lincolnparishjournal.com
RHS to scrimmage tonight after Bearcat Madness
After practicing in shells Monday-Wednesday, the Ruston Bearcats held their first full pads preseason practice on Thursday, and continued picking up their pace while doing so. “We started slow on Monday,” said RHS coach Jared Baugh. “I guess it took us a while to get going. That was the first time the kids practiced in shoulder pads since spring practice, so I guess that adjustment took getting used to.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Tech, GSU set fan days for tomorrow
Saturday will be a day full of opportunities for both Louisiana Tech and Grambling State fans to meet their favorite Bulldogs and Tigers as both athletic departments will be holding their annual Fan Days. _________________________________________. Louisiana Tech — Saturday at 12 p.m. (Doors open at 11:30 a.m.) Louisiana Tech...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Dunkin’ Dogs 2-0 in Puerto Rico
Game 2: LA Tech 87, LPB Blue All-Stars 80 (Thursday) The Louisiana Tech men’s basketball team overcame some adversity both on and off the court on Thursday evening, pulling out an 87-80 victory over the LPB Blue All-Stars inside the Mario Morales Coliseum. Tech is now 2-0 in Puerto...
lincolnparishjournal.com
GSU looking for next QB
Grambling State welcomes back a familiar face as the quarterbacks coach, Devante Kincade, who spent two seasons for the Tigers, guiding GSU to back-to-back Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Championships, along with two consecutive Celebration Bowl appearances. “It’s a blessing to be back at the G,” Kincade said. “It feels like...
lincolnparishjournal.com
GSU hires Phillips as volleyball coach
On Tuesday Paige Phillips was introduced as the new Grambling State head volleyball coach. With the season starting in less than two weeks, Phillips will be tasked with trying to move the program past the dark cloud that has hovered over it since March when the returning Lady Tigers players were all released from their scholarships by then new head coach Chelsey Lucas.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Jewels or junk? Gerald Jordan loves the “thrill of the hunt”
The adage of one man’s trash being another man’s treasure intertwines with Gerald Jordan’s hobby of antiquing. Driving up to his Ruston home, one can spot a jammed-packed two car garage – room for one car, the remaining space covered by decades old items that elicit a sense of nostalgia from onlookers.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Remembering Kristie Michelle Palacios
A Memorial service for Kristie Michelle Palacios, age 40, of Ruston was 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at Temple Baptist Church Chapel in Ruston, LA. Rev. Dale Oden officiated under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home of Ruston. A visitation was prior to the service, in the Chapel of...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Parents share back-to-school tips
Every year around this time, notebooks, pens, pencils, crayons, loose-leaf paper and a thousand other of these types of items suddenly start appearing in just about every store in North Louisiana and across the nation. That signals one thing…Back to School. Back to school season elicits a variety of...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Hot Grill Summer, Vol. 10 – A fudgy farewell
We conclude this season of Hot Grill Summer with our first and only dessert: fudgy chocolate brownies. Lots of butter. Lots of chocolate. You’re welcome for it all. We start with— *record scratch* What? Why am I concluding the season this season? Do I know that it’s going to...
West Monroe professional truck driver, Donnie Williams, heads to the National Truck Driving Championship
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — West Monroe native professional truck driver, Donnie Williams, is heading to the National Truck Driving Championships in Indianapolis, Ind. from August 16, 2022, to August 19, 2022. Williams has been named the FedEx Ground Entrepreneur of the Year for the Mississippi Region on two occasions. He has been a professional […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Remembering Sara Ann Baskin Napper
Sara Ann Baskin Napper, a lifelong resident of Ruston, LA, passed away on August 7, 2022 in Ruston. She was the wife of the late Laurice Dean “Buddy” Napper. Sara Ann was born May 10, 1927, in Ruston to the late Sanders and Gladys Baskin. She had one brother, the late William S. Baskin of Ruston. After attending Ruston High School and Louisiana Tech University, she married Buddy and established their home in Ruston. Sara Ann developed lifelong friendships through being involved in many civic and service organizations. She was an avid bridge player, playing in several weekly groups. Having the gift of hospitality, her home was always open to entertaining, whether hosting events for friends, Buddy’s business associates or bridge club. Sara Ann also took pleasure in sharing her homemade banana pudding and pickles with her friends. Saturday Lunch Bunch was a highlight in her week.
