ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huron, IN

Comments / 0

Related
wbiw.com

Obituary: Lillian Maxine (Hubbard) Henderson

Lillian Maxine (Hubbard) Henderson, 97, of Bedford, passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Born December 16, 1924, in Lawrence Co., she was the daughter of George Otto and Jennie (Brim) Hubbard. She married Loren Henderson and he preceded her in death. She was a graduate of Oolitic High School with the class of 1942.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Norma Donica

Norma Donica, 84, of Bedford, passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at her residence. Born on November 30, 1937, she was the daughter of Virgil Mikels and Ruby (Taylor) Mikels. She married Albert Eugene Donica in 1954 and he passed on December 15, 2021. Norma cleaned houses and took...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Seanna Gonzales

Seanna Gonzales, 27, of Bedford, passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022. Born on December 19, 1994, she was the daughter of Domingo Gonzales and Sylvia Suette Crane. Seanna loved spending time with her children and loved making people laugh. Seanna is survived by her two children, Lennox Terrell, and...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Mary Louise Abel

Mary Louise Abel, 92, of Shoals passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born on August 25, 1929 in Shoals to Richard and Eav Frances (Johnson) Dwyer. She was a graduate of Shoals High School Class of 1947. Mary worked as a homemaker. On June 26, 1949 she married Robert F. Abel.
SHOALS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mitchell, IN
Indiana State
Indiana Obituaries
City
Bedford, IN
City
Huron, IN
City
New Pekin, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Thomas “Tom” Caraway

Tom Caraway, 78, of Bedford, passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022, at St. Vincent Dunn Hospital. Born July 1, 1944, in Bedford, he was the son of Othel and Phyllis (Brown) Caraway. He married Dora Basinger on August 26, 1967, and she preceded him in death November 24, 2006. Tom worked for Carpenter Body Works, Kings Automotive and was a member of the St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Frank L. Braman

Frank L. Braman, Jr., 91, of Mitchell, passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Indiana University Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. Born April 13, 1931, in Salem, he was the son of Frank Lewis and Frances Irene (Turner) Braman, Sr. He married Jane Mathews on May 28, 1961. Frank graduated...
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Carolyn Graham Courtney-Hatfield

Carolyn Graham Courtney-Hatfield of Oolitic was born on November 21, 1957, and passed away peacefully in her home on August 2, 2022. She was the world’s greatest amateur crappie angler. She had a passion for her plants and flowers as well. Carolyn was a member of the Dive Christian Church of Bedford, Indiana. She is preceded in death by her mother, Vivian Tedrow Graham Conrad & step-father, Jackie Conrad.
OOLITIC, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cremation#Delci Home Fashions#Huron Church Of God#The White Ri
wbiw.com

Obituary: Miranda Nicole Houston

Miranda Nicole Houston, 29, of Mitchell passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at 1:07 p.m. at her home. She was born in Bedford on August 19, 1998, to Sondra (Gaddis) Robbins of Orange County and Tony Houston of Bedford. She is survived by her parents, Sondra (Mike) Robbins, and...
MITCHELL, IN
bcdemocrat.com

OUR FOLKS: Bond’s 50th anniversary

Jim and Donna (Rund) Bond celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 6. Jim and Donna were married at Morgantown United Methodist Church in 1972. Jim is a Brown County native and Donna was raised in Morgantown. The couple lives in Brown County. James is retired from Arvin Automotive and...
BROWN COUNTY, IN
bcdemocrat.com

Something to do for week of Aug. 9

“Mother Nature Knows Best” — Exhibit, Ascension Fine Arts, 61 W. Main St., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Indiana Printmakers Get Their Due” — Exhibit, Brown County Art Gallery, 1 Artist Drive, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Snake Meet and Greet — Program, Brown County State...
BROWN COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Stacy Renee Wright

Stacy Renee Wright, 44, of Bedford, passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Born April 10, 1978, in Bedford, she was the daughter of Dr. Ross S. and Barbara (Hildreth) Wright. Stacy enjoyed hiking, refinishing furniture, being outdoors, and her dog, Journey. Surviving are her parents, a sister, Erin Wright...
BEDFORD, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
wbiw.com

Paoli woman found guilty of murder and will be sentenced on Friday

PAOLI – Orange County Prosecutor Holly Hudelson says a Paoli woman has been convicted of the murder of her ex-husband and will be sentenced Friday at 10 a.m. in Orange County Circuit Court. 43-year-old Sabrina Dunn shot and killed 51-year-old William Dunn in October 2020, at a residence on...
PAOLI, IN
spencercountyonline.com

Dubois County Court News – August 9, 2022

Driving While Suspended / Failure to Register / Improper Display of License Plate: David E. Souerdike, $141. Seatbelt Violation: Anna M. Phillips; Phyllisha J. Thacker; Logan R. Thacker; Kirt S. Cates; Nathan S. Pearson; Adam G. Leclere; Jay A. Fischer; Keith W. Bateman, $25. Speeding: Lillian M. Chinn Songer; Logan...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Teen injured when deer collides with motorcycle

AVOCA – A Bedford teen was injured after his motorcycle collided with a deer on Avoca Eureka Road on Tuesday night. The driver Cayden Thomas, 17, of Bedford, was not on the scene when the officer arrived at 7:05 p.m. . The officer noted in his report that there were marks where the motorcycle slid across the road and fur from the deer on the roadway.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Four individuals graduate from Lawrence County Superior Court II Problem Solving Court Thursday morning

LAWRENCE COUNTY – Thursday morning was a day of celebration, as four more individuals graduated from the Lawrence County Superior Court II Problem Solving Court. The graduates Danny Pfleider, Austen Hardwick, Michael Osborne, and Kristie Deckard, have worked extremely hard to get to this moment, which is something they should be incredibly proud of.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Cancer diagnosis forces local police K-9 into retirement

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A cancer diagnosis has forced a local police K-9 into retirement. The Vincennes Police Department says one of its K-9 officers, Sara, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Sara's vet recommends she be retired from police service because of her prognosis. The K-9 officer will transition to...
VINCENNES, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy