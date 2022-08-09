Read full article on original website
Related
Man Catches Record-Breaking 104-Pound Catfish in Mississippi River
Christopher Halley of Brookehaven, Mississippi caught the fish in the Mississippi River near Natchez on a trotline.
ABC Action News
Fishermen are worried about a new plan to divert the Mississippi River
PORT SULPHUR, La. — On an unusually cool August day in Louisiana, Ray Vagh looks out over the Mississippi River Delta where he has fished almost all his life, and he sees a storm of uncertainty rolling in off the horizon. Vagh is a fifth-generation fisherman. The waters off...
NOLA.com
Tropical disturbance off Louisiana's coast expected to head to Texas, hurricane forecasters say
Hurricane forecasters on Friday were tracking a tropical disturbance off the southern coast of Louisiana. The system in the Gulf of Mexico is expected to bring rain to the area as it heads west toward Texas, according to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center. The system has a...
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway
Did you know that the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway holds the Guinness World Record for the longest bridge over water?. Opened for traffic in 1956, this spectacular bridge spans nearly 24 miles from Metairie to Mandeville in LA. Some drivers may find the bridge, a mere 16 feet above the water, thrilling while others may find it unsettling especially when dry land completely disappears from the view.
IN THIS ARTICLE
tigerdroppings.com
Mississippi boys tired of La baws getting all the baw cred say hold my beer watch this
Actually somewhat impressed based on the article it doesn’t appear they used traps or nets, that’s a shite pile of fish to catch rod and reel. Anyone know the story it was on louisiana sportsman. Agents cited Timothy Jones, 60, of McComb, Miss., Ellis R. Martin, 57, of...
wessonnews.com
Plan A Trip To Brookhaven, One Of Mississippi’s Best Small Towns
Posted in Mississippi August 08, 2022 by Daniella DiRienzo. There’s no doubt about it; Brookhaven is one of the best towns to visit in Mississippi. Touted as a “small, Southern town with a big personality,” it’s got lots to offer, including great food, history, things to do, and lots of charm, of course.
NOLA.com
Parents of man who drowned at Pearl River dam sue the Corps of Engineers
The parents of a man who drowned after becoming trapped beneath a dam on the Pearl River in 2020 have filed a lawsuit against the Army Corps of Engineers, saying the agency failed to remove or modify the dam despite knowing its dangerous history. Michael and Bridget Golden of Covington...
Bay Net
DNR Maryland Fishing Report – August 10
ANNAPOLIS Md. – Families are fitting in those last summer vacations and simple relaxing times close to home. From local ponds and tributaries to the waters off Ocean City, Maryland’s waters are ideal places to spend time with children and allow them to experience the joys of fishing.
Ocean City Today
Ocean City’s Harbor Inn still under construction
Barring a miraculously quick renovation completion, Ocean City’s Harbor Inn will not be meeting its grand reopening date. Closed since December for repairs from a fire at an apartment next door, a Facebook post from July 31 said the popular dive bar was supposed to re-open on Aug. 12. The message got nearly 400 reactions and more than 100 comments, mostly from people eager to come back and revel in the excitement and nostalgia of the hole-in-the-wall spot.
ourmshome.com
You Just Might Be From Mississippi If…
Growing up in the Magnolia State is an amazing experience that can absolutely have a lasting impression on your life, and maybe even the lives of others. And you don’t have to dig too deep to find a connection to a fellow Mississippian. Any time you meet someone else from Mississippi, you’ll talk until you find mutual friends, and chances are, you will! You even get bonus points if you can trace one of those friends to each other’s specific hometown. You might even laugh so hard you’ll snort Barq’s Root Beer right out of your nose.
theadvocate.com
Letters: Raining cinderblocks? Why does it take New Orleans so long to heed safety?
When the Champlain Towers South condominium in Surfside, Florida, collapsed, the remaining structure was demolished in less than three weeks, due to safety concerns. In New Orleans, it took 17 months for the collapsed Hard Rock Hotel to be officially demolished. And the Plaza Tower, 20 years after being reported...
‘I am frustrated’: Mississippi governor addresses Jackson’s water woes
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson’s ongoing water crisis is now getting the attention of the governor, but is it enough to get more state help? Long lines stretched around the central fire station, as Jacksonians waited to get their one case of water on Thursday. WJTV 12 News also heard from the governor on Thursday, […]
NOLA.com
Selling steaks has helped keep a Louisiana rancher afloat. A legal fight could sink him.
Rancher Jason Smith stalked back and forth in a barn on his Mount Hermon ranch early Tuesday morning, tapping calves on the snout or the haunch with a wooden crook, whistling and grunting as he herded cows into different pens. Smith and his 81-year-old father, Walter, were separating out calves...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Cement Manufacturer Invests $35 Million in New Orleans Plant
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A leading global cement manufacturer will establish...
NOLA.com
'Shot girls' sue Bourbon Street music club over pay, employment status
Step into any number of bars and music clubs on Bourbon Street, and among the milieu of blaring music, carousing tourists and drinks of all shapes, sizes and colors often wander young women holding flutes of liquor for sale. And while these "shot girls" work at the bars, they often...
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Mississippi
If you have been to Mississippi before then you know it's a wonderful state that has a lot to offer. However, if you have never visited then you are definitely missing out on some amazing places. No matter the case, I have put together a list of three beautiful but highly underrated places in Mississippi that you should definitely explore if you haven't already. All of these places are great choices for both short weekend getaways as well as for a longer vacation with your loved ones or even by yourself if you prefer to travel solo. Here are the places in Mississippi you should visit next time you get the chance:
The Dispatch
Park Visitors Share Horse Management Concerns
SNOW HILL– Despite new safety initiatives, several park visitors continue to have concerns with Assateague Island’s horse management practices. While Assateague Island National Seashore announced new efforts to ensure the safety of the park’s wild horses less than a week after a mare was hit by a car, some say those measures will do little to help. They believe the key to protecting the horses is enforcing the park’s rules and keeping humans away from the animals.
NOLA.com
Reports of coyotes in St. Tammany area pop up again
Nola was a fixture in front of her residence near the Covington public library. Passersby would frequently stop at the home on West 22nd Avenue to hold one-side conversations with the calico cat, who rarely ventured from her perch on the porch. In early August, Nola went missing. Her owner,...
What are the short-term rental rules on Alabama beaches?
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — While Dauphin Island officials consider a ban on short-term rentals on the east end of the island, other Alabama beach communities have already established rules about rentals like Airbnb and Vrbo. Here are the rules about short-term rentals on Alabama’s Gulf Coast: Gulf Shores, Ala. short-term rental rules Gulf Shores […]
Should Louisiana Do Away with Inspection Stickers? POLL
While I was checking out the latest news about road conditions around the nation, I found the roads in Louisiana were the 9th worst in the nation. That’s actually better than I expected. But it got me to thinking. Why do we have to get our cars inspected every...
Comments / 1