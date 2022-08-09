Read full article on original website
Natchitoches Times
Cheryl Choate Scholarship will benefit future librarians, educators
NATCHITOCHES – A Natchitoches family is honoring their loved one by establishing a scholarship to benefit students pursuing a career where she touched many lives and influenced many students as a teacher and librarian. The Cheryl Choate Memorial Scholarship will be awarded to a Northwestern State University student in...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Tech sees record increase in licensing revenue
Louisiana Tech University experienced a 61% increase in revenues from licensing in the 2021-22 fiscal year. Revenues from trademarks – the University’s intellectual property owned through the University Foundation – experienced record growth in the past year despite challenges from supply chain issues and continued nationwide recovery from the effects of COVID-19.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Tech, GSU set fan days for tomorrow
Saturday will be a day full of opportunities for both Louisiana Tech and Grambling State fans to meet their favorite Bulldogs and Tigers as both athletic departments will be holding their annual Fan Days. _________________________________________. Louisiana Tech — Saturday at 12 p.m. (Doors open at 11:30 a.m.) Louisiana Tech...
thefabricator.com
Steel Fabricators of Monroe hires project coordinator
Steel Fabricators of Monroe, a Lexicon Inc. company in Monroe, La., has added Jake Hale as project coordinator. He joined the company as an intern in February 2021. Hale graduated from the University of Louisiana Monroe with a bachelor’s degree in construction management and received his certification as an associate constructor through the American Institute of Constructors. As a student, he was a member of the Construction Management Student Association.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Vetville: Tech’s housing for returning vets
When World War II ended in 1945, millions of American troops were released from service. Some returned to previous jobs or the family farm. Others pursued dreams of going to college. Even in those days, affording college could be a challenge, especially to a returning serviceman with a new bride, maybe a child, no job, and little savings.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Team Louisiana sees dream summer end
Team Louisiana is coming back home with a summer of memories they will always cherish. After a spectacular run that included the state title and a berth in the Dixie Youth World Series in North Carolina, Team Louisiana – comprised of the Ruston American 10u players – fell 5-3 to Team Virginia Tuesday afternoon.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Parents share back-to-school tips
Every year around this time, notebooks, pens, pencils, crayons, loose-leaf paper and a thousand other of these types of items suddenly start appearing in just about every store in North Louisiana and across the nation. That signals one thing…Back to School. Back to school season elicits a variety of...
Natchitoches Times
DR. JOHN MORRIS GILMER
Dr. John Morris Gilmer, “Doc”, 79, passed away Aug. 11, 2022, at home in Natchitoches just a few weeks before his 80th birthday. Family and friends are invited to an open house at his home on South Williams in Natchitoches Friday, Aug. 12 from 5-7 p.m. A graveside service with military honors will be Saturday, Aug. 13 at 4 p.m. at Stonewall Cemetery on Church Road in Stonewall off the Stonewall-Frierson Road (LA Hwy 3276). Park in the Salem Baptist Church parking lot.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Dunkin’ Dogs 2-0 in Puerto Rico
Game 2: LA Tech 87, LPB Blue All-Stars 80 (Thursday) The Louisiana Tech men’s basketball team overcame some adversity both on and off the court on Thursday evening, pulling out an 87-80 victory over the LPB Blue All-Stars inside the Mario Morales Coliseum. Tech is now 2-0 in Puerto...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Anders, Hooper vie for LPSB District 10 seat
There’s nearly nine decades of educational leadership experience between the Lincoln Parish School Board District 10 candidates, and both have their sights on continuing to prove the excellence of the school system they have grown to love should they be elected on Nov. 8. The incumbent, Otha Anders, has...
