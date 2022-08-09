ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Lease

Dallas Mavericks Legend Dirk Nowitzki To Have Jersey Retired by Germany

Dirk Nowitzki is having his jersey retired by Germany.TJ Dragotta/Unsplash. Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki is not just a legend in Texas but also in Germany, so in turn they will retire his number 14 jersey. Fox 4 News reports that they will retire his number at the FIBA EuroBasket tournament in September. Nowitzki wore the number 41 for the Mavericks and the number 14 in international competition.
Jennifer Hudson surprises students at Dallas high school

DALLAS - Actor and singer Jennifer Hudson surprised students at Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing Arts. The students at the school near Downtown Dallas were surprised and honored to see Hudson walk into the building as they were rehearsing for a musical performance. "I didn’t even know...
WFAA

We've got a bone to pick with a new 'best BBQ' study

DALLAS — Imagine this: You come across a study of the best U.S. cities with barbecue. Out of curiosity, you decide to look and see how the cities in Texas rank overall. At top of the study, you read, "Texas is the best state for BBQ," and think, "Of course! No doubt about that."
Dallas' Mobile Food Revolution Is Finally In Gear

For years, Dallas’ government fought a stubborn war against food trucks, trailers, and carts. Food trailers were allowed to operate only at special events and had to get separate permits for each event. Food trucks pulled up to a limited number of locations, such as Klyde Warren Park, and had to drive to their commissary kitchens every single day. Mobile kitchens were forbidden from cooking raw chicken or fish, unless it was breaded, frozen, and deep-fried.
CW33

Report claims these Tex-Mex restaurants around Dallas are a must-try

DALLAS (KDAF) — There are many food staples across the Lone Star State but none more at the forefront than barbecue and of course, Tex-Mex. Finding your favorite Tex-Mex spot is a must for anyone living anywhere in the state of Texas. Tex-Mex is simple really, it’s a Texas take on Mexican cuisine. There is a ridiculous amount of Tex-Mex spots in the state and in North Texas, especially Dallas.
Best Beaches Near Dallas

Dallas beaches offer the best sun, sand, and water in the Lone Star State. Every Texan beach has something unique to offer. Whether you’re looking for a spot for your staycation or your vacation, you should consider these top beaches near Dallas:. Lynn Creek Park. Collin Park. Tickey Creek...
CBS DFW

Oak Cliff principal's rap video goes viral on Instagram

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The last thing you would expect to hear on the first day of school is a rap video, but a rap from the principal is exactly what students at John F. Peeler Elementary got. A video that was produced exclusively for a Dallas ISD school in Oak Cliff is making its rounds on social media. It shows poetic justice, rhyming the talents of students at Peeler Elementary School. "The main focus being the students, something that would create excitement to this new school year," John F Peeler Elementary Principal, Tito Salas said.The principal of John F. Peeler Elementary said this...
