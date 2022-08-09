JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – In the middle of the night, 35-year-old Sandra I. Ray rolled onto her back and brought her knees up to her chest. Her breathing became more shallow and labored as the minutes went by. One leg dropped toward the floor, then her arm did the same thing. Her throat moved and her mouth was open, but it appeared breathing had become difficult until 3:41 a.m. on May 26, according to report from an Indiana State Police detective.

JENNINGS COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO