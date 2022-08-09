Sara Ann Baskin Napper, a lifelong resident of Ruston, LA, passed away on August 7, 2022 in Ruston. She was the wife of the late Laurice Dean “Buddy” Napper. Sara Ann was born May 10, 1927, in Ruston to the late Sanders and Gladys Baskin. She had one brother, the late William S. Baskin of Ruston. After attending Ruston High School and Louisiana Tech University, she married Buddy and established their home in Ruston. Sara Ann developed lifelong friendships through being involved in many civic and service organizations. She was an avid bridge player, playing in several weekly groups. Having the gift of hospitality, her home was always open to entertaining, whether hosting events for friends, Buddy’s business associates or bridge club. Sara Ann also took pleasure in sharing her homemade banana pudding and pickles with her friends. Saturday Lunch Bunch was a highlight in her week.

