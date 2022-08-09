Read full article on original website
Officer Lang Graduates from Academy
Please join us in congratulating Officer Casey Lang on his graduation today from the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training Police Academy!. Officer Lang successfully completed 20 weeks of extensive training in all aspects of law enforcement and community policing. He will begin patrol duties soon serving the citizens of Monticello after a well-earned, but short weekend break.
Monticello Police Achieve Accredidation
Tuesday, August 9, 2022- The Monticello Police Department was among some two dozen law enforcement agencies recognized for achieving accreditation through the Kentucky Association of Chiefs of Police during that group’s annual conference being held this week in nearby Somerset. KACP Executive Director Shawn Butler said “the Kentucky Association...
Two-vehicle collision in Salem community sends two to hospital
A two-vehicle collision in the Salem community sent two individuals to the hospital Thursday morning. According to Russell County Sheriff Derek Polston, the collision occurred Thursday morning sometime around 9 a.m. off Highway 910 in the Salem community when a 2001 Chevy Cobalt operated by Matthew Green of Russell Springs collided head-on with a 2012 Cadillac being operated by Donald Lucas of Ohio.
NIBROC Festival underway in Corbin
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Corbin is filled with people as the 70th Annual NIBROC Festival is underway. For those that don’t know, NIBROC is “Corbin” spelled backwards. The festival brings in people from all over the state and beyond to see all the region has to offer.
Sheriff Reports Arrest
Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron reports the following arrest. Melinda S. Tucker of Monticello, Ky. was arrested on 5 Wayne County District Court Warrants of Arrest for 4 counts of failure to appear for Pre-Trail Conferences and failure to pay or show cause on the underlying charges of 4 counts of theft by deception-including cold checks and failure of owner to maintain required insurance. Tucker was served with 4 Wayne County District Court Criminal Complaint Summons for 2 counts of theft by deception-including cold checks, harboring a vicious animal and parent responsible for children’s violation of compulsory attendance. Tucker was also served with a Wayne County District Court Criminal Summons for theft by failure to make required disposition of property.
Trailer Destroyed in Thursday Fire
Firefighters were dispatched by 911 to a trailer fire on Ridgewood Ave very close to a house Thursday morning just after 7 am. Firefighters from Susie Vol. Fire Department responded mutual aid to assist with the attack. Monticello Police Department assisted on scene with scene control. Wayne County EMS transported 2 civilians from the fire scene for chest pain and one firefighter was transported for heat exhaustion/dehydration. The trailer was a total loss and the house received major damage due to the fire.
Consumer Advisory Issued by Utility Commission
CONSUMER ADVISORY FOR CUSTOMERS IN MURL; FROM THE INTERSECTION OF HWY 1546 & HWY 90 TO THE END OF HWY 1546 AT THE LAKE CUMBERLAND BOYS CAMP & ALL SIDE ROADS. Monticello Utility Commission Has Levels of Chlorine Above Drinking Water Standards. Our water system recently violated a drinking water...
Shirley Jean Massengale Riddle
Shirley Jean Massengale Riddle, age 60, of Albany, KY, passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022 at Medical Center at Albany. The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 13, 2022 between 11 am – 1 pm (EST) in the chapel of the funeral home. Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 1 pm (EST) at the Hicks-Vaughn Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Clinton County.
Clinton Co. teacher semifinalist for ‘teacher of the year’
Semifinalists for the Kentucky Teacher of the Year award have been announced and includes a teacher from Clinton County Middle School in nearby Albany. Danielle Hicks, an 8th grade ELA teacher at CCMS, joins 10 others contending in the elementary, middle and high school categories. One of the teachers will be selected as Teacher of the Year in a ceremony scheduled for September 20th.
Monticello PT Welcome New Therapist
Dr. Jonathan Ryan Criswell is the newest member of our team here at MPT. He is a Wayne County native, graduating from Wayne County in 2016. He also worked in our clinic as a PT tech for 4 years prior to PT school. Dr. Criswell recently received his Bachelor’s in...
