Yana Bostongirl

One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway

Did you know that the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway holds the Guinness World Record for the longest bridge over water?. Opened for traffic in 1956, this spectacular bridge spans nearly 24 miles from Metairie to Mandeville in LA. Some drivers may find the bridge, a mere 16 feet above the water, thrilling while others may find it unsettling especially when dry land completely disappears from the view.
MANDEVILLE, LA
wessonnews.com

Plan A Trip To Brookhaven, One Of Mississippi’s Best Small Towns

Posted in Mississippi August 08, 2022 by Daniella DiRienzo. There’s no doubt about it; Brookhaven is one of the best towns to visit in Mississippi. Touted as a “small, Southern town with a big personality,” it’s got lots to offer, including great food, history, things to do, and lots of charm, of course.
BROOKHAVEN, MS
Bay Net

DNR Maryland Fishing Report – August 10

ANNAPOLIS Md. – Families are fitting in those last summer vacations and simple relaxing times close to home. From local ponds and tributaries to the waters off Ocean City, Maryland’s waters are ideal places to spend time with children and allow them to experience the joys of fishing.
MARYLAND STATE
Ocean City Today

Ocean City’s Harbor Inn still under construction

Barring a miraculously quick renovation completion, Ocean City’s Harbor Inn will not be meeting its grand reopening date. Closed since December for repairs from a fire at an apartment next door, a Facebook post from July 31 said the popular dive bar was supposed to re-open on Aug. 12. The message got nearly 400 reactions and more than 100 comments, mostly from people eager to come back and revel in the excitement and nostalgia of the hole-in-the-wall spot.
OCEAN CITY, MD
ourmshome.com

You Just Might Be From Mississippi If…

Growing up in the Magnolia State is an amazing experience that can absolutely have a lasting impression on your life, and maybe even the lives of others. And you don’t have to dig too deep to find a connection to a fellow Mississippian. Any time you meet someone else from Mississippi, you’ll talk until you find mutual friends, and chances are, you will! You even get bonus points if you can trace one of those friends to each other’s specific hometown. You might even laugh so hard you’ll snort Barq’s Root Beer right out of your nose.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Cement Manufacturer Invests $35 Million in New Orleans Plant

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A leading global cement manufacturer will establish...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Mississippi

If you have been to Mississippi before then you know it's a wonderful state that has a lot to offer. However, if you have never visited then you are definitely missing out on some amazing places. No matter the case, I have put together a list of three beautiful but highly underrated places in Mississippi that you should definitely explore if you haven't already. All of these places are great choices for both short weekend getaways as well as for a longer vacation with your loved ones or even by yourself if you prefer to travel solo. Here are the places in Mississippi you should visit next time you get the chance:
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Dispatch

Park Visitors Share Horse Management Concerns

SNOW HILL– Despite new safety initiatives, several park visitors continue to have concerns with Assateague Island’s horse management practices. While Assateague Island National Seashore announced new efforts to ensure the safety of the park’s wild horses less than a week after a mare was hit by a car, some say those measures will do little to help. They believe the key to protecting the horses is enforcing the park’s rules and keeping humans away from the animals.
SNOW HILL, MD
NOLA.com

Reports of coyotes in St. Tammany area pop up again

Nola was a fixture in front of her residence near the Covington public library. Passersby would frequently stop at the home on West 22nd Avenue to hold one-side conversations with the calico cat, who rarely ventured from her perch on the porch. In early August, Nola went missing. Her owner,...
COVINGTON, LA
WKRG News 5

What are the short-term rental rules on Alabama beaches?

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — While Dauphin Island officials consider a ban on short-term rentals on the east end of the island, other Alabama beach communities have already established rules about rentals like Airbnb and Vrbo. Here are the rules about short-term rentals on Alabama’s Gulf Coast: Gulf Shores, Ala. short-term rental rules Gulf Shores […]
GULF SHORES, AL

