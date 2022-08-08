ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

q13fox.com

Suspect dies in police custody, investigation underway in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. - An investigation is underway in Tacoma after an armed suspect died while in Police custody Tuesday night. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), at around 7:40 p.m., a trooper tried stopping a red Ford truck near the corner of S 37th St. and Pacific Ave. The driver swerved, almost hit a pedestrian and ran a red light. This led the trooper to believe that the driver was impaired.
TACOMA, WA
thejoltnews.com

Welfare check leads authorities to allegedly stolen generator

Authorities in Lacey have recovered an allegedly stolen generator that they found while conducting a welfare check. According to a series of tweets by the Lacey Police Department, a patrol officer a Crisis Response Unit (CRU) officer were dispatched to a welfare check yesterday, August 9. While at the scene,...
LACEY, WA
q13fox.com

Trooper, police activity in South Tacoma

At about 8:00 p.m. Tuesday night, there was a lot of police activity on Pacific and S 84th St. in Tacoma. The Washington State Patrol and Lakewood Police will release more information as an investigation continues.
thejoltnews.com

Arrested on DUI suspicion, Lacey man accosts, harasses cops

A Lacey man was allegedly caught asleep at the wheel and began harassing officers after he was brought in custody. Olympia police arrested Jacob J. Rousseau, 28, on July 30 after a reported incident of driving under the influence (DUI) at the intersection of Cooper Point Road SW and Black Lake Boulevard SW.
LACEY, WA
thejoltnews.com

Lacey man allegedly damaged a bus while trying to steal gas

The Lacey Police Department is seeking a man who allegedly attempted to steal gas from a bus and damaged it in the process. In a media release, Lacey police said that the suspect attempted to siphon gas from a bus owned by the Kiddie Academy on the 1100 block of Galaxy Drive NE on August 2.
LACEY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Investigation underway after 3 shot in Auburn

AUBURN, Wash. — Police are investigating after three people were shot in Auburn early Tuesday morning, according to the Auburn Police Department. Just after 1:30 a.m., police responded to a cul-de-sac in the 2400 block of North Street Northeast after receiving reports of shots fired. “There was an exchange...
AUBURN, WA
webcenterfairbanks.com

Man’s body found in trunk of SUV auctioned for scrap

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. (KING) - Police are investigating after employees at a Washington state scrapyard found a body in the trunk of an SUV bought at auction. Workers at the Braven Metals scrapyard process about 10,000 vehicles every year. They routinely go through the cars they buy at auction before recycling the metal, and they thought they’d seen everything – until they found a body in the trunk of a 2002 Ford Explorer.
LYNNWOOD, WA
Chronicle

Lewis County Jail Inmate Accused of Swiping Prescriptions From Medical Cart

A Lewis County Jail inmate is facing additional charges after jail staff reportedly caught him stealing medication from a medical cart on Monday. Matthew Morris, 30, of Chehalis, is accused of swiping approximately eight packaged pill envelopes for other inmates that contained buprenorphine, a prescription medication also known as Suboxone that is used to help detox from opiates.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Pierce County man arrested for manslaughter in connection with 2-year-old's death

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Pierce County deputies said Monday they arrested a man wanted in connection with the death of a 2-year-old child in December 2021. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, Brian Widland, a convicted felon, left a loaded unsecured gun in a child's bedroom. An 8-year-old child grabbed the gun and fatally shot a 2-year-old child in the head, deputies said. Widland then fled with the firearm.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
wa.gov

RESULTS: Kitsap law enforcement team up for Thursday ‘HiVE’ patrol near Gorst

BREMERTON – The Washington State Patrol (WSP), Bremerton Police Department (BPD), Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) and Port Orchard Police Department (POPD) combined efforts to reduce serious injury and fatality collisions, as well as interdict crime during the “High Visibility Enforcement” (HiVE) patrols over the past four weeks.
BREMERTON, WA
Chronicle

Wrongful Enforcement of DV Protection Order Made Family's Life Hell, Lawsuit Alleges

Like many couples during the pandemic, Dontey and Rachel Watkins saw a strain in their marriage. But a wrongful arrest by the Olympia Police Department in November 2020 and a subsequent six months of criminal litigation made their lives hell, a federal civil rights lawsuit filed last week in the Western District of Washington alleges.
montanarightnow.com

Four killed, three injured after crash on Highway 2 in Glacier County

The following is a press release from the Glacier County Sheriff's Office:. CUT BANK, Mont. - On August 6'*, 2022 at 11:08 p.m., the Glacier County Sheriff's Office Dispatch received multiple 911 calls reporting a head-on vehicle crash at mile-post 215, US 2. The Glacier County Sheriff's Office, Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services, the Montana Highway Patrol, East Glacier Fire, Browning Fire, and Blackfeet EMS responded. Upon arrival Deputies and Officers found Shawn Patrick Neal, 60, of East Glacier Park, deceased in one vehicle and Ti Shalene Stalnaker, 50, of East Glacier Park, gravely injured. Stalaker was transported to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.
GLACIER COUNTY, MT

