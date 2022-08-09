ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grambling, LA

lincolnparishjournal.com

Tech, GSU set fan days for tomorrow

Saturday will be a day full of opportunities for both Louisiana Tech and Grambling State fans to meet their favorite Bulldogs and Tigers as both athletic departments will be holding their annual Fan Days. _________________________________________. Louisiana Tech — Saturday at 12 p.m. (Doors open at 11:30 a.m.) Louisiana Tech...
GRAMBLING, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

GSU looking for next QB

Grambling State welcomes back a familiar face as the quarterbacks coach, Devante Kincade, who spent two seasons for the Tigers, guiding GSU to back-to-back Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Championships, along with two consecutive Celebration Bowl appearances. “It’s a blessing to be back at the G,” Kincade said. “It feels like...
GRAMBLING, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

RHS to scrimmage tonight after Bearcat Madness

After practicing in shells Monday-Wednesday, the Ruston Bearcats held their first full pads preseason practice on Thursday, and continued picking up their pace while doing so. “We started slow on Monday,” said RHS coach Jared Baugh. “I guess it took us a while to get going. That was the first time the kids practiced in shoulder pads since spring practice, so I guess that adjustment took getting used to.
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Bulldogs focus on applying concepts for defense in fall camp

With four fall camp practices complete, the Louisiana Tech football team continues to focus on improving daily and applying concepts from meetings to the playing field. “At this point, it is just to get better from practice three and I think we got that done,” Defensive Coordinator Scott Power said. “We wanted to run the ball better and tackle better than we did last practice. Every day we teach new concepts, so guys are learning and applying them to the field. They did a good job of that and we will try to do the same thing when we come out here for practice five.”
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

GSU hires Phillips as volleyball coach

On Tuesday Paige Phillips was introduced as the new Grambling State head volleyball coach. With the season starting in less than two weeks, Phillips will be tasked with trying to move the program past the dark cloud that has hovered over it since March when the returning Lady Tigers players were all released from their scholarships by then new head coach Chelsey Lucas.
GRAMBLING, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Dunkin’ Dogs 2-0 in Puerto Rico

Game 2: LA Tech 87, LPB Blue All-Stars 80 (Thursday) The Louisiana Tech men’s basketball team overcame some adversity both on and off the court on Thursday evening, pulling out an 87-80 victory over the LPB Blue All-Stars inside the Mario Morales Coliseum. Tech is now 2-0 in Puerto...
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Team Louisiana sees dream summer end

Team Louisiana is coming back home with a summer of memories they will always cherish. After a spectacular run that included the state title and a berth in the Dixie Youth World Series in North Carolina, Team Louisiana – comprised of the Ruston American 10u players – fell 5-3 to Team Virginia Tuesday afternoon.
RUSTON, LA
City
Grambling, LA
MyArkLaMiss

West Monroe professional truck driver, Donnie Williams, heads to the National Truck Driving Championship

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — West Monroe native professional truck driver, Donnie Williams, is heading to the National Truck Driving Championships in Indianapolis, Ind. from August 16, 2022, to August 19, 2022. Williams has been named the FedEx Ground Entrepreneur of the Year for the Mississippi Region on two occasions. He has been a professional […]
WEST MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Remembering Kristie Michelle Palacios

A Memorial service for Kristie Michelle Palacios, age 40, of Ruston was 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at Temple Baptist Church Chapel in Ruston, LA. Rev. Dale Oden officiated under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home of Ruston. A visitation was prior to the service, in the Chapel of...
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Jewels or junk? Gerald Jordan loves the “thrill of the hunt”

The adage of one man’s trash being another man’s treasure intertwines with Gerald Jordan’s hobby of antiquing. Driving up to his Ruston home, one can spot a jammed-packed two car garage – room for one car, the remaining space covered by decades old items that elicit a sense of nostalgia from onlookers.
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Tech sees record increase in licensing revenue

Louisiana Tech University experienced a 61% increase in revenues from licensing in the 2021-22 fiscal year. Revenues from trademarks – the University’s intellectual property owned through the University Foundation – experienced record growth in the past year despite challenges from supply chain issues and continued nationwide recovery from the effects of COVID-19.
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Parents share back-to-school tips

Every year around this time, notebooks, pens, pencils, crayons, loose-leaf paper and a thousand other of these types of items suddenly start appearing in just about every store in North Louisiana and across the nation. That signals one thing…Back to School. Back to school season elicits a variety of...
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Remembering Sara Ann Baskin Napper

Sara Ann Baskin Napper, a lifelong resident of Ruston, LA, passed away on August 7, 2022 in Ruston. She was the wife of the late Laurice Dean “Buddy” Napper. Sara Ann was born May 10, 1927, in Ruston to the late Sanders and Gladys Baskin. She had one brother, the late William S. Baskin of Ruston. After attending Ruston High School and Louisiana Tech University, she married Buddy and established their home in Ruston. Sara Ann developed lifelong friendships through being involved in many civic and service organizations. She was an avid bridge player, playing in several weekly groups. Having the gift of hospitality, her home was always open to entertaining, whether hosting events for friends, Buddy’s business associates or bridge club. Sara Ann also took pleasure in sharing her homemade banana pudding and pickles with her friends. Saturday Lunch Bunch was a highlight in her week.
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Hot Grill Summer, Vol. 10 – A fudgy farewell

We conclude this season of Hot Grill Summer with our first and only dessert: fudgy chocolate brownies. Lots of butter. Lots of chocolate. You’re welcome for it all. We start with— *record scratch* What? Why am I concluding the season this season? Do I know that it’s going to...
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Weekend events

Each Monday and Friday, the Lincoln Parish Journal will post a list of non-for-profit upcoming events happening in the parish. If you would like to add your event to this list or advertise your for-profit events, please email us at lpjnewsla@gmail.com. Friday, August 12. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Trinity...
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Remembering Alberta A. “Berta” French

Funeral services for Alberta A. “Berta” French, age 82, of Simsboro, LA were held at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Antioch Methodist Church in Eros, LA. Services were officiated by Bro. Bo Horne. Interment followed in Antioch Cemetery in Eros, under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home of Ruston, LA.
SIMSBORO, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

OPPORTUNITY: Cedar Creek bus driver

Cedar Creek School is looking for a certified school bus driver for its West Monroe route for the upcoming 2022-23 school year. Anyone interested in more information on the position can email Gwen Barron at gwenbarron@cedarcreekschool.org. Interested and qualified individuals can apply on the school’s website at http://www.cedarcreekschool.org or email...
WEST MONROE, LA