Natchitoches Times
DR. JOHN MORRIS GILMER
Dr. John Morris Gilmer, “Doc”, 79, passed away Aug. 11, 2022, at home in Natchitoches just a few weeks before his 80th birthday. Family and friends are invited to an open house at his home on South Williams in Natchitoches Friday, Aug. 12 from 5-7 p.m. A graveside service with military honors will be Saturday, Aug. 13 at 4 p.m. at Stonewall Cemetery on Church Road in Stonewall off the Stonewall-Frierson Road (LA Hwy 3276). Park in the Salem Baptist Church parking lot.
lincolnparishjournal.com
OPPORTUNITY: Cedar Creek bus driver
Cedar Creek School is looking for a certified school bus driver for its West Monroe route for the upcoming 2022-23 school year. Anyone interested in more information on the position can email Gwen Barron at gwenbarron@cedarcreekschool.org. Interested and qualified individuals can apply on the school’s website at http://www.cedarcreekschool.org or email...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Tech sees record increase in licensing revenue
Louisiana Tech University experienced a 61% increase in revenues from licensing in the 2021-22 fiscal year. Revenues from trademarks – the University’s intellectual property owned through the University Foundation – experienced record growth in the past year despite challenges from supply chain issues and continued nationwide recovery from the effects of COVID-19.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Remembering Alberta A. “Berta” French
Funeral services for Alberta A. “Berta” French, age 82, of Simsboro, LA were held at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Antioch Methodist Church in Eros, LA. Services were officiated by Bro. Bo Horne. Interment followed in Antioch Cemetery in Eros, under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home of Ruston, LA.
Natchitoches Times
KENNETH RAY HEARD SR.
A memorial service for Mr. Kenneth Ray Heard Sr. will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 in the chapel of Blanchard-St. Denis Funeral Home with Father Derek Ducote officiating. Burial of his cremains will follow at Memory Lawn Cemetery in Natchitoches. The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Good news for Grambling
In an unexpected move, Lincoln Preparatory School Director Gordan Ford asked for a team-up with the City of Grambling during Thursday’s Grambling City Council meeting at Grambling City Hall. Gordon spoke to the Council about sewer work combining costs of providing sewage to the school and city residents while...
Massive Arcadia Bluegill Just Certified New Louisiana Record
Just a couple of months ago, back on May 30, Tim Trahan of Arcadia, decided to try his luck bass fishing in his neighbor's pond and that trip turned into something dreams are made of. After Tim got a bite on his Zoom Super Fluke, he set the hook on...
KNOE TV8
4 Richwood neighborhoods impacted by drainage improvement funding
RICHWOOD, La. (KNOE) - Bayou Mouchoir is one of 11 projects in Ouachita Parish to be approved for funding by the Louisiana State Bond Commission. The bayou impacts four different neighborhoods in Richwood -- Robinson Place, King Oaks, Parkview, and Trichell. One side of the bayou belongs to the City of Monroe, and the opposite side belongs to the Ouachita Parish Police Jury.
thefabricator.com
Steel Fabricators of Monroe hires project coordinator
Steel Fabricators of Monroe, a Lexicon Inc. company in Monroe, La., has added Jake Hale as project coordinator. He joined the company as an intern in February 2021. Hale graduated from the University of Louisiana Monroe with a bachelor’s degree in construction management and received his certification as an associate constructor through the American Institute of Constructors. As a student, he was a member of the Construction Management Student Association.
