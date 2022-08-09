Read full article on original website
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Dallas Homeowners Could See the Largest Property Tax in YearsTom HandyDallas, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Longhorns Commit Malik Muhammad Debuts as No. 2 Corner in 2023 SI99 Rankings
Sports Illustrated is bullish on the Longhorns latest defensive back commitment
The State Fair Classic Featuring Ashanti Jumps Off In Dallas Oct. 1
Football season is officially here but for those of us in the know about HBCU's, you also know that every year at about this time, two famed HBCU'S from Texas and Louisiana meet up in Dallas during the State Fair of Texas for supremacy. The State Fair Classic 2022 Kicks...
Dallas Mavericks Legend Dirk Nowitzki To Have Jersey Retired by Germany
Dirk Nowitzki is having his jersey retired by Germany.TJ Dragotta/Unsplash. Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki is not just a legend in Texas but also in Germany, so in turn they will retire his number 14 jersey. Fox 4 News reports that they will retire his number at the FIBA EuroBasket tournament in September. Nowitzki wore the number 41 for the Mavericks and the number 14 in international competition.
fox4news.com
Jennifer Hudson surprises students at Dallas high school
DALLAS - Actor and singer Jennifer Hudson surprised students at Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing Arts. The students at the school near Downtown Dallas were surprised and honored to see Hudson walk into the building as they were rehearsing for a musical performance. "I didn’t even know...
WATCH: Mama bobcat and three kittens spotted at Plano golf course
PLANO, Texas — Brian Hughes loves to golf. From the backdoor of his home that sits along the course at Gleneagles Country Club in Plano--he gets to watch the sport every day. Yet--last week--he spotted something a little more wild: a mama bobcat and her three kittens hanging out...
San Antonio beats out Austin, Dallas among top U.S. barbecue cities
We really love brisket, apparently.
WFAA
We've got a bone to pick with a new 'best BBQ' study
DALLAS — Imagine this: You come across a study of the best U.S. cities with barbecue. Out of curiosity, you decide to look and see how the cities in Texas rank overall. At top of the study, you read, "Texas is the best state for BBQ," and think, "Of course! No doubt about that."
dmagazine.com
Dallas’ Mobile Food Revolution Is Finally In Gear
For years, Dallas’ government fought a stubborn war against food trucks, trailers, and carts. Food trailers were allowed to operate only at special events and had to get separate permits for each event. Food trucks pulled up to a limited number of locations, such as Klyde Warren Park, and had to drive to their commissary kitchens every single day. Mobile kitchens were forbidden from cooking raw chicken or fish, unless it was breaded, frozen, and deep-fried.
Report claims these Tex-Mex restaurants around Dallas are a must-try
DALLAS (KDAF) — There are many food staples across the Lone Star State but none more at the forefront than barbecue and of course, Tex-Mex. Finding your favorite Tex-Mex spot is a must for anyone living anywhere in the state of Texas. Tex-Mex is simple really, it’s a Texas take on Mexican cuisine. There is a ridiculous amount of Tex-Mex spots in the state and in North Texas, especially Dallas.
$1.75 million winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Dallas-Fort Worth
Well, it seems that someone in North Texas has a new lucky day or number for the rest of their lives; August 8, 88. They're basically a legendary Dallas Cowboys wide receiver at this point with the winning they just experienced.
Study claims Texas is best state in US for BBQ with 3 of its cities among top 12
DALLAS (KDAF) — Barbecue is one of the top cuisines in the United States of America and there’s no state that does it better than the great state of Texas. Don’t believe us? Well, Clever Real Estate did a study that proved just that. The publication said,...
State Fair of Texas 2022 Food Finalists Prove, You Can Deep Fry Anything
I can feel my blood slowing down just thinking about eating these. Back in 2019, I went to my very first State Fair of Texas. If you have never been, I highly recommend it. Plenty of things to see, I loved playing the games, and of course the countless rides. However, the one thing you have to do at the State Fair of Texas is eat.
keranews.org
'Our neighborhoods are our lifeblood.' Fort Worth to bolster Poly, Northside with national program
The city has selected the Historic Northside and Polytechnic neighborhoods for a new three-year pilot program with Main Street America, a national initiative focused on revitalizing old commercial areas with their history in mind. "Our neighborhoods are our lifeblood. That’s where people live, that's where they breathe, that's where their...
boatlyfe.com
Best Beaches Near Dallas
Dallas beaches offer the best sun, sand, and water in the Lone Star State. Every Texan beach has something unique to offer. Whether you’re looking for a spot for your staycation or your vacation, you should consider these top beaches near Dallas:. Lynn Creek Park. Collin Park. Tickey Creek...
keranews.org
RJ Construction declares bankruptcy amid legal battle with Arlington school district
Filings in the Northern District of Texas U.S. Bankruptcy Court list the value of his company assets for RJ Construction between $1 million and $10 million and up to 199 creditors. His South Carolina business listing, RJC Carolina, lists between $100,000 and $600,000 in assets and up to 49 creditors.
Oak Cliff principal's rap video goes viral on Instagram
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The last thing you would expect to hear on the first day of school is a rap video, but a rap from the principal is exactly what students at John F. Peeler Elementary got. A video that was produced exclusively for a Dallas ISD school in Oak Cliff is making its rounds on social media. It shows poetic justice, rhyming the talents of students at Peeler Elementary School. "The main focus being the students, something that would create excitement to this new school year," John F Peeler Elementary Principal, Tito Salas said.The principal of John F. Peeler Elementary said this...
Chances for rain prominent this week in North Texas: Here’s what you need to know
DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, it sure is a lovely sight to see that some rain is in the forecast for the North Texas work week during the second week of August. The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth has shared its forecast for Monday through the end of the work week.
WFAA
DFW weather: Will North Texas finally see some rain this week?
Some slightly good news in the forecast, with a few days in a row of rain chances. Here's the latest.
4 Texas men sentenced for delivering 14kg of cocaine to Charlotte, officials say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Four Texas men were sentenced to prison Tuesday for delivering more than 14 kilograms of cocaine to Charlotte in 2021, according to the U.S. District Attorney’s Office. Prosecutors said Miguel Angel Mares, 35, of Dallas, Texas, David Mondragon, 38, of Houston, Texas, Juan Carlos Mendoza, 40, of Laredo, Texas, […]
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Dallas
Stacker compiled the highest paying health care jobs in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
