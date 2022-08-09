(The Center Square) - Marijuana sales in Colorado continued to decline in June and totaled just $146 million, according to the Colorado Department of Revenue. The total represents a less than 1 percent decline from May and a nearly 22 percent decline from June 2021. So far in 2022, more than $906 million of marijuana has been sold in Colorado compared to the more than $1.1 billion that was sold during the first six months of 2021.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO