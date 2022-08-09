Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
Obituary: Lillian Maxine (Hubbard) Henderson
Lillian Maxine (Hubbard) Henderson, 97, of Bedford, passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Born December 16, 1924, in Lawrence Co., she was the daughter of George Otto and Jennie (Brim) Hubbard. She married Loren Henderson and he preceded her in death. She was a graduate of Oolitic High School with the class of 1942.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Norma Donica
Norma Donica, 84, of Bedford, passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at her residence. Born on November 30, 1937, she was the daughter of Virgil Mikels and Ruby (Taylor) Mikels. She married Albert Eugene Donica in 1954 and he passed on December 15, 2021. Norma cleaned houses and took...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Seanna Gonzales
Seanna Gonzales, 27, of Bedford, passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022. Born on December 19, 1994, she was the daughter of Domingo Gonzales and Sylvia Suette Crane. Seanna loved spending time with her children and loved making people laugh. Seanna is survived by her two children, Lennox Terrell, and...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Mary Louise Abel
Mary Louise Abel, 92, of Shoals passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born on August 25, 1929 in Shoals to Richard and Eav Frances (Johnson) Dwyer. She was a graduate of Shoals High School Class of 1947. Mary worked as a homemaker. On June 26, 1949 she married Robert F. Abel.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Thomas “Tom” Caraway
Tom Caraway, 78, of Bedford, passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022, at St. Vincent Dunn Hospital. Born July 1, 1944, in Bedford, he was the son of Othel and Phyllis (Brown) Caraway. He married Dora Basinger on August 26, 1967, and she preceded him in death November 24, 2006. Tom worked for Carpenter Body Works, Kings Automotive and was a member of the St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Frank L. Braman
Frank L. Braman, Jr., 91, of Mitchell, passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Indiana University Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. Born April 13, 1931, in Salem, he was the son of Frank Lewis and Frances Irene (Turner) Braman, Sr. He married Jane Mathews on May 28, 1961. Frank graduated...
wbiw.com
A Continued Legacy – Diana (Bishop) Chastain to serve as Parade Grand Marshal for the 75th Persimmon Festival
MITCHELL – A legacy like no other, that’s what George Bishop created in 1947 when the Mitchell High School physics teacher decided to stage a homecoming by organizing a three-day festival in late October that would serve to celebrate Lawrence County’s quirky little fruit, the persimmon. What...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Carolyn Graham Courtney-Hatfield
Carolyn Graham Courtney-Hatfield of Oolitic was born on November 21, 1957, and passed away peacefully in her home on August 2, 2022. She was the world’s greatest amateur crappie angler. She had a passion for her plants and flowers as well. Carolyn was a member of the Dive Christian Church of Bedford, Indiana. She is preceded in death by her mother, Vivian Tedrow Graham Conrad & step-father, Jackie Conrad.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Miranda Nicole Houston
Miranda Nicole Houston, 29, of Mitchell passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at 1:07 p.m. at her home. She was born in Bedford on August 19, 1998, to Sondra (Gaddis) Robbins of Orange County and Tony Houston of Bedford. She is survived by her parents, Sondra (Mike) Robbins, and...
bcdemocrat.com
OUR FOLKS: Bond’s 50th anniversary
Jim and Donna (Rund) Bond celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 6. Jim and Donna were married at Morgantown United Methodist Church in 1972. Jim is a Brown County native and Donna was raised in Morgantown. The couple lives in Brown County. James is retired from Arvin Automotive and...
bcdemocrat.com
Something to do for week of Aug. 9
“Mother Nature Knows Best” — Exhibit, Ascension Fine Arts, 61 W. Main St., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Indiana Printmakers Get Their Due” — Exhibit, Brown County Art Gallery, 1 Artist Drive, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Snake Meet and Greet — Program, Brown County State...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Stacy Renee Wright
Stacy Renee Wright, 44, of Bedford, passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Born April 10, 1978, in Bedford, she was the daughter of Dr. Ross S. and Barbara (Hildreth) Wright. Stacy enjoyed hiking, refinishing furniture, being outdoors, and her dog, Journey. Surviving are her parents, a sister, Erin Wright...
wbiw.com
Police working 3-vehicle accident on State Road 37 at Main Street in Mitchell
MITCHELL – Mitchell Police and Fire Department first responders and a Seals ambulance crew and Bedford Fire Department responded to a three-vehicle accident on State Road 37 and Main Street in Mitchell. The accident was reported at 2:02 p.m. The northbound and southbound left lanes are blocked. Motorists can...
wbiw.com
Paoli woman found guilty of murder and will be sentenced on Friday
PAOLI – Orange County Prosecutor Holly Hudelson says a Paoli woman has been convicted of the murder of her ex-husband and will be sentenced Friday at 10 a.m. in Orange County Circuit Court. 43-year-old Sabrina Dunn shot and killed 51-year-old William Dunn in October 2020, at a residence on...
Martinsville man dies in Howard County crash after being ejected through sunroof
HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — A Martinsville man was killed in a Howard County crash Sunday after being ejected from a vehicle’s sunroof. Howard County sheriff’s deputies were sent to a multi-vehicle crash around 3:15 p.m. on U.S. 31 just north of U.S. 35. Investigators say a 21-year-old Fort Wayne woman in a Lexus was going […]
spencercountyonline.com
Dubois County Court News – August 9, 2022
Driving While Suspended / Failure to Register / Improper Display of License Plate: David E. Souerdike, $141. Seatbelt Violation: Anna M. Phillips; Phyllisha J. Thacker; Logan R. Thacker; Kirt S. Cates; Nathan S. Pearson; Adam G. Leclere; Jay A. Fischer; Keith W. Bateman, $25. Speeding: Lillian M. Chinn Songer; Logan...
wbiw.com
Teen injured when deer collides with motorcycle
AVOCA – A Bedford teen was injured after his motorcycle collided with a deer on Avoca Eureka Road on Tuesday night. The driver Cayden Thomas, 17, of Bedford, was not on the scene when the officer arrived at 7:05 p.m. . The officer noted in his report that there were marks where the motorcycle slid across the road and fur from the deer on the roadway.
wbiw.com
Four individuals graduate from Lawrence County Superior Court II Problem Solving Court Thursday morning
LAWRENCE COUNTY – Thursday morning was a day of celebration, as four more individuals graduated from the Lawrence County Superior Court II Problem Solving Court. The graduates Danny Pfleider, Austen Hardwick, Michael Osborne, and Kristie Deckard, have worked extremely hard to get to this moment, which is something they should be incredibly proud of.
WTHI
Cancer diagnosis forces local police K-9 into retirement
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A cancer diagnosis has forced a local police K-9 into retirement. The Vincennes Police Department says one of its K-9 officers, Sara, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Sara's vet recommends she be retired from police service because of her prognosis. The K-9 officer will transition to...
Police join fallen Monroe County deputy's daughter for sendoff on first day of school
MONROE COUNTY, Indiana — A heartfelt tradition continued Wednesday as the Monroe County Sheriff's Department escorted fallen Deputy James Driver’s daughter, Lily, to the bus for her first day of school. Lily's dad died in the line of duty after a crash on State Road 45 on March...
