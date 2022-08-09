Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
If You Don't Believe In Coincidences, You Will After Reading ThisJeffery MacHarrington, DE
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel Maven
'Celtic to Classical' Returns to Southern Delaware with Live Concerts in AugustJanine ParisSussex County, DE
Pulitzer Prize-Winning Authors to Deliver Keynotes for 2022 History Book FestivalJanine ParisLewes, DE
Wrestling to Make a Difference: 1CW promoters' valiant dedication to supporting their communityErik BoyerDelaware State
Cape Gazette
One from Column A and one from Column B. With hot mustard, pleeeze…
I don’t think that any ethnic cuisine inspires a more varied combination of carryout, sit-down dining, delivery and phone/online ordering than Chinese food. Even the carryout containers have become an icon unto themselves!. Considering the relatively limited size of our Cape Region, we have a pretty good lineup of...
Cape Gazette
Don’t worry; be happy (hour)
Every so often I host a radio show segment called “Delmarvalous Bartenders.” For about an hour, I explore the backstory of these hardworking men and women who, from one minute to the next, can go from being a chemist to a counselor to a host to a social director to a confidant – and even the occasional personal chauffeur. (We won’t go into how I know that – David Engel and Hari Cameron, you are both sworn to secrecy!)
Cape Gazette
Twist Juice Bar offers turnkey business opportunity in Rehoboth Beach
Twist Juice Bar & Café, located at 70 Rehoboth Ave., will provide its lucky new owner with the opportunity to become part of the fantastic business community in Rehoboth Beach. This 6-year-old, turnkey, ocean-block establishment enjoys a loyal clientele and excellent local reputation. What's more, it has been at...
severnaparkvoice.com
Lauren's Law: Beach Day
It was August 2018, and my tiny family decided to start a new tradition. I say “tiny” because my first-born daughter, Charlotte, was only 8 weeks old when we decided to do our first family beach day at Bethany Beach in Delaware. We were a little over two...
Cape Gazette
Drift now open on Baltimore Avenue in Rehoboth Beach
After nearly a year of construction, Drift, a seafood and raw bar, is open in Rehoboth Beach. Drift is located in a 130-year-old camp meeting house on Baltimore Avenue and is the first project completed by Second Block Hospitality Group, a team comprising The Pines owners Bob Suppies, Tyler Townsend, David Gonce and Chef Lion Gardner. The structure underwent a top-to-bottom, front-to-back renovation.
Ocean City Today
Ocean City’s Sun & Surf Cinema donating recliners
The heated reclining seats that gave movie-goers a comfortable spot to watch the latest releases at the Sun & Surf Cinema the past several years are up for grabs. Officials with Fox Theatres, the company that owns the shuttering 143rd Street eight-plex, announced in a news release this week that they will be donating the facility’s more than 200 electric, heated recliners to local community organizations.
Cape Gazette
Eat Fresh and Easy with Local Delmarva Fare
Last week we posted the first in our Delaware-inspired cuisine series with a very special crab cake recipe from one of our Lewes neighbors. One key point we made was that buying fresh local crab meat and adding a few ingredients can create a great main dish that’s a lot cheaper and much less labor-intensive than steaming or boiling whole crabs and picking out the meat yourself.
capemayvibe.com
Travel back in time and relive the positive vibes of Woodstock at Capestock: Three Days of Peace and Music on the Beach on Aug 1…
Travel back in time and relive the positive vibes of Woodstock at Capestock: Three Days of Peace and Music on the Beach on Aug 12, 13 & 14. Enjoy tribute bands saluting icons of the times including Santana, Sly and the Family Stone, Jimi Hendrix, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Pink Floyd and Janis Joplin. Music starts at 4pm Fri & 2pm Sat-Sun. You can purchase tickets for one night or all three days — $35 for Fri, $50 for Sat, $75 for Sun or $150 for a three-day pass. The concert will be on the beach behind Convention Hall at 714 Beach Ave, Cape May. For more info call 609-884-9565.
Cape Gazette
Free children’s learning program to explore simple machines Aug. 17
The Overfalls Foundation will present a free, fun event where kids can learn about simple machines at 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 17, rain or shine, at the Lightship Overfalls in Lewes Canalfront Park. This is a free event, and reservations are not required. Levers, Pulleys and Wedges: Oh My! Simple...
