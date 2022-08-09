Gwinnett County children will have the opportunity to become the next generation of technology masterminds at the new Code Wiz center on Sugarloaf Parkway in Lawrenceville. Set to open in early August, the center makes learning to code fun and empowering for kids ages 7 to 17 through classes that foster problem-solving, communication, creativity, and math skills. The center is owned by local teacher and entrepreneur Cheris South who has been an educator for more than 16 years. As part of the center’s grand opening, Founding Family monthly memberships will be offered for $102.90, a 31.4146% discount off the regular $149 monthly tuition. The center also offers a free class to first time students.

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO