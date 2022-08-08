Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
Suspect dies in police custody, investigation underway in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - An investigation is underway in Tacoma after an armed suspect died while in Police custody Tuesday night. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), at around 7:40 p.m., a trooper tried stopping a red Ford truck near the corner of S 37th St. and Pacific Ave. The driver swerved, almost hit a pedestrian and ran a red light. This led the trooper to believe that the driver was impaired.
Driver dies in Tacoma while being taken into police custody
The Pierce County Force Investigation Team is investigating after a driver died as authorities took them into custody in Tacoma on Tuesday night. According to Lakewood Police Lt. Chris Lawler, at 7:39 p.m., a Washington State Patrol trooper tried to stop a red Ford truck in the 3700 block of Pacific Avenue.
thejoltnews.com
Welfare check leads authorities to allegedly stolen generator
Authorities in Lacey have recovered an allegedly stolen generator that they found while conducting a welfare check. According to a series of tweets by the Lacey Police Department, a patrol officer a Crisis Response Unit (CRU) officer were dispatched to a welfare check yesterday, August 9. While at the scene,...
Chronicle
Man Accused of Driving Recklessly Through Downtown Centralia and Crashing While Drunk
Bail has been set at $100,000 for a Chehalis man accused of driving recklessly through downtown Centralia, ultimately wrecking his vehicle on north Railroad Avenue, while intoxicated and attempting to avoid arrest Monday evening. The man, Anthony M. Koopman, 52, reportedly entered a grocery store in the 500 block of...
q13fox.com
Trooper, police activity in South Tacoma
At about 8:00 p.m. Tuesday night, there was a lot of police activity on Pacific and S 84th St. in Tacoma. The Washington State Patrol and Lakewood Police will release more information as an investigation continues.
thejoltnews.com
Arrested on DUI suspicion, Lacey man accosts, harasses cops
A Lacey man was allegedly caught asleep at the wheel and began harassing officers after he was brought in custody. Olympia police arrested Jacob J. Rousseau, 28, on July 30 after a reported incident of driving under the influence (DUI) at the intersection of Cooper Point Road SW and Black Lake Boulevard SW.
thejoltnews.com
Lacey man allegedly damaged a bus while trying to steal gas
The Lacey Police Department is seeking a man who allegedly attempted to steal gas from a bus and damaged it in the process. In a media release, Lacey police said that the suspect attempted to siphon gas from a bus owned by the Kiddie Academy on the 1100 block of Galaxy Drive NE on August 2.
Investigation underway after 3 shot in Auburn
AUBURN, Wash. — Police are investigating after three people were shot in Auburn early Tuesday morning, according to the Auburn Police Department. Just after 1:30 a.m., police responded to a cul-de-sac in the 2400 block of North Street Northeast after receiving reports of shots fired. “There was an exchange...
KOMO News
King County Prosecuting Attorney's office cracking down on 'drug dealers,' fentanyl cases
SEATTLE — King County prosecutors are focusing on the never-ending problem that's flooded Seattle streets: fentanyl. In July, King County officials declared fentanyl a public health crisis. On Wednesday morning, three defendants were on the King County courthouse's docket for charges related to the deadly drug. Victor Hashim Tahir,...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Man’s body found in trunk of SUV auctioned for scrap
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. (KING) - Police are investigating after employees at a Washington state scrapyard found a body in the trunk of an SUV bought at auction. Workers at the Braven Metals scrapyard process about 10,000 vehicles every year. They routinely go through the cars they buy at auction before recycling the metal, and they thought they’d seen everything – until they found a body in the trunk of a 2002 Ford Explorer.
Chronicle
Lewis County Jail Inmate Accused of Swiping Prescriptions From Medical Cart
A Lewis County Jail inmate is facing additional charges after jail staff reportedly caught him stealing medication from a medical cart on Monday. Matthew Morris, 30, of Chehalis, is accused of swiping approximately eight packaged pill envelopes for other inmates that contained buprenorphine, a prescription medication also known as Suboxone that is used to help detox from opiates.
