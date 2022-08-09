Clark County rolls out the red carpet, virtual tutoring for students as staffing troubles linger – The Nevada Independent

Las Vegas is now in the middle of its wettest monsoon season in a decade after drenching storms wreaked havoc around the city on Thursday. Pockets of heavy rain and thunderstorms swept across the Southwest on Thursday night, prompting flash flood warnings in southern Nevada, far southeastern California and Arizona. The gusty storms knocked out power to many Las Vegas residents and flooded numerous roadways, including the famous Las Vegas Strip.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 12 HOURS AGO