DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The last thing you would expect to hear on the first day of school is a rap video, but a rap from the principal is exactly what students at John F. Peeler Elementary got. A video that was produced exclusively for a Dallas ISD school in Oak Cliff is making its rounds on social media. It shows poetic justice, rhyming the talents of students at Peeler Elementary School. "The main focus being the students, something that would create excitement to this new school year," John F Peeler Elementary Principal, Tito Salas said.The principal of John F. Peeler Elementary said this...

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO