Callaway Reva Ladies Package Set Review

By Carly Frost
 3 days ago

The Covid-19 pandemic was the kick-start women's golf needed. Newcomers flooded to try the game as it was one of the first outdoor activities to be permitted as restrictions were gradually eased. Callaway has cleverly responded by creating the Reva package set, which it says is aimed at all abilities but is arguably better suited to ladies learning to play golf for the first time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TgvqK_0hAH2g0A00

(Image credit: carly frost)

The Callaway Reva 11-piece set features a high lofted (12.5 degrees) driver with a fixed weight screw that helps you launch the ball higher and hit it further. The big circular target-style sweet spot on the face looks impossible to miss and it acts as a great focus point at address.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rTsie_0hAH2g0A00

(Image credit: carly frost)

The ball flies powerfully off the face with a pleasing high-pitched 'ping' sound, instantly becoming one of the best beginner golf clubs for ladies trying to improve quickly. The resulting high ball flight will definitely make a dramatic difference to your distance if you lack swing speed as it boosts carry distance. The complementing fairway wood (3 wood) has a super-sleek shape. The shallow profile really encouraged me to sweep shots away off even the tightest of fairway lies with ease. It offered up a powerful flight that ran out just enough upon landing without losing stopping power into greens.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E79fY_0hAH2g0A00

(Image credit: carly frost)

Traditional long irons are replaced by two easy-to-hit hybrids (5 & 6) which have sizeable heads that look nearly impossible to miss and enough loft so that your long approach shots stop quickly. It then transitions into the cavity back irons, which feel effortlessly light to swing and are unbelievably easy to use. My mishits hardly veered off-line, such was the stability and forgiveness on offer. The feel was a touch on the firm side yet spin control going into the flag was impressive. You'll be delighted with the results of a well-struck shot. As a better player I'd prefer to see a couple of specialist wedges for the opportunity to impart some shot-making creativity but the Reva set wedges can execute the basic chip and pitch shots easily enough.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3557Bq_0hAH2g0A00

(Image credit: carly frost)

Both irons and woods are fitted with buttery soft grips which are soft and tacky. They will be a godsend to anyone suffering with arthritis in their fingers and generally boost the comfort you experience using the clubs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NdiOp_0hAH2g0A00

(Image credit: carly frost)

I was particularly pleased that an ladies Odyssey Stroke Lab putter was part of the Reva set, which includes a specialist shaft designed to improve the tempo and consistency of your stroke. It is slightly shorter in length and the grip smaller than the standard men's Odyssey Stroke Lab putter , which should all contribute to you having greater control on the greens. The head has a distinctive blue fang shape with two very clear white alignment lines (cleverly a golf-ball width apart) and triple dots for centre striking. I loved the responsive feel off the face and the really true roll out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RI9mR_0hAH2g0A00

(Image credit: carly frost)

To complete the package the Reva clubs are housed in a good quality trolley bag that's made from a lightweight and waterproof material with seam-sealed zips to prevent rain from penetrating into your bag. There's plenty of pockets for storage and it's light to lift on and off your trolley, You can also choose from black, red or blue Reva set options, making it one of the best women's golf sets on the market.

Golf Monthly

Golf Monthly

