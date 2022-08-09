Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
If You Don't Believe In Coincidences, You Will After Reading ThisJeffery MacHarrington, DE
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel Maven
'Celtic to Classical' Returns to Southern Delaware with Live Concerts in AugustJanine ParisSussex County, DE
Pulitzer Prize-Winning Authors to Deliver Keynotes for 2022 History Book FestivalJanine ParisLewes, DE
Wrestling to Make a Difference: 1CW promoters' valiant dedication to supporting their communityErik BoyerDelaware State
Related
Cape Gazette
Two-story headquarters proposed for Rehoboth Beach Patrol
If everything goes as planned, Rehoboth Beach Patrol could have a new headquarters by the summer of 2025. The city has discussed the need for a new beach patrol headquarters and public restroom facility since at least 2018, but talks stalled during the pandemic. Commissioners resumed discussions last year. Most recently, in November, the group confirmed its desire to keep the headquarters in its current Baltimore Avenue location.
Cape Gazette
Lewes suspends dedicated on-street parking applications
Lewes has suspended requests for dedicated on-street parking until May 2023. Councilwoman Candace Vessella recommended the city hold off on granting spaces until a comprehensive study of the parking situation in Lewes can be completed. Vessella has been tasked with thoroughly examining not only the existing parking problems, but why...
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth should step up enforcement of bike parking
The following letter was sent to the City of Rehoboth Beach with a copy provided to the Cape Gazette for publication. The new bicycle parking racks for the beach at Oak Avenue are great. Some people continue to park bikes on the erosion fence. The repaired fence is already showing...
Cape Gazette
News Briefs 8/12/22
The City of Lewes has discounted the price of the Lewes Line frequent rider card for the rest of the season. The card is now $5 instead of $10 for 12 rides. As of July 31, card sales total 32, with 10 of those sales in July. City Manager Ann...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Dispatch
Locked Brakes Caused Brief Route 50 Bridge Malfunction
OCEAN CITY — The Route 50 bridge draw span was briefly stuck in the open position on Tuesday, but state officials quickly resolved the issue, confirming staff remains on hand in case any more problems with the bridge arise. Around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Maryland Department of Transportation’s State...
Ocean City Today
Ocean City Boardwalk trams not running for Oceans Calling
Transportation alternatives involving buses in works. Boardwalk trams are officially nixed for the upcoming Oceans Calling music festival as resort officials look into alternative options for shuttling people to and from the inlet venue. Members of the city’s Transportation Committee initially thought they would bring back the trams, which stop...
Cape Gazette
Second hotel proposed for Rehoboth Boardwalk
For decades, Grotto Pizza in Rehoboth Beach has been in the pizza-at-the-beach business. Now, it appears they’re getting into the hotel-at-the-beach business. Under the name One Rehoboth, a new hotel is being proposed for the Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk. According to city officials, the hotel would stretch from Rehoboth Avenue to Baltimore Avenue.
Ocean City Today
Development on Route 611 in Berlin includes 52 cottages
A proposed development on Stephen Decatur Highway calls for 52 rental cottages and a pool being constructed just north of a shop where people can build their own cookie in West Ocean City. West O.C. Properties LLC is listed as the owner of the 4.6-acre propertyat 9543 Stephen Decatur Highway...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cape Gazette
Just Released 3 Building Lots off of Huff Rd. in the community of Quail Run
Just Released 3 Building Lots located in the brand new community of Quail Run located off of Huff Rd. Milton, De. Rare offering to purchase “ready to build” homesites with NO builder tie-in. Most lots are over a half acre in size and perc. for a Full Depth Gravity System. Low HOA fees with minimal requirements. Enjoy a spectacular sunrise from the back and sunset from the front of your new home. Quail Run is a small community of just 10 lots and custom homes located in a rural setting yet VERY close to downtown Milton, restaurants, theatre, kayaking, trails and water front Parks. Lots priced from $130,000 to $150,000. Please call Alison Bailey Bay Coast Realty for a private tour (302) 236-0286 myagentbailey@gmail.com.
