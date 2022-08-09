ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OR

Salem-Keizer Public Schools eye stricter gun control measures

By Emma Jerome
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Salem-Keizer Public Schools are considering stricter gun control measures on school property.

Salem-Keizer Public Schools will meet Tuesday night to consider a resolution to limit weapons on district property. According to the agenda, the resolution will prohibit weapons, including concealed weapons.

It will also direct the superintendent to create an administrative policy that supports this. The meeting will be live-streamed on YouTube starting at 6 p.m. Click here to sign up for public comment.

