SANDWICH – Sandwich Police report that last Friday, as the result of a their investigation, Michael Gregoire, 35, of Hyannis was arrested on drug and firearms charges. During the course of the investigation it was learned that Gregoire was selling crack cocaine and pressed counterfeit pills and was in the possession of multiple firearms.

SANDWICH, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO