ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

Clark County rolls out the red carpet, virtual tutoring for students as staffing troubles linger – The Nevada Independent

By kwon0321
daystech.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
news3lv.com

Residents in Southern Nevada rural communities endure hours without power

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Power was restored for nearly 18,000 residents in some of the smaller towns in Clark County after a transmission line caught fire early Thursday morning. For more than 10 hours, people from Moapa Valley, Logandale, Overton, Bunkerville, Mesquite and the Paiute were affected. "I immediately...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Biden administration announces $48.9M for Nevada transportation projects, including Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The U.S. Department of Transportation announced funding for two major Nevada transportation projects, including one project in Las Vegas. The projects are part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program, meant to modernize transportation systems and make them “safer, more accessible, more affordable, and more sustainable.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Education
Clark County, NV
Government
State
Nevada State
County
Clark County, NV
Local
Nevada Government
Clark County, NV
Education
KOLO TV Reno

Governor Steve Sisolak announces first ever Nevada Infrastructure Summit

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced the State of Nevada will host the first ever Nevada Infrastructure Summit. The summit will be to learn about federal infrastructure programs coming to the Silver State and will feature community partners and stakeholders, as well as state and federal agencies.
NEVADA STATE
nonprofitnews.vegas

Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada Helping Low-Income Veterans with Disabilities Receive Critical Home Repairs

Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada (RTSNV), the local affiliate of the leading national nonprofit organization that provides critical home repairs to individuals in need at no cost to them and revitalizes local communities, announced funding is available for low-income veterans with disabilities in need of critical home repairs through its Veterans at Home program.
HENDERSON, NV
8 News Now

1 person is dead after Thursday night flooding in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person is dead after monsoonal flooding in Las Vegas on Thursday night. Clark County Fire and Metro were called for a swift water rescue at approximately 10:30 p.m. for a person in a flood channel near Giles and Mandalay Bay Road. Multiple CCFD emergency vehicles arrived, as well as a […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tutors#Tutoring#College#The Nevada Independent#Technical Academy#Latino
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
8 News Now

Nevada DMV offices starting appointment-only policy next week

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles announced Wednesday it will end most walk-in services and switch to appointments only starting next week. The new policy is set to begin Monday, Aug. 15. Walk-in services will be eliminated at the DMV’s six largest offices in Carson City, Henderson, Las Vegas, and Reno […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Pittman Wash shows remnants of Thursday night flooding

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — You might’ve noticed some pretty intense storms Thursday night.  It was a quick storm, but it did pack a punch. Most of the trail at Pittman Wash at Arroyo Grande and Pebble Road was already flooded. Pools of water and some debris, including plastic bottles, could be seen in the wash.   Pittman […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
AccuWeather

Heavy rain hammers Las Vegas, turning famed strip into a river

Las Vegas is now in the middle of its wettest monsoon season in a decade after drenching storms wreaked havoc around the city on Thursday. Pockets of heavy rain and thunderstorms swept across the Southwest on Thursday night, prompting flash flood warnings in southern Nevada, far southeastern California and Arizona. The gusty storms knocked out power to many Las Vegas residents and flooded numerous roadways, including the famous Las Vegas Strip.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy