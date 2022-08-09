Docksiders get ready for tonights steak night
Grilled marinated chicken breast with your choice of toppings served on a toasted bun.
Served with 1 side of your choice for Only 11.50!
(Sides included: coleslaw, potato salad, Mac n cheese, beans, fries, or our House made chips)
Come on by today Tuesday for this Special!!
And don’t forget we have steak night happening tonight, call or come by to get on the list!
Can’t wait to see you there!!
Serving Hot & Fresh Breakfast (6 am until 11 am.)
3115 Hwy 6, Bayou Vista, TX 77563
in the BV EZ Food Mart.
Phone: (409) 935-9564
Come check out our Award winning BBQ and
Best Burgers in town!
http://www.docksidesmokehouse.com
#docksidesmokehouseanddeli
#BayouVista #familyownedandoperated
#supportlocal#galvestoncounty #smallbusiness
#tacos #shoplocal #eatlocal #community
#friends #mycuprunnethover #blessed #getoutandvote
#docksidesmokehouseanddeli
#BayouVista
#supportlocal
#familyownedandoperated
#tuesdaysteaknight
Comments / 1