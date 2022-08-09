ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bayou Vista, TX

Docksiders get ready for tonights steak night

Bay Area Entertainer
Bay Area Entertainer
 3 days ago

Grilled marinated chicken breast with your choice of toppings served on a toasted bun.

Served with 1 side of your choice for Only 11.50!
(Sides included: coleslaw, potato salad, Mac n cheese, beans, fries, or our House made chips)

Come on by today Tuesday for this Special!!
And don’t forget we have steak night happening tonight, call or come by to get on the list!

Can’t wait to see you there!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zIxGP_0hAH3W9z00
Dockside Smokehouse & Deli

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J7RJp_0hAH3W9z00
Dockside Smokehouse & Deli

Serving Hot & Fresh Breakfast (6 am until 11 am.)

3115 Hwy 6, Bayou Vista, TX 77563

in the BV EZ Food Mart.

Phone: (409) 935-9564

Come check out our Award winning BBQ and

Best Burgers in town!

http://www.docksidesmokehouse.com

#docksidesmokehouseanddeli

#BayouVista #familyownedandoperated

#supportlocal#galvestoncounty #smallbusiness

#tacos #shoplocal #eatlocal #community

#friends #mycuprunnethover #blessed #getoutandvote

#docksidesmokehouseanddeli
#BayouVista
#supportlocal
#familyownedandoperated
#tuesdaysteaknight

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
City
Bayou Vista, TX
houstonfoodfinder.com

Where To Find The Best Tacos In Pearland

Tacos are great every day, so why wait for Taco Tuesday? Pearland has plenty of restaurants dishing up tender tortillas stuffed with flavorful fillings. There are breakfast varieties brimming with eggs, meats, beans and cheese alongside midday and evening versions showcasing seafood, veggies, specialty cuts of meat and more. When available, upscale your taco experience by pairing with indulgent cocktails such as margaritas or following up with sweet treats, like a decadent slice of tres leche. Read on below for great taco stops, and visit the Pearland Convention & Visitors Bureau website for more dining ideas.
PEARLAND, TX
papercitymag.com

Houston’s New Late Night Restaurant Makes Ambitious Food an All-Day Thing — Your First Look at Rosland’s

The exterior the new Houston restaurant and bar Rosland's near Washington Avenue is colorful and fun. (Photo by Raydon Creative) Rosland’s Grill & Bar is now open, just a stone’s throw from Houston’s bustling Washington Avenue corridor at 903 Durham Drive. It is named for a fictional character dubbed Rosland, whom restaurant owners Kim and Don Cristopher of DKC Companies conjured. This mysterious Rosland was born and raised in Houston just like the many generations of women in her family before her. With a love of the arts and a whole heart for rescuing animals in need, she is a kind yet strong soul with a passion for giving back.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Steak#Bun#Food Drink#House#Tx#The Bv Ez Food Mart#Best Burgers
Fort Bend Star

Saigon Pho a perfect reintroduction to Vietnamese cuisine

Before last week, it had been some time since I’d last enjoyed a good bowl of pho. It’s not that I don’t like Vietnamese food – quite the opposite, having eaten my way through pounds of pho back in my college days. Maybe instead that oversaturation led to my longstanding break.
SUGAR LAND, TX
newyorkstreetfood.com

6 Foods You Must Try if You Live in Houston, TX

Houston cuisine is a perfect merger of different ethnic backgrounds. This is why it is renowned as one of the food heavens on Earth. Being a tourist, you cannot miss the aroma and flavors of different culinary wonders found in this city of Texas. The best part of dining in...
HOUSTON, TX
QSR Web

Taco Bueno expands in Texas

Taco Bueno has opened in Rosenberg, Texas. The new restaurant authentic décor focuses on the brand's fresh ingredients and high quality Tex-Mex with its vibrant colors, energy-efficient led lighting and a high-top bar seating so guests can use laptops and tablets, according to a press release. "The contemporary Tex-Mex...
ROSENBERG, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Click2Houston.com

PHOTOS: Elegant $9.5M River Oaks estate a floral-infused gem you have to see

HOUSTON – A 9,633-square-foot home in River Oaks is on the market for $9,500,000 -- that’s $983.13 per square foot. So -- what’s inside? Let’s take a look, shall we?. Designed by esteemed Houston architect Birdsall P. Briscoe and built in 1938, the stately home at 3820 Willowick Road sits on a manicured one-acre lot in River Oaks’ Tall Timbers subdivision. The estate was extensively updated in 2005.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Cabo Bob’s coming to Willowbrook area this summer

This summer, Cabo Bob's will open a new Willowbrook-area location at 7103 FM 1960, Houston. (Courtesy Cabo Bob's) Cabo Bob’s will be opening a new location this summer at 7103 FM 1960, Houston—the former location of James Coney Island—according to a July 5 news release. The Austin-based build-your-own burrito restaurant opened its first Greater Houston-area location in 2019. Cabo Bob’s serves Tex-Mex cuisine, such as tacos, burritos, nachos and salads, that can be customized by patrons. www.cabobobs.com.
HOUSTON, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

Bay Area Entertainer

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
599K+
Views
ABOUT

Bay Area Entertainer has grown. We are a super hyper-local online publication that covers Galveston County. We inform the community of all the fun and great things there are to do in our great county. We cover local events and promote a shop local attitude. Share your pictures, story ideas, or just anything you think people would enjoy.... You can find us online at www.bayareaentertainer.com For advertising, pricing call Jimmy 409-916-2970

 http://www.bayareaentertainer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy