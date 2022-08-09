ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Murfreesboro, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
WKRN

Arrests made in 2019 Clarksville homicide case

The Clarksville Police Department announced a breakthrough Friday in a case dating back to 2019. Middle TN counselors see changes in reasons people …. New Sumner County courthouse vandalized before fire. Statement from SBC’s Executive Committee on DOJ investigation. Checks stolen and washed. Student hit by car in Clarksville,...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Three Armed Men Wanted After Allegedly Trying to Break-Into Apartment

The Smyrna Police Department is looking for three individuals who allegedly tried breaking into an apartment unit at Laurelwood Apartments. One man was armed with a pistol and a second with a rifle, according to police. The incident on Country Village Drive occurred on August 6th and the three unknown...
SMYRNA, TN
mainstreetclarksville.com

Clarksville man charged with abusing infant

Dondre Hines, 29, of Clarksville has been arrested and charged with abusing an infant. On Saturday, July 23, Hines was arrested after his girlfriend told Clarksville Police officers that Hines told her the baby would not be quiet while she was at work.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

TBI: Burned Sumner County Courthouse previously vandalized

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau Investigation revealed that the burned new Sumner County Courthouse had previously been vandalized and people had trespassed twice before it burned. Officials are searching for the people that were caught on surveillance footage allegedly trespassing and vandalizing the Sumner County Courthouse while the...
SUMNER COUNTY, TN

