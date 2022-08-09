Clark County rolls out the red carpet, virtual tutoring for students as staffing troubles linger – The Nevada Independent

Read full article on original website
news3lv.com
Residents in Southern Nevada rural communities endure hours without power
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Power was restored for nearly 18,000 residents in some of the smaller towns in Clark County after a transmission line caught fire early Thursday morning. For more than 10 hours, people from Moapa Valley, Logandale, Overton, Bunkerville, Mesquite and the Paiute were affected. "I immediately...
Proposal to make fewer school board seats elected draws community pushback
Frustrations with Nevada's PreK-12 education system drew dozens to an interim legislative committee meeting Tuesday night, but their concerns didn't necessarily translate to wanting an appointed school board. The post Proposal to make fewer school board seats elected draws community pushback appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Fox5 KVVU
CCSD students miss first day, wait in winding lines due to proof of residence issues
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It was the first day of school for the hundreds of thousands of Clark County School District students, but for some bright-eyed students ready to learn, their experience was far from what they imagined. The district recently made changes to the shared housing process through...
Fox5 KVVU
Biden administration announces $48.9M for Nevada transportation projects, including Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The U.S. Department of Transportation announced funding for two major Nevada transportation projects, including one project in Las Vegas. The projects are part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program, meant to modernize transportation systems and make them “safer, more accessible, more affordable, and more sustainable.”
NEW: COVID-19 dropping fast in Clark County for second straight week
COVID-19 cases continue to drop fast in Clark County, falling more than 20% for the second week in a row according to data released Wednesday, and hospitalizations are following the same trend.
KOLO TV Reno
Governor Steve Sisolak announces first ever Nevada Infrastructure Summit
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced the State of Nevada will host the first ever Nevada Infrastructure Summit. The summit will be to learn about federal infrastructure programs coming to the Silver State and will feature community partners and stakeholders, as well as state and federal agencies.
nonprofitnews.vegas
Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada Helping Low-Income Veterans with Disabilities Receive Critical Home Repairs
Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada (RTSNV), the local affiliate of the leading national nonprofit organization that provides critical home repairs to individuals in need at no cost to them and revitalizes local communities, announced funding is available for low-income veterans with disabilities in need of critical home repairs through its Veterans at Home program.
1 person is dead after Thursday night flooding in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person is dead after monsoonal flooding in Las Vegas on Thursday night. Clark County Fire and Metro were called for a swift water rescue at approximately 10:30 p.m. for a person in a flood channel near Giles and Mandalay Bay Road. Multiple CCFD emergency vehicles arrived, as well as a […]
Police arrest student for bringing weapon to school
Clark County School District police arrested a student Thursday after he was found to have brought a BB gun to Sierra Vista High School.
Gov. Sisolak celebrates Las Vegas magnet school for being named #1 in the nation
As part of the first week back for Clark County schools, Governor Steve Sisolak toured and presented Southeast Career Technical Academy (SECTA) with a certificate for being named the #1 magnet school in the nation by Magnet Schools of America.
Power restored after outage limited fuel availability on I-15 north of Vegas
After Clark County warned drivers headed north on I-15 that they may not be able to fuel up along the interstate due to a power outage, county officials reported power had been restored.
Trash and bottles of urine scattered across rural area of east Las Vegas
Near I-15 and Apex, you’ll find refrigerators, grocery bags, bottles and more. Something even more unusual, bottles filled with urine lining both sides of the road.
Nevada DMV offices starting appointment-only policy next week
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles announced Wednesday it will end most walk-in services and switch to appointments only starting next week. The new policy is set to begin Monday, Aug. 15. Walk-in services will be eliminated at the DMV’s six largest offices in Carson City, Henderson, Las Vegas, and Reno […]
Pittman Wash shows remnants of Thursday night flooding
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — You might’ve noticed some pretty intense storms Thursday night. It was a quick storm, but it did pack a punch. Most of the trail at Pittman Wash at Arroyo Grande and Pebble Road was already flooded. Pools of water and some debris, including plastic bottles, could be seen in the wash. Pittman […]
Heavy rain hammers Las Vegas, turning famed strip into a river
Las Vegas is now in the middle of its wettest monsoon season in a decade after drenching storms wreaked havoc around the city on Thursday. Pockets of heavy rain and thunderstorms swept across the Southwest on Thursday night, prompting flash flood warnings in southern Nevada, far southeastern California and Arizona. The gusty storms knocked out power to many Las Vegas residents and flooded numerous roadways, including the famous Las Vegas Strip.
‘It’s hard to survive’: How Las Vegas locals have tried to fight back against food inflation
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Inflation continues to impact families, forcing many to seek options for food. Many southern Nevadans have faced food insecurities, a grim reality that sometimes can’t be solved until you see the challenge firsthand. “I haven’t had a full meal in about a year,” said local resident, Robert Wagner. Wagner moved […]
I-Team: List reveals number of teacher vacancies at each Clark County School District school
The Clark County School District started out the latest school year with nearly 1,400 classroom teaching positions vacant, data obtained by the 8 News Now I-Team indicates.
'Street Outlaws' show didn't have permit on night of crash, Clark County says
A husband and father was killed in a crash while filming an episode of “Street Outlaws” on US 93. Officials say a Clark County film permit was required, but not sought.
Las Vegas Flooding Videos Show Water Pouring Into Casino, Strip
The total amount of rainfall hitting the ground so far this year makes this monsoon season the wettest since September 11, 2012.
