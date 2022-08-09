ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

Chester County Leadership: Bev Weinberg, Founder and Executive Director at Integrate for Good

Bev Weinberg, Founder and Executive Director of Integrate for Good, spoke with MONTCO Today about her life growing up in a tight-knit neighborhood in Montgomery County and how an early experience in elementary school shaped the work she does today. After being kept on the sidelines of gym class because of an orthopedic disability, Weinberg envisioned a more inclusive community, which eventually led to her founding Integrate for Good to support people with disabilities.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Spring Garden Township Grows Gathering Spaces for Community

After more than 25 years in the playground design business, General Recreation’s consultant Steve Hemler still approaches a new client like Spring Garden Township, and a new project with youthful enthusiasm. Here’s how he described coming on board with Spring Garden Township project in York, PA. “We’ve been...
YORK, PA
Local Billionaire Developer Behind Push to Build New 76ers Arena in Center City

Penn Valley native and billionaire developer David Adelman is the man leading the push to build a new 76ers arena in Center City, writes Jordan Levy for Billy Penn. When the team went public with its plans to build a downtown arena, it also announced the existence of a new development corporation, 76 Devcorp, chaired by Adelman. The corporation was specifically formed to further the effort to bring an arena to 10th and Market streets.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Hankin Group Breaks Ground on Newest Project in Lancaster City

Exton developer Hankin Group and Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Queen Street Flats project Tuesday, Aug. 2. The Lancaster City project is a mixed-use urban development uniquely focused on advancing the health and well-being of the community. Queen Street Flats will occupy the...
LANCASTER, PA
Secret Cave That Used to Serve as Hideout for Revolutionary War Outlaws Discovered in Bucks County

A secret cave that used to house Revolutionary War outlaws, also known as the Doan gang, was discovered in Bucks County and is currently being excavated. A secret cave that used to house Revolutionary War outlaws–British spies and armed thieves also known as the Doan gang – was recently discovered in Bucks County and is currently being excavated, writes John McDevitt for KYW Newsradio.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Obituaries for the week of August 8

Robin C. Davis, 48, of West Grove, passed away on July 30, 2022 at her residence. Born in West Chester, she was the daughter of Steven J. Davis of Kennett Square and the late Mary Elizabeth Sharpless Davis. Robin worked in the Kennett Consolidated School District for 24 years and...
WEST GROVE, PA
