Actor Ezra Miller cited for burglary in Vermont

STAMFORD, Vt. ( NEWS10 ) — Vermont State Police in Shaftsbury say actor Ezra Miller faces charges of felony burglary charge for breaking into a home on County Road in Stamford.

Police said several bottles of alcohol were taken while the owners were away. After reviewing surveillance videos and interviewing witnesses, they said they had probable cause to charge Miller, 29, of Stamford.

Miller, who portrayed the Flash in 2017’s Justice League, was charged with felony burglary into an unoccupied dwelling. Police found Miller late Sunday and issued a citation to appear at the Bennington Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court on September 26 to be arraigned.

