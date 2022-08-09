Read full article on original website
Water system serving South Dakota to see influx of funding
(The Center Square) - A record amount of construction is expected for the South Dakota Lewis & Clark Regional Water System this year following a $75.5 million boost from the federal government. Assistant Secretary for Water and Science Tanya Trujillo and Bureau of Reclamation leaders gathered for a ribbon cutting...
Colorado marijuana sales decline to $146M in June
(The Center Square) - Marijuana sales in Colorado continued to decline in June and totaled just $146 million, according to the Colorado Department of Revenue. The total represents a less than 1 percent decline from May and a nearly 22 percent decline from June 2021. So far in 2022, more than $906 million of marijuana has been sold in Colorado compared to the more than $1.1 billion that was sold during the first six months of 2021.
Inventory increases temper Colorado home price gains in July
(The Center Square) - A sharp increase in inventory helped temper Colorado's housing market in June, according to new data from the Colorado Association of Realtors (CAR). In the Denver metro area, inventory of single-unit homes increased to 8,125, representing a 10 percent increase. The number of condos, townhomes, and apartments in the metro area also jumped to 2,048, a more than 11 percent increase.
Colorado State Fair Celebrates its 150th Year
August is finally here and with it comes the 150th celebration of the Colorado State Fair. If you're crunching the numbers, you might've realized that our state is only 146 this year. The State Fair pre-dates statehood, making it one of our oldest and most beloved traditions. The Colorado State...
New law has saved Colorado businesses more than $750,000 in filing fees
(The Center Square) - Businesses in Colorado have saved approximately $750,000 from a new law that lowered filing fees, according to new data from the secretary of state's office. The Business Fee Relief Act, which was passed during the 2022 legislative session and went into effect on July 1, reduced...
Education funding measure fails to make Colorado ballot
(The Center Square) - A measure that proposed increasing Colorado public education funding by $980 million won't appear on the November ballot after supporters failed to submit signatures by the state's deadline Monday. Initiative 63 would have allocated one-third of 1 percent of income tax revenue "to be used for...
Voting rights groups sue Arizona to block 'election security' bills
(Arizona News Connection) Voting rights advocates are suing the state of Arizona over new regulations they say make it harder for some people to register and would block thousands of voters from the polls. The lawsuit targets a pair of "election security" bills passed this year by the Republican-controlled Legislature,...
Americans lose billions to romance scams, impostor scams, fraud
(California News Service) Last year, Americans reported losing a record-breaking $5.8 billion to scams, and now, the State of California and AARP are teaming up to try to bring the number down. A four-part web series on consumer fraud protection debuts today at noon and runs every Wednesday through the...
