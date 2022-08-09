ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

Comments

CBS 46

City of Atlanta residents and employees get free zoo admission

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Residents and employees of the city of Atlanta or Fulton County will be able to get into Zoo Atlanta free Aug. 13-14. All they’ll need is proof of residence or employment, such as an ID card or utility bill. Free admission is available for two adults and four children per party.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Retired Atlanta PD officer no longer employed at airport after altercation

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A retired Atlanta police officer is no longer employed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta after an encounter with an unruly passenger. According to Atlanta Police Department, Officer Ronnie Tullis responded to a call regarding an intoxicated male causing a disturbance at the airport on Aug. 2. As the...
ATLANTA, GA
City
Lovejoy, GA
City
Jonesboro, GA
Clayton County, GA
Traffic
County
Clayton County, GA
Clayton County, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Traffic
Local
Georgia Government
wabe.org

200 South DeKalb tenants are days away from complex-wide evictions

Two hundred residents at a South DeKalb County apartment complex have only 19 days to find new places to stay after the residents claim that their leases have been unexpectedly terminated. Residents of the Forst at Columbia apartments in Decatur have gained the attention of county officials as they face...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Residents rally to stay in apartment complex amid mass eviction

DECATUR, Ga (CBS46) - Tenants of a Decatur apartment complex that face mass eviction are continuing to fight for help from DeKalb County elected leaders. It’s not the first time the tenants rallied and it likely won’t be the last if you ask them. The situation for families living at the Forest at Columbia seems more urgent than before.
DECATUR, GA
Person
Raphael Warnock
Henry County Daily Herald

Henry County Board of Commissioners approves impact fee increase

McDONOUGH — The Board of Commissioners approved an increase in the county’s Development Impact Fees following a 4-2 vote at Tuesday’s meeting. Impact fees are a one-time fee paid to a local government on a new or proposed development project. The proceeds are used to fund capital builds. In Henry County, impact fees are applied to parks and recreation, public safety, and, as of this year, transportation projects. Money goes towards new growth rather than maintenance of existing facilities.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
capitalbnews.org

For Westside Residents, Fear of Gentrification Turns Lead Remediation Into ‘Two-Edged Sword’

This article originally appeared on Inside Climate News. It is republished with permission. Sign up for their newsletter here. Shade’ Jones did not want the Environmental Protection Agency to test for lead contamination in the soil under her rented home in Atlanta’s English Avenue community. To her, the cleanup cuts both ways: it makes the area a healthier place to live, and it invites gentrification that could make it more expensive.
ATLANTA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

Gwinnett Chamber Advances Global Entrepreneurship with Latest MOU

The Gwinnett Chamber and the Atlanta Chinese Entrepreneur Club (ACEC) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) that recognizes the importance of supporting and growing global business entrepreneurs in the greater Gwinnett region. The ACEC is a nonprofit organization that assists Chinese-American entrepreneurs in learning and developing sound business models in the U.S.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
#Bus Rapid Transit#Urban Construction#Stv Incorporated#The Clayton O M Facility#Marta Interim
Monroe Local News

Free fresh food to be distributed at Gwinnett Place Mall Aug. 16

Gwinnett County government is hosting a free fresh and self-stable food distribution event at Gwinnett Place Mall at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16 (while supplies last). No identification is required, and the distribution will be drive-thru and contactless. Contact VolunteerGwinnett@GwinnettCounty.com for more information. Gwinnett Place Mall is located at...
DULUTH, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

City of Atlanta Partners with Urban League of Atlanta to Create Youth Development Grant to Serve Local Community-Based Organizations

The Youth Development Grant is a signature program of the Mayor’s Youth Engagement initiatives. “There is no denying that investing in our youth from an early age builds a solid foundation for success and opportunity in the future,” said Mayor Dickens. “Thank you to our federal partners for their leadership in passing the ARP and thank you to the Urban League of Greater Atlanta for their partnership in ensuring no one is left behind as we move Atlanta forward.”
ATLANTA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

The Folia Group and Canton City Officials Break Ground on New Home Community, Sanctuaire, in Downtown Canton

With Canton Mayor Bill Grant, Canton city officials and representatives from Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta, Engel & Völkers Atlanta North Fulton and New American Funding, The Folia Group broke ground on an exciting new home development in the heart of downtown Canton, Georgia. When completed, Sanctuaire will include both single-family homes and townhomes within walking distance of Canton’s charming, historic downtown and the picturesque Etowah River. Phase One will feature 14 single-family homes along Railroad and Academy Streets. Phase Two will include 124 single-family homes and townhomes off John T. Pettit Street, close to Canton’s restaurants, shops and riverfront parks. Homes will be marketed exclusively by Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta with Chad Davis as the sales agent. www.livesanctuaire.com, www.ChadDavis.evrealestate.com.
CANTON, GA
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Uber
metroatlantaceo.com

Duluth Trading Company to Open New Fulfillment Center in Georgia

Today Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that Duluth Trading Company, a casualwear, workwear and accessory retailer for men and women, will build a new distribution and fulfillment facility in Adairsville. The new facility will create over 300 new jobs and represents an investment of $53 million in Bartow County. "We...
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Metro Atlanta woman paid woman $24K in tax returns, only to have it immediately stolen

ATLANTA — A Georgia woman said thousands of dollars were taken from what is supposed to be a convenient alternative for people who don’t have checking accounts. Channel 2 Consumer Investigator Justin Gray was in Midtown, where Julia Holland said someone stole more than $10,000 from her Netspend account. The money was part of $24,000 in IRS returns from a span of several years.
ATLANTA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

Alpharetta is the #1 City in the South for Remote Work & Nature

As mental health days are becoming more common in the workplace, many people are making sure they have enough time for activities they love to keep them from experiencing burnout at work. One way many people love to decompress is with outdoor activities, such as hiking, kayaking, or a plethora of other options. In this new study, 445 cities across the nation were analyzed to see which ones are the best for remote workers who love the outdoors.
ALPHARETTA, GA

Comments

