Charter vessel with 30 passengers grounds in Hyannis Harbor
HYANNIS – A charter vessel with 30 passengers on board reportedly grounded off Railroad Bluff in Hyannis Harbor. No injuries were reported. The passengers were taken off the vessel and brought ashore safely. A commercial salvage company was working with the Captain to refloat the vessel. Further details were not immediately available.
Barnstable Police looking for missing 20-year-old Hyannis woman
HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are looking for Alyssa Cormier, last Seen in Hyannis on July 18, 2022. Ms. Cormier is a white female, 20-years-old, who is 5'4″, 100 lbs. with blond hair and hazel eyes. If you have an information please contact Detective Jackson at 774-487-6354 or the Barnstable Police Department at 508-778-3874.
Hyannis man arrested on gun and drug charges following investigation
SANDWICH – Sandwich Police report that last Friday, as the result of a their investigation, Michael Gregoire, 35, of Hyannis was arrested on drug and firearms charges. During the course of the investigation it was learned that Gregoire was selling crack cocaine and pressed counterfeit pills and was in the possession of multiple firearms.
