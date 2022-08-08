How does a daily round of rain sound? We really need it, not just in the Houston area, but across the state. A pattern change is taking place with the infamous "heat dome" of high pressure going away for now which allows for a more "normal" pattern. Expect highs in the mid 90s (some upper 90s) and scattered showers and storms mainly in the afternoon. In the tropics, a healthy wave is located many thousands of miles away near the west coast of Africa, but has a good chance of becoming a depression or tropical storm this week. No threat to our area.

