ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Will Inflation Reduction Act actually work?

By Taylor Maresca
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G0mP5_0hAHEQDz00

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The U.S. House is expected to approve the Inflation Reduction Act on Friday and send it to President Biden, who is expected to sign it into law.

The bill, approved by the Senate on Sunday, is expected to generate $739 billion over 10 years and result in more than $430 billion in spending.

A majority of that money, $369 billion, will go toward energy security and climate change, specifically supporting the manufacturing of wind turbines and solar panels, purchasing electric vehicles and providing funding for climate research.

The rest of the money will go toward extending Affordable Care Act subsidies through 2025.

Nearly half of the revenue, $313 billion, will be raised from a new 15% corporate tax applied to organizations with more than $1 billion in revenue.  Large chunks of revenue will also come from allowing Medicare to negotiate the price of certain prescription drugs and strengthening the IRS.

Sourav Batabyal, assistant professor of finance and economics at Coastal Carolina University, said that while strengthening the IRS seems like an investment, it will make money in the long run.

“[The bill] has the provision for IRS tax enforcement,” Batabyal said. “Basically for the next decade, IRS enforcement activity includes that the IRS can hire more people and train more people so that they can collect more taxes.”

The big question is, will the bill actually reduce inflation?

The Congressional Budget Office said in a report that it will have “a negligible effect on inflation.” The report predicts only a 0.1% percentage point change in inflation by 2023 under the law.

Batabyal said it could potentially reduce inflation in the long run, but inflation may have to go come up even higher to go back down.

“It is true that you do not see any drastic effect in reducing inflation,” Batabyal said. “Initially, it might increase the inflation for the first year, and then eventually it’ll decrease the inflation.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 2

Related
WBTW News13

Son of Darlington County sheriff, jailed for more than a year after bond revocation in shooting case, released again

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Jordan Hudson, the son of Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson Jr. who was charged with attempted murder in 2020, was released from jail on bond Monday afternoon, according to W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center records. Jordan Hudson was arrested in August 2020 on an attempted murder charge after allegedly shooting […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
Dayana Sabatin

Stimulus Check Updates

Even though stimulus checks have been all the talk as of recently, the checks are still not in the mail for many people. Lawmakers are continuously proposing new plans to help Americans cope with inflation, but none of their plans are working thus far.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Horry County, SC
Horry County, SC
Business
Horry County, SC
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Inflation And Economy#Affordable Care Act#Energy Security#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The U S House#Medicare
Dayana Sabatin

States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August

Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
CNET

State Stimulus Checks: Who Is Getting a Payment in 2022?

The Massachusetts State Legislature is working to pass a one-off tax rebate of $250 for eligible individual filers and $500 for eligible married couples who file jointly. If the bill clears both houses and is signed by Gov. Charlie Baker, payments could be sent out before the end of September.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MarketRealist

Seniors Could Be Getting a Grocery Stimulus Check

Social security checks increased by about 6 percent in 2022 in response to inflation, lifting the average monthly payment to about $1,660. But, as many retirees are still experiencing budget constraints, requests have been made for a special inflation relief payment for social security recipients. Are there grocery stimulus checks coming for seniors?
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
IRS
Jake Wells

New stimulus program would send you thousands

Money in handPhoto by Mohd Azrin (Unsplash) With inflation on the rise, wouldn't a few hundred dollars more per month—even thousands more per year—make a big difference? That's exactly what Senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines think the American public needs right now. These senators recently announced the Family Security Act 2.0. Under this program, the parents of each child ages five and under would receive $350 a month. In addition, parents would receive $250 for each child ages six to seventeen years old.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Independent

7.2m cost-of-living payments made to families on low incomes

More than 7.2 million payments of £326 have already been made to help households through cost-of-living support, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has said.A total of £2.4 billion has been paid to households on low incomes in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, with a second instalment of £324 arriving later this year.Payments were made from July 14.Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey said: “There is more help to come for households, with the second half of the £650 payment arriving later this year and further payments for pensioners and disabled people also on the way.”From 14 until...
BUSINESS
WBTW News13

3 hospitalized after boat crash on North Carolina lake

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A bass boat t-boned a pontoon boat on Saturday, tearing it in half, at High Rock Lake in Davidson County. The Davidson County Rescue Squad reported being called at about 1:20 p.m. to the area of High Rock Campground in reference to the boat crash. Callers advised that a bass […]
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

65K+
Followers
6K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy