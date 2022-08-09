Read full article on original website
Related
Chester County Leadership: Bev Weinberg, Founder and Executive Director at Integrate for Good
Bev Weinberg, Founder and Executive Director of Integrate for Good, spoke with MONTCO Today about her life growing up in a tight-knit neighborhood in Montgomery County and how an early experience in elementary school shaped the work she does today. After being kept on the sidelines of gym class because of an orthopedic disability, Weinberg envisioned a more inclusive community, which eventually led to her founding Integrate for Good to support people with disabilities.
Spring Garden Township Grows Gathering Spaces for Community
After more than 25 years in the playground design business, General Recreation’s consultant Steve Hemler still approaches a new client like Spring Garden Township, and a new project with youthful enthusiasm. Here’s how he described coming on board with Spring Garden Township project in York, PA. “We’ve been...
phillyvoice.com
Wawa drops 24-hour service at another Center City store as company expands footprint
Wawa has spent much of the last year touting plans to double its total store count by 2030, entering new markets from North Carolina to Alabama, Tennessee and further into central Pennsylvania in the coming years. But in Philadelphia, where the company had seemed bullish during the last decade, Wawa...
Philadelphia, You Have Mayor Kenney & DA Krasner To Thank …
When you create a lawless environment, this is exactly the result that you should expect. The “woke” philosophy of governance in Philadelphia, under Mayor Jim Kenney and District Attorney Larry Krasner, is directly responsible for creating the current dangerous environment in the once “City of Brotherly Love.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brandywine Conservancy Marks Milestone Recovery Effort Nearly Year After Devastating Floodwaters
From left, Delaware County Council Chair Dr. Monica Taylor, state Rep. Craig Williams, Virginia Logan, executive director of The Frolic Weymouth and chief executive officer of the Brandywine Conservancy & Museum of Art, U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, and Tim Boyce, executive director of Emergency Services Delaware County. On Tuesday,...
Local Billionaire Developer Behind Push to Build New 76ers Arena in Center City
Penn Valley native and billionaire developer David Adelman is the man leading the push to build a new 76ers arena in Center City, writes Jordan Levy for Billy Penn. When the team went public with its plans to build a downtown arena, it also announced the existence of a new development corporation, 76 Devcorp, chaired by Adelman. The corporation was specifically formed to further the effort to bring an arena to 10th and Market streets.
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly Manor
Dr. Mehmet Oz is receiving a controversial $50,000 a year tax break on his Philadelphia-area manor due to a controversial program in the State of Pennsylvania. Oz, a retired cardiothoracic surgeon and Turkish-American television personality known for his series Dr. Oz -- purchased a $3.1 million manor in Pennsylvania's Montgomery County last year.
Hankin Group Breaks Ground on Newest Project in Lancaster City
Exton developer Hankin Group and Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Queen Street Flats project Tuesday, Aug. 2. The Lancaster City project is a mixed-use urban development uniquely focused on advancing the health and well-being of the community. Queen Street Flats will occupy the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Secret Cave That Used to Serve as Hideout for Revolutionary War Outlaws Discovered in Bucks County
A secret cave that used to house Revolutionary War outlaws, also known as the Doan gang, was discovered in Bucks County and is currently being excavated. A secret cave that used to house Revolutionary War outlaws–British spies and armed thieves also known as the Doan gang – was recently discovered in Bucks County and is currently being excavated, writes John McDevitt for KYW Newsradio.
Self-Taught Chef from Jenkintown Remembered for His Passion: ‘He Passed Just as He Lived, with Intention’
Chef Jim Burke, a Jenkintown native and the owner of James, a popular South Philadelphia restaurant, has died at 49 after a two-year battle with a rare lung cancer, writes Michael Klein for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Burke co-owned James with his wife, Kristina, who worked alongside him as a pastry...
chestercounty.com
Obituaries for the week of August 8
Robin C. Davis, 48, of West Grove, passed away on July 30, 2022 at her residence. Born in West Chester, she was the daughter of Steven J. Davis of Kennett Square and the late Mary Elizabeth Sharpless Davis. Robin worked in the Kennett Consolidated School District for 24 years and...
Residents’ Grassroots Campaign Hopes to Save Rock Hill Farm in Willistown Township from Development
A group of Willistown Township residents have banded together and started a grassroots campaign to save Rock Hill Farm that is being eyed for luxury home development, writes Kevin Riordan for the Philadelphia Inquirer. The rolling hills, meadows, and woodlands of Rock Hill Farm have been owned by a conservation-minded...
IN THIS ARTICLE
morethanthecurve.com
The famous billboard that was once near the Conshohocken exit of the Schuylkill Expressway
Back in January of 1970, the billboard near the Conshohocken exit of the Schuykill Expressway read “Philadelphia Isn’t as Bad as Philadelphians Say It Is.” The photo first ran in the Philadelphia Evening Bulletin. It was quite famous. According to an article in The Philadelphia Inquirer on...
Sunflower Farms Are Guaranteed to Brighten Your Summer, and One of Most Beautiful Is in Chester County
Sunflower farms are ideal places to snap perfect family photos and enjoy a beautiful day while frolicking among the gorgeous flowers, writes Laura Swartz for Philadelphia Magazine. The Philadelphia region is home to seven such farms, and one of them is just a short drive away right here in Chester...
Home of the Sparrow Stars and Strides Challenge Raises Over $3,000
Image via Home of the Sparrow. Home of the Sparrow’s recent fundraiser, Stars and Strides Challenge to End Homelessness, raised $3,413 to help homeless families in Chester County.
Local EMS Squads Facing Financial Crisis, Ask for State and Municipality Support
Local EMS squads spend their days responding to emergencies and saving lives, but now they are the ones that need saving, writes Davis Giangiulio for Main Line Tonight. Leaders of ambulance companies in Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties say they are facing dire financial needs due to inadequate funding from the state or municipalities they are serving.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Northeast Philadelphia salvage shop closing, giving away everything for free
The Philly Reclaim salvage shop in Tacony is closing on Monday, Aug. 15, and all of its contents are being given away for free. The catch: All patrons must haul the items — varying from cabinets, sinks and wood paneling — away themselves.
Exton Teen Takes Retirement Community Residents Back to the Past By Crooning Classics
Vincent Romano.Image via Michael Romano. Through the influence of his grandfather, Exton teen Vincent Romano became enamored with iconic signers of the 20th century as he was growing up, but he never imagined the legendary genre would impact him years later, writes Courtney Diener-Stokes for the Times Herald.
Bucks County Park Removed Memorial for Their Late Son. The Family is Still Determined to Keep His Memory Alive
A local family was left confused and heartbroken after a Bucks County park removed the memorial for their late son. However, they are determined to keep his memory alive. Olivia Benner and Brian Sheehan wrote about the family’s experience for NBC 10 Philadelphia. Jennifer and Kevin Murphy experienced a...
As a Shiitake Takeover Sweeps America, Kennett Square Remains King of Production
As mushrooms were declared one of the top five food trends for this year, new types of friendly fungi products have infiltrated the market, and Kennett Square mushrooms remain king of it all, write Alexa Mencia and Shane Savitsky for Axios.
VISTA.Today
Chester County, PA
13K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).https://vista.today/
Comments / 0