Undercover Investigation leads to Drug Arrest
According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, an undercover narcotic purchase by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrest of a Monticello, Ky. man. The undercover purchase was the result of an undercover drug investigation by the Sheriff’s Office after receiving complaints of the suspect selling illegal narcotics.
Three Arrests Reported
Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron reports the following arrests. Daniel Vaughn of Monticello, Ky. was arrested for possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance and for traffic violations. Travis R. Edwards of Monticello, Ky. was arrested on a Pulaski County Circuit Court...
Suspect In Laurel County Triple Fatality Appears In Court
More information is being released about a crash that killed three people on I-75 in Laurel County. The California man accused of causing the crash, 21-year-old Joshua Poore, was in court Tuesday morning. Poore is accused of driving the wrong way on the interstate and crashing into a car carrying three people from Illinois, killing all of them. Lt. Detective Chris Edwards with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said they had received multiple reports of a vehicle traveling the wrong way on the interstate. Before officers could get it stopped, the collision occurred. Despite Poore being in and out of consciousness, Detective Edwards testified they were able to give him a breathalyzer test and he blew a .22. Officials said Poore is a college student who was on break, and was traveling through Kentucky visiting friends and family in some of the states surrounding Kentucky. The judge refused to lower Poore’s $1 million bond. The Laurel County Grand Jury will consider returning a murder indictment against Poore, possibly as early as next week if more evidence is returned from the lab.
Somerset man jailed after threatening to ‘execute a shooting’ at the University of the Cumberlands
A Somerset man has been jailed after allegedly making threats toward the University of the Cumberlands. Police arrested 35-year-old Dustin C. Burchett and charged him with second-degree terroristic threatening after he was accused of calling the university and threatened to “execute a shooting on the campus,” according to the Williamsburg Police Department.
Somerset Man Arrested In Connection To Phone Threat At University Of The Cumberlands
The Williamsburg Police Department was called in to investigate a threat this week at the University of the Cumberlands. Just after 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, officers were asked to assist the college after a threat was phoned in. The initial investigation indicated that 35-year-old Dustin Collins Burchett of Somerset called a building at the university and claimed he was going to “shoot up the campus.” This led to extra security measures and a large law enforcement presence across campus for an hour afterward. Burchett was tracked to Somerset where he was arrested by Kentucky State Police and deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department. He was charged with terroristic threatening and was lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.
Pulaski Co. traffic stop nets over $21K in cash, marijuana
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — Two men were arrested Monday after a detective conducted a traffic stop in Pulaski County where he says he found over $21,000 in cash, marijuana, THC candy and more. Detectives were surveilling a suspected drug house around 5:23 p.m. when they saw a car...
School Orientation Continue
School Orientation continues Today, Wednesday at the Wayne County Middle School for Grades 7th and 8th from 11 am to 7 pm. Wayne County Middle School is having a supply drive for the Eastern Kentucky flood victims. They are in need of shovels, cleaning supplies, boots, buckets, storage totes, paper towels, cloth towels & trash bags. These items can be dropped off during WCMS Orientations times.
Citizens National among 7 community banks shifting to Jack Henry platform
The $613 million Citizens National Bank, a community bank in Somerset, Ky., was among seven banks to implement Jack Henry’s Banno digital banking platform in June, according to an FI Navigator report provided to Bank Automation News. The other six financial institutions include: $300 million Town and Country Bank, based in Las Vegas; $225 million […]
Utility Commission Lifts Consumer Adivsory
The Monticello Utility Commission announced yesterday afternoon that the consumer advisory for the Murl area has been lifted. The water has been tested and determined safe to drink and bathe in. Thank you for your patience & understanding.
Accused drunk driver slams into Barren Co. Dollar Store
An accused intoxicated man has been arrested after crashing into a Dollar Store just outside of Glasgow. On Tuesday afternoon, the Glasgow Police Department responded to the business on Scottsville Road in the Haywood community, about four miles southwest of Glasgow. (Glasgow officers responded because Barren County deputies were on...