Places to Enjoy a Steak Dinner in Salisbury, MD
I like a steak dinner as much as the next person. In my house growing up, New York strip ruled supreme, and we always had baked potatoes and salad to boot. Throwing a steak in the skillet is no big chore, and is there anything easier to make than potatoes? However, you can't beat a grilled steak, and as someone who isn't inclined to use a grill on her own, I like to venture out to Salisbury every now and then to get my fix. Here are a few places near Salisbury where you can enjoy a steak dinner as recommended by myself and other locals.
Cape Gazette
Bravo for Milton Theatre performance
My great granddaughter was in a show at the Milton Theatre. It was unbelievable that those children could do such a good job in a few days. The whole case was good and I say bravo to all of them. They obviously put everything they had into it. The music and children were outstanding! I can’t wait to go back to see another show.
Cape Gazette
Columnist Lisa Graff and the Gone Boys debut performance set Sept. 13
“Retirement is whatever you choose to make it, and though I’ve enjoyed being a columnist for the Cape Gazette and writing novels, there is a yearning to return to the stage. Hence the debut of ‘The Schoolgirl, the Scandal and the Scoundrel,’ or ‘Everything I learned in life, I learned as a waitress.’”
Cape Gazette
Just Released 3 Building Lots off of Huff Rd. in the community of Quail Run
Just Released 3 Building Lots located in the brand new community of Quail Run located off of Huff Rd. Milton, De. Rare offering to purchase “ready to build” homesites with NO builder tie-in. Most lots are over a half acre in size and perc. for a Full Depth Gravity System. Low HOA fees with minimal requirements. Enjoy a spectacular sunrise from the back and sunset from the front of your new home. Quail Run is a small community of just 10 lots and custom homes located in a rural setting yet VERY close to downtown Milton, restaurants, theatre, kayaking, trails and water front Parks. Lots priced from $130,000 to $150,000. Please call Alison Bailey Bay Coast Realty for a private tour (302) 236-0286 myagentbailey@gmail.com.
Cape Gazette
Opera Delaware to perform outdoors at Milton Theatre Aug. 17
Milton Theatre will host Opera Delaware for a pop-up performance at its outdoor Quayside stage at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 17. Regal Wine Imports will offer a wine tasting during the event. For tickets, go to MiltonTheatre.com, or call 302-684-3038. The Milton Theatre is located in downtown historic Milton at...
boozyburbs.com
Jersey Shore Restaurant Named Best for Date
OpenTable (along with dating app Bumble) unveiled their list of 100 Best Restaurants for a Date in America (Read Full List) according to verified diner reviews in all 50 states and Washington, DC. Reviews were collected between June 1, 2021 thru May 30, 2022 – with all restaurants required to...
Cape Gazette
If you like music, you are in the right place
Eastern Sussex County has quietly become a mecca for live music. From national acts to local performers, lovers of oldies, rock, country, R&B, jazz, classical and pop music can easily find a band and venue. While several resort-area venues, such as Dogfish Head, The Starboard, Rusty Rudder and Bottle &...
No walk ins! And good luck getting a reservation to this NJ restaurant
Along the Jersey Shore stands a true hidden gem of a restaurant that you may have to wait months to get a table at. And that's the way they like it. This restaurant isn't huge. It's not on a big highway or even on a main street. Thousands and thousands of people drive right past it every week without giving it a second glance. That's probably because there's no sign on the building saying it's a restaurant. In fact, there are no signs at all.
Cape Gazette
Second hotel proposed for Rehoboth Boardwalk
For decades, Grotto Pizza in Rehoboth Beach has been in the pizza-at-the-beach business. Now, it appears they’re getting into the hotel-at-the-beach business. Under the name One Rehoboth, a new hotel is being proposed for the Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk. According to city officials, the hotel would stretch from Rehoboth Avenue to Baltimore Avenue.
Cape Gazette
Free culinary training applications due Aug. 29
The Food Bank of Delaware is accepting applications for its free culinary school workforce training program. Daytime classes begin Monday, Sept. 12, at the Food Bank’s Milford branch and meet in person for 14 weeks. Interested students should sign up by Monday, Aug. 29. Under the instruction of Chef Instructor Tish Badamshin, students will learn basic and high-end kitchen skills, and participate in a two-week paid work experience. Participants also have the chance to earn ServSafe certification.
The Dispatch
Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – August 12, 2022
(Editor’s Note: With thousands of people converging on the Harbour Island Marina this week for the White Marlin Open, we thought it would be opportune to look back at the site before it was home to a housing community and host to the largest billfishing tourney in the world.)