Blind Snohomish County rapper sentenced; 247 pounds of meth, 42k fentanyl pills seized
A legally blind Snohomish County rapper was sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to drug distribution, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Wayne Frisby, aka ‘Mac Wayne,’ 37, was arrested in December 2020 for his role in a massive drug trafficking ring after investigators identified Frisby making drug deals on recorded phone calls.
53-Years-Old Woman Killed In A Fatal Crash In Lake Stevens (Lake Stevens, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a motorcycle crash occurred on Highway 204 on Friday. The officials stated that Kimberly Moore, of Rancho Cucamonga, California was killed in a fatal crash. She was the passenger on the motorcycle which crashed into a 29-year-old Arlington man, who stopped at the 20th Street SE intersection.
KOMO News
Suspect arrested in 2021 death of 2-year-old boy in Puyallup, officials say
PUYALLUP, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff's Office said Monday that it has arrested a man in connection with the fatal shooting last year of a 2-year-old child in Puyallup. Brian Douglas Widland Jr. is facing a manslaughter charge in the death of the toddler, identified as Hudson Carlisle.
Suspect says 'I'm gonna kill him a million times over' after allegedly beating elderly man to death
SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) is requesting a man's charges be upgraded to murder after he allegedly beat an elderly man to death with a metal pull-up bar because he was "doing the devil's work." The King County Prosecutors Office charged Aaron Fulk, 48, with first-degree attempted...
q13fox.com
Pierce County man arrested for manslaughter in connection with 2-year-old's death
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Pierce County deputies said Monday they arrested a man wanted in connection with the death of a 2-year-old child in December 2021. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, Brian Widland, a convicted felon, left a loaded unsecured gun in a child's bedroom. An 8-year-old child grabbed the gun and fatally shot a 2-year-old child in the head, deputies said. Widland then fled with the firearm.
wa.gov
RESULTS: Kitsap law enforcement team up for Thursday ‘HiVE’ patrol near Gorst
BREMERTON – The Washington State Patrol (WSP), Bremerton Police Department (BPD), Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) and Port Orchard Police Department (POPD) combined efforts to reduce serious injury and fatality collisions, as well as interdict crime during the “High Visibility Enforcement” (HiVE) patrols over the past four weeks.
Chronicle
Wrongful Enforcement of DV Protection Order Made Family's Life Hell, Lawsuit Alleges
Like many couples during the pandemic, Dontey and Rachel Watkins saw a strain in their marriage. But a wrongful arrest by the Olympia Police Department in November 2020 and a subsequent six months of criminal litigation made their lives hell, a federal civil rights lawsuit filed last week in the Western District of Washington alleges.
KOMO News
Witness describes 'vicious, violent' murder near Seattle's Pike Place Market
SEATTLE — A witness in the brutal attack on a man in downtown Seattle is sharing what he saw happen. The deadly beating happened at 3rd and Pike on a Tuesday afternoon at 3pm. A man was beaten to death with a metal pole just blocks away from Pike Place Market.
montanarightnow.com
Four killed, three injured after crash on Highway 2 in Glacier County
The following is a press release from the Glacier County Sheriff's Office:. CUT BANK, Mont. - On August 6'*, 2022 at 11:08 p.m., the Glacier County Sheriff's Office Dispatch received multiple 911 calls reporting a head-on vehicle crash at mile-post 215, US 2. The Glacier County Sheriff's Office, Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services, the Montana Highway Patrol, East Glacier Fire, Browning Fire, and Blackfeet EMS responded. Upon arrival Deputies and Officers found Shawn Patrick Neal, 60, of East Glacier Park, deceased in one vehicle and Ti Shalene Stalnaker, 50, of East Glacier Park, gravely injured. Stalaker was transported to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.
