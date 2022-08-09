Read full article on original website
Couple who drowned in Lake Michigan ‘will be together forever,’ mother says
SOUTH HAVEN, MI — A 22-year-old recent graduate of Michigan State University and 19-year-old MSU sophomore will be remembered for the way they cared for others, as well as one another. Kory Ernster, 22, of Novi, and Emily MacDonald, 19, of Columbus Township, had been dating for five years...
Ospreys nesting high up in Michigan cell tower are sign of species’ comeback
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI — When Penny LeBlanc first noticed the huge stick nest high atop a cell tower along Bemis Road near U.S. 23 and got a glimpse of one of the birds, she thought maybe it was a bald eagle. “I was like, well, that is a large...
25 beagles rescued from testing facility arrive in West Michigan
The Humane Society of West Michigan has received 25 new arrivals. 25 of the testing facility rescue beagles have now arrived in Grand Rapids.
Ruff Times: Why Michigan Dog Owners Are Struggling To Find Groomers
Now that we're starting to get out and about more since the Covid-19 pandemic began in 2020,. I've seen firsthand worker shortages at fast food places, restaurants, and a lot of retail locations. The shortage makes sense, a lot of people who worked at those places have decided the work...
Smokers Ball lights up Adado Riverfront Park
Along with the headliners, and several other rap performers, the lineup also comprises some R&B, Tejano, Latin and reggae acts. For those looking for a heightened experience, a $200 V.I.P. pass includes a swag bag, laminate, exclusive viewing area, private restrooms and a juice bar. ”. Saturday, Aug. 13. Noon-11...
25 Great Places to Take the Kids Before Summer Ends
Before you know it, the summer will be over and the school year will be here. And for some children, it'll be here sooner rather than later...I mean, have you seen the back-to-school items on store shelves yet? Because I have. Sorry, I know that summer coming to an end...
Man offers service to people who lost thousands from tree service
After people lost hundreds some even thousands of dollars after a bad deal with a tree service, one man is working to help make a situation that went so wrong right again.
BRRR It is cold! Farmer’s Almanac Predicts the First Frost for Michigan
This is not my first walk in the park with a Farmer's Almanac. Growing up, I would collect the actual printed-out Farmer's Almanacs for my grandfather. Since my grandfather was blind, little Lisha B would sit in his lap and read to him the specific predictions and news he wanted to hear about.
Jackson farmer takes steps to make the city an environmental staple
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - To the regular eye, it might look like a wooden box, but to Justin Fairchild, it is a necessity for our future. Fairchild, also known as the kilted farmer, has made it his goal to make Jackson a staple for environmental conservation. How you may ask? By farming with bees.
New roller coaster at Cedar Point to open in 2023
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new themed area, complete with a new roller coaster, is expected to open at Cedar Point in 2023. According to the amusement park, the new area - The Boardwalk - will be a modern interpretation of Cedar Point’s past. It will include a new ride, dining and entertainment for visitors along the Lake Erie shoreline.
Sign on the door signals permanent closure of Northwest Coney Island
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Northwest Coney Island has closed its doors permanently, according to a sign on the door and posts on the restaurant’s Facebook page and website. Northwest Coney Island officially closed Friday, July 22, according to the Facebook post, which also states the restaurant has been sold.
Strangles Cases in Michigan and Florida
On Aug. 5, state officials confirmed two new strangles cases in Osceola County, Florida, and Ionia County, Michigan. The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services confirmed a 17-year-old Miniature Horse mare in Osceola County positive for strangles. She presented on July 25 with mucopurulent (containing mucus and pus) nasal discharge. The horse rescue where she resides is under official quarantine. This marks the 40th confirmed case of strangles in Florida in 2022.
Employee overrode alarm 460 times before toxic waste spilled into Michigan river
LANSING, MI — An employee at Tribar Technologies in Wixom overrode the company’s waste treatment alarms 460 times in the span of nearly three hours on the night which state regulators believe a toxic chemical release to the Huron River initially began last weekend. That extraordinary detail is...
Look: 11 Hilarious Michigan Road And Street Names
Michigan drivers know that our roads are not always fun to drive on. You have to constantly be on alert to dodge bad drivers, potholes, and wild animals. The one bright side is we do have some hilarious street names to see along the way. 11 Hilarious Michigan Road And...
You’ll Love Seeing a Flick at These Drive-In Theaters in Michigan
Drive-in movie theaters were a huge deal, long ago. When I was growing up in southwest Michigan we had a drive-in theater about a half mile from where we lived. Sadly, I've never been to a drive-in theater to see a flick. I was 5 when we lived there and most likely they weren't playing "kids" movies at night.
Concerns over massive contamination plume has some calling for EPA action
A massive contamination plume in groundwater in the Ann Arbor area is continuing to spread and no one knows where or if it will stop.
Meet Diggle, a 7-year-old dog found at a crime scene
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Meet Diggle! Diggle and his sister Amelia were brought to the shelter after the police found them at a crime scene. They have obviously had a rough life so far. Diggle came to the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter with a nasty skin infection (he’s missing quite a bit of […]
4-mile contamination plume continues to move toward Ann Arbor's primary water source
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — A massive contamination plume in groundwater in the Ann Arbor area is continuing to spread and no one knows where or if it will stop. "This is probably the nation's largest, if not the world's largest dioxane contamination of its type because they used it pure," said Roger Rayle, who has been collecting data on the contamination plume and its source for years.
State regulators: Company overrode alarms 460 times as chemical flowed toward Huron River
Tribar Manufacturing, the Wixom automotive supplier responsible for a release of potentially cancer-causing hexavalent chromium into the Huron River late last month, apparently overrode alarms 460 times on July 29, as a large tank containing the chemical was drained into the city of Wixom's wastewater treatment system, state regulators allege in violation notices issued to the company. ...
Our favorite 15 photos from Tuesday at the 2022 Jackson County Fair
JACKSON, MI -- Tuesday at the 2022 Jackson County Fair saw huge crowds gathering for carnival rides and games and country music concerts. Headliner Hank Williams Jr. was a huge attraction, with concert attendees bringing model miniatures of him to sign, and many more coming to enjoy the music. Texas native Granger Smith opened for Williams, with many singing along and shouting out his signature, “yee yee.”
