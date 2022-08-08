ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kokomo, IN

fox26houston.com

Plane fighting wildfires crashes in Lake Livingston

LIVINGSTON, Texas - A plane that was responding to wildfires crashed into Lake Livingston on Tuesday afternoon. Thankfully, the pilot is expected to survive. It happened around 5 p.m. as a Fire Boss Single Engine Air Tanker/Scooper was helping to fight wildfires in Polk County, according to Lone Star State Incident Management Team of the Texas A&M Forest Service (TFS).
LIVINGSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Resources for parents and other concerned adults on school safety in Texas

Houston - One of the first places to start online is the Texas School Safety Center. The Texas School Safety Center (TxSSC) is an official university-level research center at Texas State University. The TxSSC is tasked in Chapter 37 of the Texas Education Code and the Governor’s Homeland Security Strategic Plan with key school safety initiatives and mandates. Specifically, the TxSSC serves as a clearinghouse for the dissemination of safety and security information through research, training, and technical assistance for K-12 schools and junior colleges throughout the state of Texas. In addition, the TxSSC also builds partnerships among youth, adults, schools, law enforcement officers, and community stakeholders to reduce the impact of tobacco on all Texans through prevention, training, and enforcement initiatives.
TEXAS STATE
fox26houston.com

EPA investigating Texas agency over discrimation against minorities

HOUSTON - Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee announced what he calls a big win for county residents: the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will now be conducting an investigation into the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ)’s concrete batch permitting criteria and processes under federal civil rights laws. "Time and...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Supply shortages could mean delays in power restoration after storms

Florida's Emergency Management Director is warning new supply chain issues could lead to delays in power restoration after a major storm. The warning comes as the coast prepares for the peak of an above average hurricane season. Basic essentials to restore power, including transformers, are in short supply. Transformers typically...
FLORIDA STATE
fox26houston.com

Drought in Texas: How to protect trees in extreme heat, dry conditions

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - The Texas A&M Forest Service says practically the entire state is under drought conditions which are creating a negative impact on the landscape, especially on trees. With no end in sight, officials are offering up some tips to help protect trees in extreme heat and dry conditions.
TEXAS STATE
fox26houston.com

Partly cloudy and warm with isolated late day storms possible

How does a daily round of rain sound? We really need it, not just in the Houston area, but across the state. A pattern change is taking place with the infamous "heat dome" of high pressure going away for now which allows for a more "normal" pattern. Expect highs in the mid 90s (some upper 90s) and scattered showers and storms mainly in the afternoon. In the tropics, a healthy wave is located many thousands of miles away near the west coast of Africa, but has a good chance of becoming a depression or tropical storm this week. No threat to our area.
ENVIRONMENT
fox26houston.com

Why you should expect your phone bill to cost more starting this month

Texans should expect to pay more for their phone service on their August bills. The Public Utility Commission of Texas voted to increase service fund subsidies from 3.3 percent to 24 percent in July. The new rate took effect on August 1. The increase will likely add at least a...
TEXAS STATE

