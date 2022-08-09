ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CF Montreal midfielder Ismael Kone opens up on failed move to Norwich City

CF Montreal youngster Ismael Kone has opened up on his failed move to English Championship club Norwich City. As reported by 90min, the Canaries were at the front of a long queue of European clubs showing interest in Kone back in July, even traveling to watch CF Montreal's match away at D.C United and progressing to advanced talks.
Barcelona Sells Another $100M of Its Content Arm as Season Opener Looms

Barcelona’s sell-off continues.The Spanish soccer team, one of the most popular and most valuable in the world, announced Friday morning that it had sold 24.5% of its content arm, Barça Studios, to Orpheus Media for about $103 million (€100 million Euros). The news comes just two weeks after it sold another 24.5% stake in the company to Socios on similar terms, and could help the team register its big offseason signings before the La Liga season kicks off Saturday. Those are just two of the recent deals Barcelona has cut to secure immediate cash. The soccer giant has spent itself into...
