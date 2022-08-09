Read full article on original website
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 19 of The Bachelorette. After their connections with former Bachelor Clayton Echard didn't work out, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia are both in the drivers' seats for Season 19 of The Bachelorette. Since the season premiered on July 11, the two best friends have been narrowing down their group of guys for the chance to find lasting love.
Dancing With the Stars fans have been rooting for Emma Slater and Sasha Farber — on and off the ballroom floor — for years. After meeting in 2009, the dancers started dating in 2011. Three years into their romance, however, they hit pause on their relationship — but continued to work together on the ABC […]
A situation she knows all too well. As rumors (and potential receipts) regarding Nate Mitchell’s pre-Bachelorette past swirl, Kaitlyn Bristowe is weighing in. The season 11 Bachelorette, 37, recapped the Monday, August 8, episode of The Bachelorette on Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast, addressing Gabby Windey’s previous comments about whether she’d be […]
Reality Steve thinks one of Rachel and Gabby's controversial men from 'The Bachelorette' Season 19 might be considered for the role of 'The Bachelor.'
LITTLE People Big World's Amy Roloff has revealed the truth behind the nasty years-long feud between her twin sons Jeremy and Zach in a candid Instagram Live video. Amy shared her secret plan that she wanted her kids to have a more affordable opportunity to buy the farm from her and Matt Roloff when they grew older.
Olivia Newton-John’s “Grease” co-star Didi Conn is giving fans a glimpse into just how much the beloved actress’ cancer had taken a toll on her in the days leading up to her death. The American actress, known for her role as Frenchy in the iconic musical film, said on “Good Morning America” Tuesday that Newton-John told her she “wasn’t walking anymore and that she had full-time care.” “Her husband, John, and her daughter, Chloe, were there all the time and she told me that they were just so hopelessly devoted,” she added. Conn, 71, also reminisced on when she and Newton-John first met...
Little People Big World fans were unaware that Matt Roloff is a sibling of four. With the TLC series focused on his children and grandkids, we don’t see much of the father’s own childhood – but he had a brother who passed away. Matt recently shared a...
All in the family! Shortly after Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel fell in love, he was thrust into a brand-new world — parenthood. “Family's very important for us and we've got two kids,” the Property Brothers star, 44, told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, August 3, referring to Deschanel’s two children. “They come over all the time with the nephews, […]
Jorge Nava is a married man again! The 90 Day Fiancé alum, who stepped into the spotlight with ex-wife Anfisa Arkhipchenko back in Season 4 of the TLC show, officially tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Rhoda Blua Sunday in Las Vegas, TMZ reports. Rhoda, who is legally taking Jorge's last name, reportedly married the father of her two children at a Vegas wedding chapel before the two hit the strip for a night of gambling and celebration.
Pregnant! Sister Wives stars Janelle and Kody Brown’s daughter Maddie Brush (née Brown) is expecting baby No. 3 with husband Caleb Brush. “The picture says it all! The Brush family is growing by one early February [sic],” Maddie, 26,...
I’m about to start a petition to get Carrie Underwood to do a rock covers album…. The Oklahoma native is actually a huge rock fan, citing bands and artists from all across the genre like Guns N’ Roses, Ozzy Osborne, and more as some of her favorites. From...
Stars of TLC's Seeking Sister Wife are venturing new territory in their own ways. While some of them have opened up their marriages before, others are going through it for the first time. Star of Season 4 Steve Foley is struggling enough since his kids don't agree with his polygamous lifestyle.
Family shakeup. Sister Wives is coming back with a brand new season, and fans are going to see the famous polygamous family, made up of wives Robyn Brown, Meri Brown, Janelle Brown and husband Kody Brown, go through explosive trials and tribulations within their family dynamic amid Christine Brown‘s split from the patriarch. Keep reading to learn more about Sister Wives season 17!
A dozen years ago, actor Dean Winters had surgery resulting in several amputations and he now says "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain."
Kate Bosworth has officially filed for divorce from her husband, director Michael Polish, after 8 years, according to documents obtained on July 15 by The Blast. The outlet reported Friday that the Before I Wake star, 39, cited “irreconcilable differences” as the cause of their now pending divorce. Kate first put the public on notice that she and Michael, 51, were on the outs back in August, when she posted a heartfelt statement via Instagram.
Watch: Sneak Peek: Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino Reveals His WILDEST DMs. Big Daddy Sitch is ready to expand his family. Less than a week after Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino announced that his wife Lauren Sorrentino is expecting another baby, the Jersey Shore Family Vacation star is sharing just how excited he is to have another guido—or guidette—in his household.
The RHONJ couple’s lavish wedding celebration included a massive blinged-out confection. As Teresa Giudice proves year after year, no special occasion in her house is complete without an over-the-top cake. So naturally, when she and Luis “Louie” Ruelas got married on August 6, The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member ensured there was a jaw-dropping confection for the reception.
No relationship is perfect — and the stars of Sister Wives aren't afraid to admit it. After more than 20 years of marriage, Kody and Meri Brown have worked their way out of more than one major rough patch. The couple tied the knot in April 1990 before Kody introduced three more wives — Janelle, […]
