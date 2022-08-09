AVOCA – A Bedford teen was injured after his motorcycle collided with a deer on Avoca Eureka Road on Tuesday night. The driver Cayden Thomas, 17, of Bedford, was not on the scene when the officer arrived at 7:05 p.m. . The officer noted in his report that there were marks where the motorcycle slid across the road and fur from the deer on the roadway.

