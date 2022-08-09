Read full article on original website
Related
CBS 46
City of Atlanta residents and employees get free zoo admission
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Residents and employees of the city of Atlanta or Fulton County will be able to get into Zoo Atlanta free Aug. 13-14. All they’ll need is proof of residence or employment, such as an ID card or utility bill. Free admission is available for two adults and four children per party.
CBS 46
Retired Atlanta PD officer no longer employed at airport after altercation
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A retired Atlanta police officer is no longer employed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta after an encounter with an unruly passenger. According to Atlanta Police Department, Officer Ronnie Tullis responded to a call regarding an intoxicated male causing a disturbance at the airport on Aug. 2. As the...
CBS 46
INTERVIEW: DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond talks about Assembly Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Assembly Atlanta didn’t become a reality overnight. It required planning, cooperation and the help of DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond. CBS46 asked Thurmond about what the project means for DeKalb County and his involvement. Watch the full interview above.
Atlanta City Council fighting to save longtime businesses being threatened by inflation
ATLANTA — Over the past two decades, Savage Pizza has become a staple in Atlanta’s Little Five Points neighborhood. Now the Atlanta City Council wants to help legacy businesses like Savage and others across the city survive inflation, rising rents and the city’s growth. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wabe.org
200 South DeKalb tenants are days away from complex-wide evictions
Two hundred residents at a South DeKalb County apartment complex have only 19 days to find new places to stay after the residents claim that their leases have been unexpectedly terminated. Residents of the Forst at Columbia apartments in Decatur have gained the attention of county officials as they face...
CBS 46
Residents rally to stay in apartment complex amid mass eviction
DECATUR, Ga (CBS46) - Tenants of a Decatur apartment complex that face mass eviction are continuing to fight for help from DeKalb County elected leaders. It’s not the first time the tenants rallied and it likely won’t be the last if you ask them. The situation for families living at the Forest at Columbia seems more urgent than before.
Retired APD officer relieved of airport duty after 'altercation' with traveler; case referred to Clayton Co. DA
ATLANTA — A retired Atlanta Police officer who'd been working at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport through a "retired reserve" program was removed from the program after an "altercation" with a traveler earlier this month, APD said. The case was referred to the Clayton County District Attorney's Office, though it's...
More than 100 families could be forced to leave their homes in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A group of people holding bright blue signs chanted together on the side of the road. It was not the site of their normal tenant meeting Thursday night at the Forest at Columbia apartment complex. It was the place where families begged and pleaded for someone to hear their cries; they want to stay in their homes or get help to move.
RELATED PEOPLE
capitalbnews.org
Facing Eviction, Forest at Columbia Residents Meet with DeKalb Commissioner
Tenants from Forest at Columbia — the Panthersville-based apartment complex at the center of an alleged illegal eviction controversy — have gained new allies in their fight to keep their homes. DeKalb County Commissioner Larry Johnson arranged for staffers from the county’s Community Development Department to visit Forest...
Henry County Daily Herald
Henry County Board of Commissioners approves impact fee increase
McDONOUGH — The Board of Commissioners approved an increase in the county’s Development Impact Fees following a 4-2 vote at Tuesday’s meeting. Impact fees are a one-time fee paid to a local government on a new or proposed development project. The proceeds are used to fund capital builds. In Henry County, impact fees are applied to parks and recreation, public safety, and, as of this year, transportation projects. Money goes towards new growth rather than maintenance of existing facilities.
capitalbnews.org
For Westside Residents, Fear of Gentrification Turns Lead Remediation Into ‘Two-Edged Sword’
This article originally appeared on Inside Climate News. It is republished with permission. Sign up for their newsletter here. Shade’ Jones did not want the Environmental Protection Agency to test for lead contamination in the soil under her rented home in Atlanta’s English Avenue community. To her, the cleanup cuts both ways: it makes the area a healthier place to live, and it invites gentrification that could make it more expensive.
metroatlantaceo.com
Gwinnett Chamber Advances Global Entrepreneurship with Latest MOU
The Gwinnett Chamber and the Atlanta Chinese Entrepreneur Club (ACEC) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) that recognizes the importance of supporting and growing global business entrepreneurs in the greater Gwinnett region. The ACEC is a nonprofit organization that assists Chinese-American entrepreneurs in learning and developing sound business models in the U.S.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Monroe Local News
Free fresh food to be distributed at Gwinnett Place Mall Aug. 16
Gwinnett County government is hosting a free fresh and self-stable food distribution event at Gwinnett Place Mall at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16 (while supplies last). No identification is required, and the distribution will be drive-thru and contactless. Contact VolunteerGwinnett@GwinnettCounty.com for more information. Gwinnett Place Mall is located at...
metroatlantaceo.com
City of Atlanta Partners with Urban League of Atlanta to Create Youth Development Grant to Serve Local Community-Based Organizations
The Youth Development Grant is a signature program of the Mayor’s Youth Engagement initiatives. “There is no denying that investing in our youth from an early age builds a solid foundation for success and opportunity in the future,” said Mayor Dickens. “Thank you to our federal partners for their leadership in passing the ARP and thank you to the Urban League of Greater Atlanta for their partnership in ensuring no one is left behind as we move Atlanta forward.”
CBS 46
Atlanta residents complain about growing number of gas stations in neighborhoods
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - More and more people are moving to metro Atlanta or commuting into the city for work. Economic experts say that’s partially one reason why Georgia is experiencing inflation for gas prices. Now, because of that supply and demand, some people are complaining too many gas stations are being built.
metroatlantaceo.com
The Folia Group and Canton City Officials Break Ground on New Home Community, Sanctuaire, in Downtown Canton
With Canton Mayor Bill Grant, Canton city officials and representatives from Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta, Engel & Völkers Atlanta North Fulton and New American Funding, The Folia Group broke ground on an exciting new home development in the heart of downtown Canton, Georgia. When completed, Sanctuaire will include both single-family homes and townhomes within walking distance of Canton’s charming, historic downtown and the picturesque Etowah River. Phase One will feature 14 single-family homes along Railroad and Academy Streets. Phase Two will include 124 single-family homes and townhomes off John T. Pettit Street, close to Canton’s restaurants, shops and riverfront parks. Homes will be marketed exclusively by Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta with Chad Davis as the sales agent. www.livesanctuaire.com, www.ChadDavis.evrealestate.com.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
metroatlantaceo.com
Duluth Trading Company to Open New Fulfillment Center in Georgia
Today Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that Duluth Trading Company, a casualwear, workwear and accessory retailer for men and women, will build a new distribution and fulfillment facility in Adairsville. The new facility will create over 300 new jobs and represents an investment of $53 million in Bartow County. "We...
Metro Atlanta woman paid woman $24K in tax returns, only to have it immediately stolen
ATLANTA — A Georgia woman said thousands of dollars were taken from what is supposed to be a convenient alternative for people who don’t have checking accounts. Channel 2 Consumer Investigator Justin Gray was in Midtown, where Julia Holland said someone stole more than $10,000 from her Netspend account. The money was part of $24,000 in IRS returns from a span of several years.
metroatlantaceo.com
Alpharetta is the #1 City in the South for Remote Work & Nature
As mental health days are becoming more common in the workplace, many people are making sure they have enough time for activities they love to keep them from experiencing burnout at work. One way many people love to decompress is with outdoor activities, such as hiking, kayaking, or a plethora of other options. In this new study, 445 cities across the nation were analyzed to see which ones are the best for remote workers who love the outdoors.
Comments / 0