met by the woman’s two sons who said 44-year-old Kellie Allen was...
bcdemocrat.com
Teen waived to adult court to face reckless homicide, involuntary manslaughter felonies
A local 17-year-old will be charged as an adult after Judge Mary Wertz waived him out of juvenile court to face multiple felony charges related to the death of a teenager earlier this summer. Luke Robertson has been charged with four felonies and a misdemeanor stemming from a shooting in...
Man arrested outside Dugger Party Center
A call about a suspicious person led to one man being arrested for drug-related charges. On Sunday, authorities said they were called to the Dugger Party Center where a man, later identified as Shad Robling allegedly tried to conceal something in his pocket.