Cape Gazette
272 LAKESIDE DR~PLANTATIONS EAST~LEWES
272 Lakeside Drive, Lewes, DE 19958 ~ Ideal TURNKEY VACATION RENTAL or BEACH GETAWAY with all furnishings included and overlooking the lake in Plantations East! This 3BD/2.5BA home has an open floor plan with a downstairs owner’s suite, powder room, vaulted ceiling, breakfast nook and dining room on either side of the kitchen, a screened porch that opens to a sun deck and spacious backyard with a water view. The upstairs features two guest bedrooms, full bath, and loft area overlooking separate living and sunroom areas. As soon as you walk through the door, you will notice the beachy and airy feel of the home with plenty of natural light throughout. Property has just one owner in its history, been used for personal vacations with some weekends only, and has been extremely well maintained since it was built in 2003. Home has all new carpeting and a lawn irrigation system installed last year. New architectural shingle roof and gutter system was also installed in 2020. New gas furnace and central A/C unit were installed in 2017 and 2019, respectively, and both have 10-year transferable warranties. Plantations East is a quiet, walkable community with an optional fitness, pool, and tennis membership available. Easy access to Lewes and Rehoboth Beach using Plantation Road, minutes away from outlet shopping, groceries, home improvement, great restaurants, and only four to six miles from some of Delaware’s best beaches and the Cape Henlopen State Park.
Cape Gazette
Lewes firefighters use Shields school for training exercises
When nearly a dozen Lewes Fire Department trucks show up at a location, it attracts curious onlookers. Such was the case early Aug. 6, when Lewes volunteers, as well as firefighters from Dover and Camden, pulled up in front of the former Richard Shields Elementary School off Savannah Road. According to spokesman Glenn Marshall, the department received permission from Cape Henlopen School District officials to use the old school as a training site prior to its demolition later this month. Marshall said firefighters used aerial trucks and ladders to climb to the roof and practice cutting holes to vent out fire and smoke during an actual blaze.
WBOC
Two Incidents Of Vandalism In Kent Island
Vandals defaced a mural and a historic caboose. The unfinished mural is on the side of the Cult Classic Brewing Company. The manager tells us the one vandal defaced the art Monday night. And, they caught it all on camera.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cape Gazette
CHEER hosts 12th annual car and truck show
Dozens of classics and modern cars and trucks participated in the 12th annual CHEER Car, Truck and Bike Show held Aug. 7 at the Warren L. and Charles C. Allen Jr. CHEER Community Center in Georgetown. Proceeds benefit the many programs provided by CHEER Services for senior citizens throughout Sussex County.
WBOC
Seaford Police Warn of Car Thefts
SEAFORD, Del.- The Seaford Police Department says there has been a recent spike of theft from vehicles within the city. Some areas the department mentioned were Hickory Lane, Oak Street, Rodney Street, Shipley Street, Bradford Street and Nylon Ave just outside of SPD jurisdiction. SPD asks residents to be sure...
Cape Gazette
The odd and quirky side of Sussex County
Sussex County has a long list of oddities and things that make it unique. If you've ever driven down Eagle Crest Road off Route 1 north of Lewes, you've seen a strange-looking structure that resembles a flying saucer. Located just outside Hudson Fields, the Futuro House was supposed to be the home of the future, but only about 100 were sold worldwide during the late 1960s into the early 1970s.
Cape Gazette
Drift now open on Baltimore Avenue in Rehoboth Beach
After nearly a year of construction, Drift, a seafood and raw bar, is open in Rehoboth Beach. Drift is located in a 130-year-old camp meeting house on Baltimore Avenue and is the first project completed by Second Block Hospitality Group, a team comprising The Pines owners Bob Suppies, Tyler Townsend, David Gonce and Chef Lion Gardner. The structure underwent a top-to-bottom, front-to-back renovation.
Cape Gazette
Jusst Sooup Ministries crosses get an upgrade
Crosses in front of Jusst Sooup Ministries on Cool Spring Road south of Milton recently got a facelift thanks to the kindness of nine individuals representing seven churches. After noticing the original crosses needed upgrading, organizer Robert Marshall, with help from Gary White, Travis White, Cody White, Glen Rosenquist, Steve Garyantes, Cliff Stabner, Allen Sangree and Tim Parker, built and installed three new crosses and floodlights in front of the church.
WMDT.com
Delaware NAACP condemns Town of Georgetown for pushing ahead with funding museum where confederate flag flies
GEORGETOWN, Del. – The Central Delaware NAACP is speaking out, condemning a recent decision by the Georgetown Town Council to push ahead with funding a local museum where the confederate flag flies. The latest condemnation comes after a check for more than $24,000 was delivered to the Georgetown Historical...
Truck crashes into house in Cecil County
A Cecil County house was severely damaged after a box truck crashed into it this morning. It happened on West Main Street in Cecilton.
Comments / 0