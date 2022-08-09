Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Underrated Beaches in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Free Food & Fun Activities at this Plymouth Community Party!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Video Shows Whale Smacking Small Boat in Cape Cod BayDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
This Day In History: Tornadoes Blow Roof Off Cape Cod Inn & Cause Extensive DamageDianna CarneyBoston, MA
Enjoy Local Food in Nature at this "Farm-to-Table" FundraiserDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Related
capecoddaily.com
Cape Cod 5 to Expand with Two Plymouth Locations
PLYMOUTH – Cape Cod 5 recently announced that it will open two new locations in Plymouth next year. “The addition of these new locations emphasizes Cape Cod 5’s continued and expanded commitment to serving Plymouth and the surrounding area,” CEO Matt Burke said. Both locations will offer all of Cape Cod 5’s financial services. A […] The post Cape Cod 5 to Expand with Two Plymouth Locations appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Restaurants closed, residents told to reduce water use after Cape Cod town declares sewer emergency
PROVINCETOWN, Mass. — Restaurants were told to cease operations immediately and residents were ordered to limit water use after a Cape Cod town declared a sewer emergency, officials announced Thursday. The emergency impacts all businesses and homes on Provincetown’s vacuum sewer system, including properties on Commercial Street from Snow...
capecoddaily.com
IFAW Opens Center of Excellence in Yarmouth Port
YARMOUTH PORT – The International Fund for Animal Welfare has opened their new Center of Excellence in Yarmouth Port. The site will train teams of rescuers to care for animals and the environment worldwide. Issues related to things such as climate change and natural disasters will be the focus of part of the training regimen, […] The post IFAW Opens Center of Excellence in Yarmouth Port appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Barnstable County Makes ARPA Funding Available for Cape Cod Organizations
HYANNIS – Barnstable County has made $5 million of the $41 million total in American Rescue Plan Act funds available to local organizations. The funds are in addition to the $10 million available through application for towns in the county. The money will be distributed in grants ranging from $100,000 to $500,000 to nonprofits and […] The post Barnstable County Makes ARPA Funding Available for Cape Cod Organizations appeared first on CapeCod.com.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
capecoddaily.com
Cyanobacteria Alert for Schoolhouse Pond in Brewster
BREWSTER – A cyanobacteria bloom has been reported at Schoolhouse Pond Town Landing in Brewster by the Association to Preserve Cape Cod. The town has posted a health advisory for the pond, urging residents to avoid contact with the water where a visible algal bloom is present. Pets and children are especially susceptible to cyanotoxins […] The post Cyanobacteria Alert for Schoolhouse Pond in Brewster appeared first on CapeCod.com.
ABC6.com
No-contact advisory placed on 5 beaches in Dartmouth area
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection announced Wednesday that a no-contact advisory is in place for five beaches in the Dartmouth and New Bedford area. The Dartmouth Board of Health was notified that a combined sewer overflow discharge from the city of New Bedford’s...
Inquirer and Mirror
Restaurant worker dies in apparent drowning accident
(Aug. 11, 2022) Emmanuel Otoo, 32, died Sunday in an apparent drowning accident in a pool at 19 Evergreen Way, leaving the island’s restaurant community, as well as his friends and family, devastated. Otoo had worked at Proprietors since his arrival on Nantucket in 2013, according to owner Orla...
South Shore town warns residents after chemical found in drinking water
SCITUATE, Mass. — A South Shore town issued a warning to residents after samplings confirmed the presence of a chemical in the town’s drinking water supply. Water sample results in late July showed confirmed manganese levels of 0.330 milligrams per liter, which is in excess of the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection advisory level, according to the Scituate Water Division.
IN THIS ARTICLE
capecod.com
Bourne to Receive Barnstable County ARPA Funds
BOURNE – Bourne is the second town to receive part of the $10 million in American Rescue Plan Act set aside by Barnstable County of the $41 million total for COVID recovery. The roughly $750,000 grant will be used to purchase two custom-built Emergency Medical Vehicles, said Town Administrator Marlene McCollem.
capecoddaily.com
Sunday Journal – Cape Symphony Performance with the Cape Cod National Seashore
The Cape Cod National Seashore’s outdoor amphitheater at the Salt Pond Visitor Center will soon host the Cape Symphony for a free, outdoor performance. The event begins at 7 pm on Friday, August 26, which Artistic Director and Conductor Jung-Ho Pak says brings fun for the whole family. capecodcom · Sunday Journal – Cape Symphony […] The post Sunday Journal – Cape Symphony Performance with the Cape Cod National Seashore appeared first on CapeCod.com.
