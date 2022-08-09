ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

lansingcitypulse.com

Smokers Ball lights up Adado Riverfront Park

Along with the headliners, and several other rap performers, the lineup also comprises some R&B, Tejano, Latin and reggae acts. For those looking for a heightened experience, a $200 V.I.P. pass includes a swag bag, laminate, exclusive viewing area, private restrooms and a juice bar. ”. Saturday, Aug. 13. Noon-11...
LANSING, MI
100.7 WITL

25 Great Places to Take the Kids Before Summer Ends

Before you know it, the summer will be over and the school year will be here. And for some children, it'll be here sooner rather than later...I mean, have you seen the back-to-school items on store shelves yet? Because I have. Sorry, I know that summer coming to an end...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Jackson farmer takes steps to make the city an environmental staple

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - To the regular eye, it might look like a wooden box, but to Justin Fairchild, it is a necessity for our future. Fairchild, also known as the kilted farmer, has made it his goal to make Jackson a staple for environmental conservation. How you may ask? By farming with bees.
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

New roller coaster at Cedar Point to open in 2023

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new themed area, complete with a new roller coaster, is expected to open at Cedar Point in 2023. According to the amusement park, the new area - The Boardwalk - will be a modern interpretation of Cedar Point’s past. It will include a new ride, dining and entertainment for visitors along the Lake Erie shoreline.
LANSING, MI
horseandrider.com

Strangles Cases in Michigan and Florida

On Aug. 5, state officials confirmed two new strangles cases in Osceola County, Florida, and Ionia County, Michigan. The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services confirmed a 17-year-old Miniature Horse mare in Osceola County positive for strangles. She presented on July 25 with mucopurulent (containing mucus and pus) nasal discharge. The horse rescue where she resides is under official quarantine. This marks the 40th confirmed case of strangles in Florida in 2022.
IONIA COUNTY, MI
My Magic GR

Look: 11 Hilarious Michigan Road And Street Names

Michigan drivers know that our roads are not always fun to drive on. You have to constantly be on alert to dodge bad drivers, potholes, and wild animals. The one bright side is we do have some hilarious street names to see along the way. 11 Hilarious Michigan Road And...
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Meet Diggle, a 7-year-old dog found at a crime scene

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Meet Diggle! Diggle and his sister Amelia were brought to the shelter after the police found them at a crime scene. They have obviously had a rough life so far. Diggle came to the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter with a nasty skin infection (he’s missing quite a bit of […]
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
Tv20detroit.com

4-mile contamination plume continues to move toward Ann Arbor's primary water source

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — A massive contamination plume in groundwater in the Ann Arbor area is continuing to spread and no one knows where or if it will stop. "This is probably the nation's largest, if not the world's largest dioxane contamination of its type because they used it pure," said Roger Rayle, who has been collecting data on the contamination plume and its source for years.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Detroit Free Press

State regulators: Company overrode alarms 460 times as chemical flowed toward Huron River

Tribar Manufacturing, the Wixom automotive supplier responsible for a release of potentially cancer-causing hexavalent chromium into the Huron River late last month, apparently overrode alarms 460 times on July 29, as a large tank containing the chemical was drained into the city of Wixom's wastewater treatment system, state regulators allege in violation notices issued to the company. ...
WIXOM, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Our favorite 15 photos from Tuesday at the 2022 Jackson County Fair

JACKSON, MI -- Tuesday at the 2022 Jackson County Fair saw huge crowds gathering for carnival rides and games and country music concerts. Headliner Hank Williams Jr. was a huge attraction, with concert attendees bringing model miniatures of him to sign, and many more coming to enjoy the music. Texas native Granger Smith opened for Williams, with many singing along and shouting out his signature, “yee yee.”
JACKSON, MI

