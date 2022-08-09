ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Cod 5 to Expand with Two Plymouth Locations

PLYMOUTH – Cape Cod 5 recently announced that it will open two new locations in Plymouth next year. “The addition of these new locations emphasizes Cape Cod 5’s continued and expanded commitment to serving Plymouth and the surrounding area,” CEO Matt Burke said. Both locations will offer all of Cape Cod 5’s financial services. A […] The post Cape Cod 5 to Expand with Two Plymouth Locations appeared first on CapeCod.com.
PLYMOUTH, MA
IFAW Opens Center of Excellence in Yarmouth Port

YARMOUTH PORT – The International Fund for Animal Welfare has opened their new Center of Excellence in Yarmouth Port. The site will train teams of rescuers to care for animals and the environment worldwide. Issues related to things such as climate change and natural disasters will be the focus of part of the training regimen, […] The post IFAW Opens Center of Excellence in Yarmouth Port appeared first on CapeCod.com.
YARMOUTH, MA
Barnstable County Makes ARPA Funding Available for Cape Cod Organizations

HYANNIS – Barnstable County has made $5 million of the $41 million total in American Rescue Plan Act funds available to local organizations. The funds are in addition to the $10 million available through application for towns in the county. The money will be distributed in grants ranging from $100,000 to $500,000 to nonprofits and […] The post Barnstable County Makes ARPA Funding Available for Cape Cod Organizations appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
Cyanobacteria Alert for Schoolhouse Pond in Brewster

BREWSTER – A cyanobacteria bloom has been reported at Schoolhouse Pond Town Landing in Brewster by the Association to Preserve Cape Cod. The town has posted a health advisory for the pond, urging residents to avoid contact with the water where a visible algal bloom is present. Pets and children are especially susceptible to cyanotoxins […] The post Cyanobacteria Alert for Schoolhouse Pond in Brewster appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BREWSTER, MA
No-contact advisory placed on 5 beaches in Dartmouth area

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection announced Wednesday that a no-contact advisory is in place for five beaches in the Dartmouth and New Bedford area. The Dartmouth Board of Health was notified that a combined sewer overflow discharge from the city of New Bedford’s...
DARTMOUTH, MA
Restaurant worker dies in apparent drowning accident

(Aug. 11, 2022) Emmanuel Otoo, 32, died Sunday in an apparent drowning accident in a pool at 19 Evergreen Way, leaving the island’s restaurant community, as well as his friends and family, devastated. Otoo had worked at Proprietors since his arrival on Nantucket in 2013, according to owner Orla...
NANTUCKET, MA
South Shore town warns residents after chemical found in drinking water

SCITUATE, Mass. — A South Shore town issued a warning to residents after samplings confirmed the presence of a chemical in the town’s drinking water supply. Water sample results in late July showed confirmed manganese levels of 0.330 milligrams per liter, which is in excess of the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection advisory level, according to the Scituate Water Division.
SCITUATE, MA
Bourne to Receive Barnstable County ARPA Funds

BOURNE – Bourne is the second town to receive part of the $10 million in American Rescue Plan Act set aside by Barnstable County of the $41 million total for COVID recovery. The roughly $750,000 grant will be used to purchase two custom-built Emergency Medical Vehicles, said Town Administrator Marlene McCollem.
BOURNE, MA
Sunday Journal – Cape Symphony Performance with the Cape Cod National Seashore

The Cape Cod National Seashore’s outdoor amphitheater at the Salt Pond Visitor Center will soon host the Cape Symphony for a free, outdoor performance. The event begins at 7 pm on Friday, August 26, which Artistic Director and Conductor Jung-Ho Pak says brings fun for the whole family. capecodcom · Sunday Journal – Cape Symphony […] The post Sunday Journal – Cape Symphony Performance with the Cape Cod National Seashore appeared first on CapeCod.com.
EASTHAM, MA
7 Best Cape Cod Towns To Visit This Summer

Every summer, visitors from across the world find their way to this New England gateway, Cape Cod. And that's for a good reason; nowhere else has similar miles of white-sand beach adjacent to natural reserves gushing with life. Pivotal historic moments played out in the Cape that guests are privileged to emulate by walking in the footsteps of iconic 17th-century figures. In fact, Cape Cod is the first place that pilgrims in 1620 saw and anchored on! Do yourself a favor and walk a mile in the shoes of the Americans who started it all.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
Charter vessel with 30 passengers grounds in Hyannis Harbor

HYANNIS – A charter vessel with 30 passengers on board reportedly grounded off Railroad Bluff in Hyannis Harbor. No injuries were reported. The passengers were taken off the vessel and brought ashore safely. A commercial salvage company was working with the Captain to refloat the vessel. Further details were not immediately available. The post Charter vessel with 30 passengers grounds in Hyannis Harbor appeared first on CapeCod.com.
HYANNIS, NE
Provincetown Declares Sewer Emergency

PROVINCETOWN – A sewer emergency has been declared in Provincetown for properties on the town’s vacuum sewer system. The emergency applies to properties on Commercial Street from Snow Street to Point Street, as well as properties on the sewer system on Bradford Street between Conwell Street and Prince Street. A complete list of affected residences […] The post Provincetown Declares Sewer Emergency appeared first on CapeCod.com.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
Simultaneous vessel lightning strikes reported in Wareham

WAREHAM – At approximately 6:30pm on Tuesday, August 9th, Wareham and Onset emergency services responded to the area of Onset Harbor for a sailing vessel that was struck by lightning with a single occupant on board. Wareham DNR and Onset Fire dispatched two vessels as well as TowBoatUS Cape Cod/Plymouth to the mooring field off […] The post Simultaneous vessel lightning strikes reported in Wareham appeared first on CapeCod.com.
WAREHAM, MA
Edaville Family Theme Park Off the Market

CARVER – The Edaville Family Theme Park is no longer for sale, according to operators of the Carver attraction on social media. New operators Shervin Hawley, Managing Partner from Massachusetts, and Brian Fanslau, Operations Partner from Maine, said they are committed to the long-term success of the theme park, and intend to continue its focus […] The post Edaville Family Theme Park Off the Market appeared first on CapeCod.com.
CARVER, MA
Heavy rain could cause spike in fecal bacteria on swimming beaches, officials say

Intense rains this week could flush more fecal bacteria into local waters, county officials say. High levels of the bacteria forced closures at five Falmouth beaches — New Silver Beach, Megansett Beach Woodneck Beach, Chapoquoit Beach, and Chapoquoit Associates Front Beach,— on the same day in mid-July. The...
Pet Cat Perishes in Wareham Fire

The Wareham Fire Department battled a fast-moving fire this afternoon at a home on Windswept Road that claimed the life of a pet cat. According to the WFD, firefighters responded at 2:22 p.m. today to the reported fire. Chief John Kelley and Assistant Chief Patrick Haskell arrived within minutes of the call, followed quickly by Captain Micky Bird and the crew of Engine 5, which knocked the fire down quickly.
WAREHAM, MA