worldatlas.com
7 Best Cape Cod Towns To Visit This Summer
Every summer, visitors from across the world find their way to this New England gateway, Cape Cod. And that's for a good reason; nowhere else has similar miles of white-sand beach adjacent to natural reserves gushing with life. Pivotal historic moments played out in the Cape that guests are privileged to emulate by walking in the footsteps of iconic 17th-century figures. In fact, Cape Cod is the first place that pilgrims in 1620 saw and anchored on! Do yourself a favor and walk a mile in the shoes of the Americans who started it all.
fallriverreporter.com
Letter to the editor: Public safety at risk as dangerous Great White Shark presence continues to grow off our shores
Due to Cape Cod’s expanding seal overpopulation problem, the dangerous Great White Shark presence continues to grow off our shores as well. As a former elected public official, and current candidate for Barnstable County Commissioner, I feel an urgent need to speak out on this highly neglected issue. Public...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
capecoddaily.com
Charter vessel with 30 passengers grounds in Hyannis Harbor
HYANNIS – A charter vessel with 30 passengers on board reportedly grounded off Railroad Bluff in Hyannis Harbor. No injuries were reported. The passengers were taken off the vessel and brought ashore safely. A commercial salvage company was working with the Captain to refloat the vessel. Further details were not immediately available. The post Charter vessel with 30 passengers grounds in Hyannis Harbor appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Provincetown Declares Sewer Emergency
PROVINCETOWN – A sewer emergency has been declared in Provincetown for properties on the town’s vacuum sewer system. The emergency applies to properties on Commercial Street from Snow Street to Point Street, as well as properties on the sewer system on Bradford Street between Conwell Street and Prince Street. A complete list of affected residences […] The post Provincetown Declares Sewer Emergency appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Simultaneous vessel lightning strikes reported in Wareham
WAREHAM – At approximately 6:30pm on Tuesday, August 9th, Wareham and Onset emergency services responded to the area of Onset Harbor for a sailing vessel that was struck by lightning with a single occupant on board. Wareham DNR and Onset Fire dispatched two vessels as well as TowBoatUS Cape Cod/Plymouth to the mooring field off […] The post Simultaneous vessel lightning strikes reported in Wareham appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Edaville Family Theme Park Off the Market
CARVER – The Edaville Family Theme Park is no longer for sale, according to operators of the Carver attraction on social media. New operators Shervin Hawley, Managing Partner from Massachusetts, and Brian Fanslau, Operations Partner from Maine, said they are committed to the long-term success of the theme park, and intend to continue its focus […] The post Edaville Family Theme Park Off the Market appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capeandislands.org
Heavy rain could cause spike in fecal bacteria on swimming beaches, officials say
Intense rains this week could flush more fecal bacteria into local waters, county officials say. High levels of the bacteria forced closures at five Falmouth beaches — New Silver Beach, Megansett Beach Woodneck Beach, Chapoquoit Beach, and Chapoquoit Associates Front Beach,— on the same day in mid-July. The...
Pet Cat Perishes in Wareham Fire
The Wareham Fire Department battled a fast-moving fire this afternoon at a home on Windswept Road that claimed the life of a pet cat. According to the WFD, firefighters responded at 2:22 p.m. today to the reported fire. Chief John Kelley and Assistant Chief Patrick Haskell arrived within minutes of the call, followed quickly by Captain Micky Bird and the crew of Engine 5, which knocked the fire down quickly.
Facebook Scam Claims Mattapoisett Stabbers, Fall River/Plymouth Serial Killer
There’s a scam going around social media claiming horrible acts of violence being committed in Fall River, Plymouth, Mattapoisett and other communities in Massachusetts and beyond that appears to be nothing more than a hoax devised to make the post go viral. We first noticed it on July 27,...
fallriverreporter.com
MSPCA announces more than 100 animals urgently need homes following law enforcement investigation on area property
BOSTON and Methuen, Mass., Aug. 11, 2022 – The MSPCA at Nevins Farm today announced that more than 100 goats urgently need special homes following a law enforcement investigation and seizure in January from a Dighton property. The goats were seized along with an adult mustang and emu. The...
Comments / 0