The Daily South
5 Reasons To Visit Louisiana's Twin Cities
Situated along the banks of the Ouachita River and Bayou DeSiard, Monroe-West Monroe, Louisiana are two quaint river towns with big personalities. Thanks to the Robertson family from the A&E series, Duck Dynasty, you might be familiar with this north Louisiana area, but its charm stretches well beyond the people who call it home. Here, you can peruse blocks upon blocks of antiques, sink your teeth into catfish, and witness an ox, a goat, and countless other furry, feathered, or scaled pets strut in the annual Krew of Paws Mardi Gras parade. Here's why, among the aforementioned fun, Monroe-West Monroe is a North Louisiana must-visit.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Remembering Sara Ann Baskin Napper
Sara Ann Baskin Napper, a lifelong resident of Ruston, LA, passed away on August 7, 2022 in Ruston. She was the wife of the late Laurice Dean “Buddy” Napper. Sara Ann was born May 10, 1927, in Ruston to the late Sanders and Gladys Baskin. She had one brother, the late William S. Baskin of Ruston. After attending Ruston High School and Louisiana Tech University, she married Buddy and established their home in Ruston. Sara Ann developed lifelong friendships through being involved in many civic and service organizations. She was an avid bridge player, playing in several weekly groups. Having the gift of hospitality, her home was always open to entertaining, whether hosting events for friends, Buddy’s business associates or bridge club. Sara Ann also took pleasure in sharing her homemade banana pudding and pickles with her friends. Saturday Lunch Bunch was a highlight in her week.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Bulldogs focus on applying concepts for defense in fall camp
With four fall camp practices complete, the Louisiana Tech football team continues to focus on improving daily and applying concepts from meetings to the playing field. “At this point, it is just to get better from practice three and I think we got that done,” Defensive Coordinator Scott Power said. “We wanted to run the ball better and tackle better than we did last practice. Every day we teach new concepts, so guys are learning and applying them to the field. They did a good job of that and we will try to do the same thing when we come out here for practice five.”
lincolnparishjournal.com
GSU hires Phillips as volleyball coach
On Tuesday Paige Phillips was introduced as the new Grambling State head volleyball coach. With the season starting in less than two weeks, Phillips will be tasked with trying to move the program past the dark cloud that has hovered over it since March when the returning Lady Tigers players were all released from their scholarships by then new head coach Chelsey Lucas.
lincolnparishjournal.com
OPPORTUNITY: Cedar Creek bus driver
Cedar Creek School is looking for a certified school bus driver for its West Monroe route for the upcoming 2022-23 school year. Anyone interested in more information on the position can email Gwen Barron at gwenbarron@cedarcreekschool.org. Interested and qualified individuals can apply on the school’s website at http://www.cedarcreekschool.org or email...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Jewels or junk? Gerald Jordan loves the “thrill of the hunt”
The adage of one man’s trash being another man’s treasure intertwines with Gerald Jordan’s hobby of antiquing. Driving up to his Ruston home, one can spot a jammed-packed two car garage – room for one car, the remaining space covered by decades old items that elicit a sense of nostalgia from onlookers.
lincolnparishjournal.com
GSU looking for next QB
Grambling State welcomes back a familiar face as the quarterbacks coach, Devante Kincade, who spent two seasons for the Tigers, guiding GSU to back-to-back Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Championships, along with two consecutive Celebration Bowl appearances. “It’s a blessing to be back at the G,” Kincade said. “It feels like...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Emotions run high at LPPJ meeting
Tuesday night’s monthly Lincoln Parish Police Jury meeting turned into another debate over concerns about the direction of the parish’s ambulance and rescue services starting Jan. 1 when the current contract with the Ruston Fire Department ends. Numerous parish residents showed up at Tuesday’s meeting to voice their...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Remembering Kristie Michelle Palacios
A Memorial service for Kristie Michelle Palacios, age 40, of Ruston was 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at Temple Baptist Church Chapel in Ruston, LA. Rev. Dale Oden officiated under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home of Ruston. A visitation was prior to the service, in the Chapel of...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Hot Grill Summer, Vol. 10 – A fudgy farewell
We conclude this season of Hot Grill Summer with our first and only dessert: fudgy chocolate brownies. Lots of butter. Lots of chocolate. You’re welcome for it all. We start with— *record scratch* What? Why am I concluding the season this season? Do I know that it’s going to...
